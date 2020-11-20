Vitamix Black Friday Sale -- Get Up to $100 Off

Black Friday has started early at Vitamix, with the popular kitchen brand offering deep discounts of up to $100 off select high-performance blender models.

Through Dec. 31 or while supplies last, take $50 off all new blenders, $60 off the E310 model, up to $75 off the A3500 and $100 off the Ascent Series A3300 in Black and Pearl Grey. These deals are good in both the U.S. and Canada; a five- or seven-year warranty is included with most purchases, so you can get your holiday shopping done with confidence.

Plus, stay tuned for even more savings after Black Friday, including Cyber Monday and Cyber Weekend deals you won't want to miss.

Shop all Vitamix Black Friday deals here and see our top picks below -- because not all blenders are created equal.

5200 Standard - Getting Started Vitamix Vitamix 5200 Standard - Getting Started Vitamix This is the model you want if you regularly make medium to large batches for the family. The 5200 Standard is a go-to for all kinds of meals, including soups, smoothies, batter, baby food and creamy desserts -- you can even grind nuts and coffee beans. REGULARLY $449.95 $399.95 at Vitamix

A2300 Family Pack Vitamix Vitamix A2300 Family Pack Vitamix This handy bundle comes with the blender base, S2 Low-Profile Tamper, blade base, a 20-ounce container cup, a 64-ounce low-profile container, two 8-ounce bowls with lids and a "Simply Blending" cookbook. REGULARLY $599.95 $549.95 at Vitamix

E310 Vitamix Vitamix E310 Vitamix With 10 speeds and a 1.4-liter container, the E310 is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals -- Thanksgiving dinner, perhaps? Shop this deal now to save $60. REGULARLY $349.95 $289.95 at Vitamix

TurboBlend Three Speed Vitamix Vitamix TurboBlend Three Speed Vitamix Back to basics -- choose from low, medium and high speeds or use the pulse setting to chop veggies. REGULARLY $399.99 $369.99 at Vitamix

Certified Reconditioned S50 Vitamix Vitamix Certified Reconditioned S50 Vitamix Don't have a ton of countertop to spare in your kitchen? The Certified Reconditioned S50 takes up minimal real estate while offering two pre-programmed settings in a personal blending size. REGULARLY $339.95 $224.95 at Vitamix

