Upgrade Your Kitchen With Up to 44% Off Small Appliances at Amazon
If you've been looking for an excuse to invest in some updated kitchen essentials for your home, consider this your sign that now is officially the perfect time to get shopping — and score on some major savings while you're at it.
Amazon is currently hosting an under-the-radar deal on some of their most popular small kitchen appliances — including everything from air fryers and toaster ovens to smoothie blenders, mini waffle makers, rice cookers and more. And for a limited time, shoppers can take up to 44% off kitchen essentials from today's most premier brands.
Whether you're looking to update your kitchen with a high-tech Chefman Air Fryer or you want to elevate your at-home brunch game with the help of the internet's favorite waffle maker, you'll be able to shop everything you want and more with Amazon's current, can't-miss deals on small kitchen appliances.
Below, browse the top small kitchen appliances on sale at Amazon. Plus, check out Selena Gomez's new kitchenware collection with Our Place, and stock up on Ayesha Curry's favorite kitchen essentials on Amazon.
With over 12,000 near-perfect reviews, this Chefman Air Fryer is a must-have in any home kitchen.
Treat yourself to this internet-loved kitchen appliance that will seriously elevate your breakfast game — and deliver on delicious waffle creations, too.
With 1200W of power, this classic NutriBullet blender will help you to mix up any and everything in your kitchen — providing you with an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and more, all with a simple blender technology.
This toaster is equal parts sleek and practical.
According to the retailer, this Air Fryer's aircrisp technology helps to reduce fat by 70-80%.
This 7-in-1 appliance is hailed for its wide-variety of settings — which allow users to do everything from crisping and air frying to broiling and more.
Cook up everything from soups and stews to cereals, grains and more — all with this practical rice cooker model.
Bring your own unique milkshake flavors to life through the Omega Commercial Milk Shake Maker — now on sale.
Make cooking a breeze with this portable countertop burner, which features a wide-ranging variety of power modes — from 300W to 1800W and 160 to 440℉.
Take 20% off this high-volt toaster through Amazon's under-the-radar deals on small kitchen appliances.
RELATED CONTENT:
Selena Gomez Launches Kitchenware Collection With Our Place
Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Kitchen Essentials on Amazon
Our Place Sale: Save 20% On the Always Pan and Perfect Pot
Save $100 on a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Shop Deals on Attachments
Drew Barrymore's Kitchenware Line Adds a New Mixer Collection
The Best Meal Kit Delivery Services on Sale Right Now