Vitamix Black Friday 2020 Deals -- Take Up to $100 Off Vitamix Blenders
The Black Friday sale is on at Vitamix, with the popular kitchen and blender brand offering deep discounts of up to $100 off select high-performance blender models.
Through Dec. 31 or while supplies last, take $50 off all new blenders, $60 off the E310 model, up to $75 off the A3500 and $100 off the Ascent Series A3300 in Black and Pearl Grey at the Vitamix Black Friday sale. These deals are good in both the U.S. and Canada; a five- or seven-year warranty is included with most purchases, so you can get your holiday shopping done with confidence.
Shop all Vitamix Black Friday deals here and see our top picks below -- because not all blenders are created equal.
