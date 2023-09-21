The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team returns to action today in the first of two exhibition matches against South Africa this weekend. With the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris fast approaching, this friendly two-game series will serve as send-off matches for retiring USWNT players Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe.

Ten years after making her international debut, Julie Ertz will play her 123rd and final match for the USA on Thursday, September 21. The two-time Women’s World Cup champion will be honored before the match at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. "I expected to just walk away after retirement, but to have the opportunity to say goodbye to my teammates and the fans one last time is something special that many players dream of," Ertz said in a statement via U.S. Soccer.

After the game in Cincinnati, the USWNT and South Africa will head to Soldier Field in Chicago for a second match on Sunday, September 24. Soccer icon Megan Rapinoe, who began her international career in 2006, will be playing in her final match for the USA as she retires from professional soccer.

"It's been an unbelievable ride. It will be special to have this one last opportunity to play for my country in front of our incredible fans and get the chance to thank my teammates and everyone who has had an impact on me as a person and player over the years," Rapinoe said in the U.S. Soccer release.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe's last soccer games for the U.S. women's national team.

How to watch USWNT vs. South Africa

The USWNT vs. South Africa matches will be televised on TNT and Universo. If you don't have cable, you can stream the games on Peacock and Sling TV.

You can also watch USWNT vs. South Africa with a live TV streaming service subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $20. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording both of the soccer games if you are not home.

What time does the USWNT vs. South Africa match start?

First up, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team takes on South Africa on Thursday, September 21, with kickoff in Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).

On Sunday, September 24, the two teams meet again in Chicago at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT).

