Vitamix Black Friday Deals -- Take Up to $125 Off Vitamix Blenders

The Vitamix Black Friday sale is on! The popular kitchen and blender brand is offering deep discounts of up to $125 off select high-performance blender models for the Vitamix Holiday Sale.

From now through the end of the year, Dec. 31 or while supplies last. Deals include $50 off Legacy Series Blenders, $50 off Ascent Series, $75 off Ascent Series A3500, $60 off Explorian E310, $30 off 3 Speed, and $125 off A3500 Black Stainless. A five- or seven-year warranty is included with most purchases, so you can get your holiday shopping done with confidence.

Vitamix blenders are coveted for their awesome performance in blending up fruits and veggies for delicious, healthy smoothies and meals. Whether you're looking to treat yourself this holiday season or gift a blender to a loved one, you're sure to find a great deal at the Vitamix sale. For more Black Friday sales and gift ideas, be sure to check out deals on cookware and kitchenware from Amazon, the Ninja Foodi Slow Cooker and Air Fryer, Wayfair, and Dyson products.

Shop the Vitamix Holiday Sale and see our top picks below.

A2500 Vitamix A2500 The A2500 blender from the Ascent line has three program settings that automatically adjust to your container size, process and stop when it's done with blending. $500 $450 Buy Now

A2300 Vitamix A2300 The A2300 from the Ascent collection has Variable Speed Control and Pulse. $450 $400 Buy Now

A3500 Vitamix A3500 The A3500 blender from the Ascent series has five program settings -- for smoothies, hot soups, dips & spreads, frozen desserts, and self-cleaning. $650 $575 Buy Now

A3300 Vitamix A3300 Take $100 off the A3300 blender from the Ascent Series. It has a built-in Programmable Timer, which can be customized for your recipes. $550 $450 Buy Now

7500 Vitamix 7500 The 7500 blender has a 64-ounce Low-Profile Container. It can easily process large batches and fit under most kitchen cabinets. $530 $480 Buy Now

5300 Vitamix 5300 The 5300 blender has a powerful 2.2 HP motor and a low-profile container. $530 $480 Buy Now

E310 Vitamix E310 With 10 speeds and a 1.4-liter container, the E310 is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals -- Thanksgiving dinner, perhaps? Shop this deal now to save $60. $350 $290 Buy Now

TurboBlend Three Speed Vitamix TurboBlend Three Speed Back to basics -- choose from low, medium and high speeds or use the pulse setting to chop veggies. $400 $370 Buy Now

