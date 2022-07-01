The 4th of July might be a few days away, but Walmart's weekend sale is cueing the fireworks early. The Walmart 4th of July Sale is overflowing with beauty deals to give Amazon Prime Day 2022 a run for its money. Or, rather, to give all of us a choice of where to spend ours!

From swimsuits to headphones and home goods, Walmart dropped thousands of savings for the holiday weekend. The deals that caught our attention are all about beauty. With huge huge discounts on fragrances like Marc Jacobs' Daisy and summer-ready SPF like EltaMD's tinted sunscreen, you don't want to miss the savings before you get outside to soak up the sun.

If you want to score free shipping while you shop, make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Currently, you can try out a 30-day membership for free. Shop the best beauty deals from Walmart's 4th of July Sale below and check out more of the best Fourth of July beauty sales happening this weekend.

