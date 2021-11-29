Shopping

Vitamix Cyber Monday Deals -- Take Up to $169 Off Vitamix Blenders

By ETOnline Staff
Vitamix

The Vitamix Cyber Monday sale is on! The popular kitchen and blender brand is offering deep discounts of up to $169 off select high-performance blender models for the Vitamix Holiday Sale. 

From now through the end of the year, Dec. 31 or while supplies last. Deals include $50 off Legacy Series Blenders, $50 off Ascent Series, $75 off Ascent Series A3500, $60 off Explorian E310, $30 off 3 Speed, and $125 off A3500 Black Stainless. A five- or seven-year warranty is included with most purchases, so you can get your holiday shopping done with confidence.

Vitamix blenders are coveted for their awesome performance in blending up fruits and veggies for delicious, healthy smoothies and meals. Whether you're looking to treat yourself this holiday season or gift a blender to a loved one, you're sure to find a great deal at the Vitamix sale. For more Cyber Monday sales and gift ideas, be sure to check out deals on cookware and kitchenware from Amazon, the Ninja Foodi Slow Cooker and Air Fryer, Wayfair, and Dyson products.

Shop the Vitamix Holiday Sale and see our top picks below.

E310
E310
Vitamix
E310
With 10 speeds and a 1.4-liter container, Vitamix calls the E310 "your entry into true high-performance blending." It's ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals -- Christmas dinner, perhaps? Shop this deal now to save $60.
$350$290
Vitamix ONE
Vitamix One
Vitamix
Vitamix ONE
Vitamix ONE is a streamlined version of the original Vitamix, updated for the company's 100th anniversary
$250$200
Certified Reconditioned Venturist V1200
Certified Reconditioned Venturist V1200
Vitamix
Certified Reconditioned Venturist V1200
If you're constantly making big meals for your family or love having dinner parties, this container is the right size for those larger batches.
$450$280
A2500
A2500
Vitamix
A2500
The A2500 blender from the Ascent line has three program settings that automatically adjust to your container size, process and stop when it's done with blending. 
$500$450
A2300
A2300
Vitamix
A2300
The A2300 from the Ascent collection has Variable Speed Control and Pulse. 
$450$400
A3500
A3500
Vitamix
A3500
The A3500 blender from the Ascent series has five program settings -- for smoothies, hot soups, dips & spreads, frozen desserts, and self-cleaning. 
$650$525
A3300
A3300
Vitamix
A3300
Take $100 off the A3300 blender from the Ascent Series. It has a built-in Programmable Timer, which can be customized for your recipes. 
$550$450
7500
7500
Vitamix
7500
The 7500 blender has a 64-ounce Low-Profile Container. It can easily process large batches and fit under most kitchen cabinets. 
$530$480
5300
5300
Vitamix
5300
The 5300 blender has a powerful 2.2 HP motor and a low-profile container. 
$530$480
Professional Series 750
Professional Series 750
Vitamix
Professional Series 750
The Professional Series 750 blender is powerful. It has five pre-programmed settings and a commercial-grade 2.2-peak horsepower motor. 
$600$550
48-ounce Stainless Steel Container
Stainless Steel Container
Vitamix
48-ounce Stainless Steel Container
This stainless steel option can help you blend hot, cold, acidic blends and more, plus it's odor-resistant.
$200$160
The Vitamix Food Processor Attachment
The Vitamix Food Processor Attachment
Vitamix
The Vitamix Food Processor Attachment
12-Cup Food Processor Attachment with SELF-DETECT is perfect if you already have the Ascent or Venturist motor bases.
$200$160

 

