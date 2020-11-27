The Black Friday sale is on at Vitamix, with the popular kitchen and blender brand offering deep discounts of up to $100 off select high-performance blender models.

Through Dec. 31 or while supplies last, take $50 off all new blenders, $60 off the E310 model, up to $75 off the A3500 and $100 off the Ascent Series A3300 in Black and Pearl Grey at the Vitamix Black Friday sale. These deals are good in both the U.S. and Canada; a five- or seven-year warranty is included with most purchases, so you can get your holiday shopping done with confidence.

With the Christmas holiday less than a month away, shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon Black Friday event, Coach, Kate Spade Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, Zulily, Vitamix, Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and other major retailers at the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shop all Vitamix Black Friday deals here and see our top picks below -- because not all blenders are created equal.

5200 Standard - Getting Started Vitamix Vitamix 5200 Standard - Getting Started Vitamix This is the model you want if you regularly make medium to large batches for the family. The 5200 Standard is a go-to for all kinds of meals, including soups, smoothies, batter, baby food and creamy desserts -- you can even grind nuts and coffee beans. REGULARLY $449.95 $399.95 at Vitamix

A2300 Family Pack Vitamix Vitamix A2300 Family Pack Vitamix This handy bundle comes with the blender base, S2 Low-Profile Tamper, blade base, a 20-ounce container cup, a 64-ounce low-profile container, two 8-ounce bowls with lids and a "Simply Blending" cookbook. REGULARLY $599.95 $549.95 at Vitamix

E310 Vitamix Vitamix E310 Vitamix With 10 speeds and a 1.4-liter container, the E310 is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals -- Thanksgiving dinner, perhaps? Shop this deal now to save $60. REGULARLY $349.95 $289.95 at Vitamix

TurboBlend Three Speed Vitamix Vitamix TurboBlend Three Speed Vitamix Back to basics -- choose from low, medium and high speeds or use the pulse setting to chop veggies. REGULARLY $399.99 $369.99 at Vitamix

Certified Reconditioned S50 Vitamix Vitamix Certified Reconditioned S50 Vitamix Don't have a ton of countertop to spare in your kitchen? The Certified Reconditioned S50 takes up minimal real estate while offering two pre-programmed settings in a personal blending size. REGULARLY $339.95 $224.95 at Vitamix

