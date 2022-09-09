Walmart Sale: Major Fall Savings on Beauty, Home, Tech and More
The days leading up to fall include a lot to look forward to, especially now that all the best fall sales are here. Walmart's sale has some of the biggest price cuts on home essentials, must-have tech and luxury beauty products. One thing we know about Walmart is that it is overflowing with great deals all year long, and the Walmart sale lets shoppers score even deeper discounts on the retailer’s already low prices.
Whether you're in the market for a new Samsung TV, Ninja kitchen appliance, or are looking to freshen up your fall beauty routine with La Mer moisturizer, Walmart is the place to go for all of your shopping needs. If you want free shipping with all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, then you'll want to check out Walmart+.
Ahead, shop the best deals from Walmart's sale.
The Best Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart
A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.
This waterproof hair trimmer and sonic cleanser keep your beard tidy and your face clean. Use the built-in skin scrubber to clean your skin, massage your beard, or apply beard and face products.
As one of today's premier skincare brands, you can't go wrong with having La Mer in your beauty arsenal — especially if it's the ultra-nourishing Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream. Three sizes of La Mer's deeply hydrating moisturizer is on sale right now.
This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean.
The Best Home & Kitchen Deals at Walmart
Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.
We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.
An air fryer, convection oven, and toaster oven all in one. Get XL capacity without sacrificing counter space with Ninja's unique design that allows you to flip it up against your backsplash when not in use.
Just add fresh water, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes.
Ninja's personal blender comes with a 20 oz. dishwasher-safe to-go cup and a spout lid. This 600-watt blender is exactly what a smoothie fanatic needs in their lives.
This upright vacuum has a detachable pod for portable cleaning power. With the push of a button, you can lift the pod for easy access to hard-to-reach areas, and it has a Swivel Steering system for increased maneuverability, along with HEPA filters to trap allergens.
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.
The Best Tech Deals at Walmart
The Sony 4K smart TV boasts lifelike picture quality that'll enhance your viewing experience.
With this durable HP Chromebook, students can keep up with their active lifestyles. It features a metal-reinforced corner, and is 122 cm drop tested—higher than most desks. The Chromebook is resistant to spills, key removal, and is equipped with a spill-resistant keyboard.
Now is the time to save at the pump by using your car less and scooting around more. This electric scooter folds and is lightweight for easy portability.
This a great entry-level camera kit. Not only does it come with a Canon EOS 200D/T7, it also includes a shoulder bag, deluxe cleaning set, a memory card and more.
The Best Furniture Deals at Walmart
This comfy sofa comes with a side pocket and a USB power outlet for added convenience.
The Better Homes Garden outdoor dining patio set comes with a dining table, 2 cushioned ottomans and a 2-piece sectional sofa. Host an outdoor dinner party with this set that can comfortably seat seven.
Grab two of these classic rocking chairs for your patio.
