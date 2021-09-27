Beauty

Ulta's Fall Beauty Haul -- Save Up to 50% on Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty and More

By Kyley Warren‍
Ulta Beauty Fall Haul Sale 2021
Ulta

If you're looking to do a refresh on your fall beauty and skincare stock, look no further than Ulta Beauty's Fall Haul event -- one of the brand's biggest beauty sales of the year that's happening in store and online now through Oct. 2.

The Fall Haul Sale boasts savings of up to 50% on products from top brands across skincare, beauty and wellness -- including Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty and Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty, as well as cult-favorite goods from Daily Concepts, Truly, BH Cosmetics, Frank Body and Morphe, among many others.

There's literally hundreds of deals to choose from. And to help you determine the very best, ET Style has handpicked some of our favorite finds from Ulta's Fall Haul event -- including a Jade Gua Sha facial tool, a limited edition Vanilla Pumpkin Whipped Body Butter and a Crystal Zodiac 12-piece brush set.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Ulta Beauty's Fall Haul event. Plus, shop Jennifer Aniston's go-to hydrating mist and Kendall Jenner's favorite (and newly discounted) facial spray.

Honest Beauty 2-in-1 Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
Honest Beauty 2-in-1 Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
Ulta
Honest Beauty 2-in-1 Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
Extend the length of your lashes with this 2-in-1 mascara and primer product from Jessica Alba's beloved brand.
$14 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $17)
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Ulta
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
This high-tech moisturizer -- infused with hyaluronic acid Hydrogel Cream -- works to support smoother and more supple-feeling skin.
$16 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $20)
Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Big Bad Palette
Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Big Bad Palette
Ulta
Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Big Bad Palette
Tap into Megan Thee Stallion's beauty with this eyeshadow palette from Revlon.
$9 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $15)
Anti Cellulite Resurfacing Body Serum
Anti Cellulite Resurfacing Body Serum
Ulta
Anti Cellulite Resurfacing Body Serum
Turn back the clock with this smoothing and tightening serum from Truly -- enhanced with retinol and orange flower.
$20 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $28)
Florence by Mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads
Florence by Mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads
Ulta
Florence by Mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads
Wellness of whaleness? Lean into relaxation with these beloved under eye gel pads from Millie Bobby Brown's beauty collection.
$26 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $34)
Frank Body Booty Drops Firming Body Oil
Frank Body Booty Drops Firming Body Oil
Ulta
Frank Body Booty Drops Firming Body Oil
This caffeinated body oil helps to firm skin and promotes better circulation.
$13 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $18)
BH Cosmetics Crystal Zodiac 12 Piece Brush Set
BH Cosmetics Crystal Zodiac 12 Piece Brush Set
Ulta
BH Cosmetics Crystal Zodiac 12 Piece Brush Set
Freshen up your makeup brush stock with this updated (and ultra-chic) set from BH Cosmetics.
$20 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $28)
Colourpop Super Shock Highlighter
Colourpop Super Shock Highlighter
Ulta
Colourpop Super Shock Highlighter
This smooth highlighting formula adds a nourishing radiance to skin for long-lasting coverage.
$6 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $8)
The Body Shop Limited Edition Vanilla Pumpkin Whipped Body Butter
The Body Shop Limited Edition Vanilla Pumpkin Whipped Body Butter
Ulta
The Body Shop Limited Edition Vanilla Pumpkin Whipped Body Butter
Embrace the flavors of fall with this limited-edition pumpkin body butter blend.
$18 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $22)
Biore Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strips
Biore Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strips
Ulta
Biore Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strips
Get to the root of the problem with these cult-favorite, deep cleaning pore strips that help to strip away dirt underneath the skin, and prevent future blemishes.
$12 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $17)
Morphe 18T Truth or Bare Artistry Palette
Morphe 18T Truth or Bare Artistry Palette
Ulta
Morphe 18T Truth or Bare Artistry Palette
Any Morphe eyeshadow palette is a good one -- and this one is even better because it's discounted for a limited time.
$12 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $20)
The Body Shop Jumbo Strawberry Shower Gel
The Body Shop Jumbo Strawberry Shower Gel
Ulta
The Body Shop Jumbo Strawberry Shower Gel
Envelop your skin in fruity, strawberry goodness with this refreshing shower gel.
$16 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $20)
Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color
Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color
Ulta
Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color
This lightweight cheek blush is buildable and totally beautiful.
$13 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $16)
Frank Body Perky Sculpting Body Hydrator
Frank Body Perky Sculpting Body Hydrator
Ulta
Frank Body Perky Sculpting Body Hydrator
Give your skin some new life with this perky-promoting sculpting hydrator.
$14 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $20)
FLOWER Beauty Liquid Kajal Blendable Eyeliner
FLOWER Beauty Liquid Kajal Blendable Eyeliner
Ulta
FLOWER Beauty Liquid Kajal Blendable Eyeliner
Give your eyes some shape and let them bloom with this cult-favorite eyeliner from Flower Beauty.
$6 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $10)
Pixi Glow Tonic
Pixi Glow Tonic
Ulta
Pixi Glow Tonic
Glow into fall with this brightening serum from Pixi.
$13 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $18)
Daily Concepts Gua Sha Facial Jade Tool
Daily Concepts Gua Sha Facial Jade Tool
Ulta
Daily Concepts Gua Sha Facial Jade Tool
Treat your face to an at-home facial courtesy of the Daily Concepts Gua Sha Jade sculpting facial tool.
$11 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $16)

