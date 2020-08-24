Fashion

Vanessa Hudgens' Wolven Leggings Are 20% Off Right Now -- Get Her Look

By ETonline Staff
vanessa hudgens wolven leggings 1280
BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vanessa Hudgens' favorite leggings line is having a sitewide sale, and you can get the exact pairs she has worn for 20% off right now. The actress has been spotted sporting sustainable fashion brand Wolven multiple times this month. Wolven's designs are known for their vibrant prints and colors, which go perfectly with Hudgens' style.

Shop the star's exact Amalfi Crossover Pocket Legging and matching set of Fauna Bell Bottom and Fauna Keyhole Top. Enter the promo code ZEN at checkout to apply the limited-time discount. Shipping is free. Wear the stylish leggings anytime whether you're lounging at home, working out or running essential errands. In addition to leggings and tops, Wolven also offers graphic tees, swim, shorts and men's clothing. Each piece is made with post-consumer recycled plastic.

Vanessa Hudgens in la on aug 18
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Vanessa Hudgens gets smoothies in la
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If you're looking for more leggings, be sure to check out ET Style's top picks of the wardrobe staple at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which continues to offer big savings across fashion, accessories, beauty and home.

See how Hudgens styled her Wolven leggings and score the pieces ahead.

Amalfi Crossover Pocket Legging
Wolven Amalfi Crossover Pocket Legging
Amalfi Crossover Pocket Legging
We love the combination of turquoise and coral hues on this legging with crossover waistband and slip pockets.

REGULARLY $104

Fauna Bell Bottom
Wolven Fauna Bell Bottom
Fauna Bell Bottom
Try this wide-leg, bell bottom legging style.

REGULARLY $104

Fauna Keyhole Top
Wolven Fauna Keyhole Top
Fauna Keyhole Top
Boasting earthy hues, this halter top with keyhole detail is a fun choice. It's reversible, too!

REGULARLY $72

