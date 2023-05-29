Whether you're searching for outdoor furniture and backyard essentials or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of incredible Memorial Day deals at Walmart.

You can score major summer savings on everything from an Apple Watch to LG TVs and robot vacuums. With only one day left of these amazing discounts, we want to make scrolling through the retailer's Rollbacks easier for you, so we've gathered the best deals at Walmart during their Memorial Day sale.

Shop Walmart Memorial Day Deals

The Memorial Day deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty like La Mer more affordable along with everyday essentials like Ninja coffee makers. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+.

If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for deep cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen this summer, read ahead for the best Walmart Memorial Day deals to shop now. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because as Memorial Day weekend comes to an end, so will these deals.

The Best Walmart Memorial Day Deals to Shop Today

AICOOK Juicer Extractor Walmart AICOOK Juicer Extractor If you're trying to get your summer body ready or simply trying to live a healthier diet incorporating juicing, this highly rated juicer is exactly what you need. $90 $44 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Tech Deals

HP 14" Laptop Walmart HP 14" Laptop Designed to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP 14 inch diagonal laptop combines long lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro edge bezel design. With its thin and light design, 6.5 mm micro-edge bezel, display, and 79% screen to body ratio take this PC anywhere and see and do more. $349 $288 Shop Now

SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad Walmart SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time. $429 $196 Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Walmart Apple iPad (9th Generation) The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more. $479 $399 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals

The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker Walmart GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker This countertop GE ice maker makes tiny nugget-shaped ice cubes. It also has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can create a schedule for the ice maker to make fresh ice for upcoming get togethers or when you get off work. There's no water hookup necessary, so the ice maker is portable. Plus, it can make up 24 pounds of ice a day (but can only hold 3 pounds of ice at a time). $579 $428 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $123 $99 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i1+ Walmart iRobot Roomba i1+ This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base. $530 $288 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Beauty Deals

