If you've been looking for an excuse to invest in some updated kitchen essentials for your home, consider this your sign that now is officially the perfect time to get shopping — and score on some major savings while you're at it.

Amazon is currently hosting an under-the-radar deal on some of their most popular small kitchen appliances — including everything from air fryers and toaster ovens to smoothie blenders, mini waffle makers, rice cookers and more. And for a limited time, shoppers can take up to 44% off kitchen essentials from today's most premier brands.

Whether you're looking to update your kitchen with a high-tech Chefman Air Fryer or you want to elevate your at-home brunch game with the help of the internet's favorite waffle maker, you'll be able to shop everything you want and more with Amazon's current, can't-miss deals on small kitchen appliances.

Below, browse the top small kitchen appliances on sale at Amazon. Plus, check out Selena Gomez's new kitchenware collection with Our Place, and stock up on Ayesha Curry's favorite kitchen essentials on Amazon.

NutriBullet Blender Amazon NutriBullet Blender With 1200W of power, this classic NutriBullet blender will help you to mix up any and everything in your kitchen — providing you with an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and more, all with a simple blender technology. $110 $85 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Launches Kitchenware Collection With Our Place

Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Kitchen Essentials on Amazon

Our Place Sale: Save 20% On the Always Pan and Perfect Pot

Save $100 on a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Shop Deals on Attachments

Drew Barrymore's Kitchenware Line Adds a New Mixer Collection

The Best Meal Kit Delivery Services on Sale Right Now