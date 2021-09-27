If you're looking to do a refresh on your fall beauty and skincare stock, look no further than Ulta Beauty's Fall Haul event -- one of the brand's biggest beauty sales of the year that's happening in store and online now through Oct. 2.

The Fall Haul Sale boasts savings of up to 50% on products from top brands across skincare, beauty and wellness -- including Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty and Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty, as well as cult-favorite goods from Daily Concepts, Truly, BH Cosmetics, Frank Body and Morphe, among many others.

There's literally hundreds of deals to choose from. And to help you determine the very best, ET Style has handpicked some of our favorite finds from Ulta's Fall Haul event -- including a Jade Gua Sha facial tool, a limited edition Vanilla Pumpkin Whipped Body Butter and a Crystal Zodiac 12-piece brush set.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Ulta Beauty's Fall Haul event. Plus, shop Jennifer Aniston's go-to hydrating mist and Kendall Jenner's favorite (and newly discounted) facial spray.

RELATED CONTENT:

Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed

Save 25% On All Fenty Beauty From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for This Holiday Season

The Best Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon

The Best Makeup Dupes For High-End Products

We Tried the Beauty Products TikTok Is Obsessed With

Celebrity-Loved FaceGym Beauty Tools Are Now at Sephora