Vitamix Black Friday Deals -- Take Up to $125 Off Vitamix Blenders
The Vitamix Black Friday sale is on! The popular kitchen and blender brand is offering deep discounts of up to $125 off select high-performance blender models for the Vitamix Holiday Sale.
From now through the end of the year, Dec. 31 or while supplies last. Deals include $50 off Legacy Series Blenders, $50 off Ascent Series, $75 off Ascent Series A3500, $60 off Explorian E310, $30 off 3 Speed, and $125 off A3500 Black Stainless. A five- or seven-year warranty is included with most purchases, so you can get your holiday shopping done with confidence.
Vitamix blenders are coveted for their awesome performance in blending up fruits and veggies for delicious, healthy smoothies and meals. Whether you're looking to treat yourself this holiday season or gift a blender to a loved one, you're sure to find a great deal at the Vitamix sale. For more Black Friday sales and gift ideas, be sure to check out deals on cookware and kitchenware from Amazon, the Ninja Foodi Slow Cooker and Air Fryer, Wayfair, and Dyson products.
Shop the Vitamix Holiday Sale and see our top picks below.
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.
