Walmart 4th of July Sale: Shop Major Beauty Deals on Marc Jacobs, EltaMD, Peter Thomas Roth and More
The 4th of July might be a few days away, but Walmart's weekend sale is cueing the fireworks early. The Walmart 4th of July Sale is overflowing with beauty deals to give Amazon Prime Day 2022 a run for its money. Or, rather, to give all of us a choice of where to spend ours!
From swimsuits to headphones and home goods, Walmart dropped thousands of savings for the holiday weekend. The deals that caught our attention are all about beauty. With huge huge discounts on fragrances like Marc Jacobs' Daisy and summer-ready SPF like EltaMD's tinted sunscreen, you don't want to miss the savings before you get outside to soak up the sun.
If you want to score free shipping while you shop, make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Currently, you can try out a 30-day membership for free. Shop the best beauty deals from Walmart's 4th of July Sale below and check out more of the best Fourth of July beauty sales happening this weekend.
EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 offers potent sun protection and miniaturization, leaving your skin looking dewy fresh and more youthful. It contains hyaluronic acid to give skin the hydration it thirsts for all year round.
Revitalizing eye patches to help hydrate, moisturize and instantly improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness.
This lightweight, silky-smooth serum helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin and correct the visible signs of aging by delivering a new and improved blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.
This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean.
A luxurious pair of eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.
Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic.
This light yet long-lasting fragrance is the perfect addition to your daytime routine.
An enticing blend of floral and fruity notes from jasmine, bamboo, white rose and amber converge to create a scent that's pure femininity, pure intrigue.
