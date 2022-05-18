Shopping

Upgrade Your Kitchen With Up to 44% Off Small Appliances at Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Kitchen Appliance Sale
Amazon

If you've been looking for an excuse to invest in some updated kitchen essentials for your home, consider this your sign that now is officially the perfect time to get shopping — and score on some major savings while you're at it.

Amazon is currently hosting an under-the-radar deal on some of their most popular small kitchen appliances — including everything from air fryers and toaster ovens to smoothie blenders, mini waffle makers, rice cookers and more. And for a limited time, shoppers can take up to 44% off kitchen essentials from today's most premier brands.

Whether you're looking to update your kitchen with a high-tech Chefman Air Fryer or you want to elevate your at-home brunch game with the help of the internet's favorite waffle maker, you'll be able to shop everything you want and more with Amazon's current, can't-miss deals on small kitchen appliances.

Below, browse the top small kitchen appliances on sale at Amazon. Plus, check out Selena Gomez's new kitchenware collection with Our Place, and stock up on Ayesha Curry's favorite kitchen essentials on Amazon.

Chefman Air Fryer
Chefman Air Fryer
Amazon
Chefman Air Fryer

With over 12,000 near-perfect reviews, this Chefman Air Fryer is a must-have in any home kitchen.

$90$77
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
Amazon
Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Treat yourself to this internet-loved kitchen appliance that will seriously elevate your breakfast game — and deliver on delicious waffle creations, too.

$30$23
NutriBullet Blender
NutriBullet Blender
Amazon
NutriBullet Blender

With 1200W of power, this classic NutriBullet blender will help you to mix up any and everything in your kitchen — providing you with an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and more, all with a simple blender technology.

$110$85
Elite Gourmet Long Slot Toaster
Long Slot Toaster
Amazon
Elite Gourmet Long Slot Toaster

This toaster is equal parts sleek and practical.

$40$30
Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker
Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker
Amazon
Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker

According to the retailer, this Air Fryer's aircrisp technology helps to reduce fat by 70-80%.

$100$56
Chefman Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Chefman Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Amazon
Chefman Air Fryer Toaster Oven

This 7-in-1 appliance is hailed for its wide-variety of settings — which allow users to do everything from crisping and air frying to broiling and more.

$130$111
Elite Gourmet Electric Rice Cooker
Electric Rice Cooker
Amazon
Elite Gourmet Electric Rice Cooker

Cook up everything from soups and stews to cereals, grains and more — all with this practical rice cooker model.

$30
Omega Commercial Milk Shake Maker
Omega Commercial Milk Shake Maker
Amazon
Omega Commercial Milk Shake Maker

Bring your own unique milkshake flavors to life through the Omega Commercial Milk Shake Maker — now on sale.

$214$171
COMFEE’ Portable Induction Countertop Burner
COMFEE’ Portable Induction Countertop Burner
Amazon
COMFEE’ Portable Induction Countertop Burner

Make cooking a breeze with this portable countertop burner, which features a wide-ranging variety of power modes — from 300W to 1800W and 160 to 440℉.

$60$51
Sengoku Compact Countertop Toaster
Sengoku Compact Countertop Toaster
Amazon
Sengoku Compact Countertop Toaster

Take 20% off this high-volt toaster through Amazon's under-the-radar deals on small kitchen appliances.

$190$162

