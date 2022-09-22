Shopping

Walmart Deals: Major Fall Savings on Beauty, Home, Tech and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart Labor Day Sale 2022
Walmart

Fall is officially here, which means that all the best fall sales have only just begun. Walmart's sale has some of the biggest price cuts on home essentials, must-have tech and luxury beauty products. One thing we know about Walmart is that it is overflowing with great deals all year long, and the Walmart sale lets shoppers score even deeper discounts on the retailer’s already low prices. 

Shop Walmart Deals

Whether you're in the market for a new TV, Ninja kitchen appliance, or are looking to freshen up your fall beauty routine with La Mer moisturizer, Walmart is the place to go for all of your shopping needs. If you want free shipping with all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, then you'll want to check out Walmart+.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Walmart's sale. 

The Best Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Face Wash
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Facial Cleanser and Face Wash
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Face Wash

This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. 

$39$23
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream
Walmart
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

As one of today's premier skincare brands, you can't go wrong with having La Mer in your beauty arsenal — especially if it's the ultra-nourishing Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream. Three sizes of La Mer's deeply hydrating moisturizer is on sale right now. 

$190$81
mowbie Beard Trimmer
mowbie Beard Trimmer
Walmart
mowbie Beard Trimmer

This waterproof hair trimmer and sonic cleanser keep your beard tidy and your face clean. Use the built-in skin scrubber to clean your skin, massage your beard, or apply beard and face products. 

    $35$25
    Marc Jacobs Daisy
    Marc Jacobs Daisy
    Walmart
    Marc Jacobs Daisy

    A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.

    $106$72

    The Best Home & Kitchen Deals at Walmart

    Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
    Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
    Walmart
    Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

    Just add fresh water, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes. 

    $90$60
    Ninja SP100 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven
    Ninja SP100 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven
    Walmart
    Ninja SP100 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

    An air fryer, convection oven, and toaster oven all in one. Get XL capacity without sacrificing counter space with Ninja's unique design that allows you to flip it up against your backsplash when not in use.

    $179$149
    Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
    Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
    Walmart
    Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set

    We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.

    $199$149
    Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
    Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
    Walmart
    Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender

    Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.

    $66$38
    Ninja Nutri-Blender Personal Blender
    Ninja Nutri-Blender Personal Blender
    Walmart
    Ninja Nutri-Blender Personal Blender

    Ninja's personal blender comes with a 20 oz. dishwasher-safe to-go cup and a spout lid. This 600-watt blender is exactly what a smoothie fanatic needs in their lives.

    $40$30
    Shark ION Robot Vacuum
    Shark ION Robot Vacuum
    Walmart
    Shark ION Robot Vacuum

    The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.

    $250$179
    Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
    Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
    Walmart
    Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

    This upright vacuum has a detachable pod for portable cleaning power. With the push of a button, you can lift the pod for easy access to hard-to-reach areas, and it has a Swivel Steering system for increased maneuverability, along with HEPA filters to trap allergens. 

    $199$98

    The Best Tech Deals at Walmart

    LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series
    LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series
    Walmart
    LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series

    The LG 65" Smart TV features OLED which gives you the best visuals and color. It has highly-used apps already installed like Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+ so you have your favorite content ready to view, all you need to do is log in.

    $2,500$1,300
    Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
    Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
    Walmart
    Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

    The Airpods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and wwater-resistantand have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.

    $214$180
    Garmin Venu Sq Smart Watch
    Garmin Venu Sq Smart Watch
    Walmart
    Garmin Venu Sq Smart Watch

    The Garmin smart watch will motivate you to be active. It estimates your heart rate, sleep, stress and more. Plus, it notifies you of calls and texts and has up to 6 days of battery life before it needs to be recharged.

    $200$170
    HP 11.6" Chromebook
    HP 11.6" Chromebook
    Walmart
    HP 11.6" Chromebook

    With this durable HP Chromebook, students can keep up with their active lifestyles. It features a metal-reinforced corner, and is 122 cm drop tested—higher than most desks. The Chromebook is resistant to spills, key removal, and is equipped with a spill-resistant keyboard. 

    $199$98

    The Best Furniture Deals at Walmart

    Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa
    Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa
    Walmart
    Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa

    This comfy sofa comes with a side pocket and a USB power outlet for added convenience.

    $600$335
    Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
    Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
    Walmart
    Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

    The Better Homes Garden outdoor dining patio set comes with a dining table, 2 cushioned ottomans and a 2-piece sectional sofa. Host an outdoor dinner party with this set that can comfortably seat seven.

    $997$897
    Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair
    Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair
    Walmart
    Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair

    Grab two of these classic rocking chairs for your patio.

    $124$97

