Ulta's Fall Haul Sale is Here: Save Up to 40% On Olaplex, Honest Beauty, L'Oreal and More

Ulta Beauty Fall Haul Sale 2023
Florence By Mills
By Kyley Warren
Published: 9:47 AM PDT, September 22, 2023

Ulta kicked off autumn with their Fall Haul Sale Event until September 30. The deals feature 40% off makeup, skincare, and hair care.

If you're looking to do a refresh on your fall beauty and skincare stock, look no further than Ulta Beauty's Fall Haul Sale Event 2023 — one of the brand's biggest beauty sales of the year that's happening online now through Saturday, September 30. The annual week-long sale features some of the best beauty, skincare, and haircare products at Ulta. Even better is that the beloved brands in the Fall Haul Sale are up to 40% off. 

Shop Ulta's Fall Haul Sale

The Fall Haul Sale boasts savings from top brands across skincare, beauty and wellness — including Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty and Florence by Mills by Millie Bobby Brown, as well as cult-favorite goods from Olaplex, Flower Beauty, Mario Badescu, L'Oreal and many others. If you missed out on the daily steals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty this summer, now's your chance to stock up on skincare must-haves as we move into the chillier seasons — but hurry because the sale is only around for a limited time!

There's literally hundreds of deals to choose from. And to help you determine the very best, we've handpicked some of our favorite finds from Ulta's Fall Haul event — including a hyaluronic acid serum and moisturizer for dry skin this fall. Ahead, shop the best deals from Ulta Beauty's sale.

florence by mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads

florence by mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads
Ulta

florence by mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads

30 cute whale gel patches that swim under your eyes to hydrate and brighten. 

$36 $25

Shop Now

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Face Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Face Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin
Ulta

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Face Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin

This deeply moisturizing treatment for dry and sensitive skin types alleviates irritations as it delivers sheer hydration.

$32 $26

Shop Now

L'Oreal Revitalift 1.5 % Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

L'Oreal Revitalift 1.5 % Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Ulta

L'Oreal Revitalift 1.5 % Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

L'Oreal's Revitalift Salicylic Acid Serum works to effectively reduce the appearance of wrinkles, plump the skin and promote an even skin tone.

$33 $26

Shop Now

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Kit

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Kit
Ulta

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Kit

Don't miss out on this low price on four essential Real Techniques brushes and makeup sponge. 

$20 $14

Shop Now

Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream

Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Ulta

Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream

This high-tech moisturizer — infused with hyaluronic acid Hydrogel Cream — works to support smoother and more supple-feeling skin.

$22 $15

Shop Now

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara
Ulta

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara

Whether you opt for the original or waterproof, you can never go wrong with a classic, and L'Oreal Paris has been popular for years now for a reason.

$11 $8

Shop Now

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Ulta

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Get 33.8 oz of the beloved Olaplex No. 4 shampoo that is reparative and moisturizing for your hair.

$96 $77

Shop Now

RoC Retinol Correxion Max Daily Hydration Creme

RoC Retinol Correxion Max Daily Hydration Creme
Ulta

RoC Retinol Correxion Max Daily Hydration Creme

The RoC Correxion Max Daily Hydration Creme, enriched with hyaluronic acid, provides deep hydration to the skin for an entire 48-hour period.

$30 $21

Shop Now

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
Ulta

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

A skincare secret used by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner is on sale. This on-the-spot surface blemish solution helps dry up surface blemishes overnight.

$17 $12

Shop Now

Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer

Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer
Ulta

Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer

Encourage hydrated skin overnight while targeting signs of aging with this Olay retinol moisturizer. 

$40 $28

Shop Now

FLOWER Beauty Blush Bomb Color Drops

FLOWER Beauty Blush Bomb Color Drops
Ulta

FLOWER Beauty Blush Bomb Color Drops

Achieve a flawless and naturally radiant flush with FLOWER Beauty's Blush Bomb Color Drops. This lightweight gel-cream blush adds fresh, healthy color to your cheeks. 

$12 $8

Shop Now

Pixi Glow Tonic

Pixi Glow Tonic
Ulta

Pixi Glow Tonic

Glow into fall with this exfoliating and brightening toner from Pixi.

$18 $13

Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Ulta

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

This gel moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid comes at the recommendation of Kerry Washington who named it the one skin-care product she can't live without. 

$30 $21

Shop Now

Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque

Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque
Ulta

Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque

Coco and Eve's best-selling hair mask is infused with coconut, fig, shea butter and argan oil for deep hydration and damage repair. 

$40 $28

Shop Now

Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer

Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Ulta

Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer

Strengthen your skin's barrier with this daily lightweight moisturizer from Honest Beauty.

$30 $21

Shop Now

