Shopping

Walmart 4th of July Sale: Shop Major Beauty Deals on Marc Jacobs, EltaMD, Peter Thomas Roth and More

Published
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart 4th of July Sale
Marc Jacobs

The 4th of July might be a few days away, but Walmart's weekend sale is cueing the fireworks early. The Walmart 4th of July Sale is overflowing with beauty deals to give Amazon Prime Day 2022 a run for its money. Or, rather, to give all of us a choice of where to spend ours! 

From swimsuits to headphones and home goods, Walmart dropped thousands of savings for the holiday weekend. The deals that caught our attention are all about beauty. With huge huge discounts on fragrances like Marc Jacobs' Daisy and summer-ready SPF like EltaMD's tinted sunscreen, you don't want to miss the savings before you get outside to soak up the sun.

See all Beauty Deals

If you want to score free shipping while you shop, make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Currently, you can try out a 30-day membership for free. Shop the best beauty deals from Walmart's 4th of July Sale below and check out more of the best Fourth of July beauty sales happening this weekend. 

EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 40
EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 40
Walmart
EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 40

EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 offers potent sun protection and miniaturization, leaving your skin looking dewy fresh and more youthful. It contains hyaluronic acid to give skin the hydration it thirsts for all year round.

$33$15
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches 60 pcs.png
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches

Revitalizing eye patches to help hydrate, moisturize and instantly improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness. 

 

$55$32
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Face Serum
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Face Serum
Walmart
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Face Serum

This lightweight, silky-smooth serum helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin and correct the visible signs of aging by delivering a new and improved blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.

$66$32
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Face Wash
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Facial Cleanser and Face Wash
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Face Wash

This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. 

$39$23
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

A luxurious pair of eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.

$75$42
Marc Jacobs Daisy
Marc Jacobs Daisy
Walmart
Marc Jacobs Daisy

Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic. 

$106$76
Dior J'adore
Dior J'adore
Walmart
Dior J'adore

This light yet long-lasting fragrance is the perfect addition to your daytime routine. 

$135$115
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
Walmart
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

An enticing blend of floral and fruity notes from jasmine, bamboo, white rose and amber converge to create a scent that's pure femininity, pure intrigue. 

$108$57

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best TV Deals to Shop During Best Buy's Fourth of July Sale

The Best Washer & Dryer Sales: Save Up to $1,300 at Samsung

Shop 50% Off the Season's Hottest Handbags at Coach's 4th of July Sale

Shop Wayfair's 4th of July Sale for Up to 60% Off Furniture and Decor

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are On Sale for Summer

Outdoor Voices 4th of July Sale: Shop Summer Essentials Up to 35% Off

The Best Beauty Sales to Shop This Long Weekend

The Best Early Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More