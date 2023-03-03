Shopping

Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products

By ETonline Staff

Walmart runs are usually for grabbing stuff like trash bags, dog toys and electronics. But did you know that you can now add La Mer face cream and Versace perfume to your Walmart shopping list?

We stumbled upon the mega retailer's dedicated Premium Beauty category, which is full of luxury skincare, hair and makeup products from a wide range of top brands — think Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, and Urban Decay — at supremely slashed prices. (That $380 La Mer moisturizer, for example, is deeply discounted.)

Shop Walmart Premium Beauty

Not just any item can get that coveted "Premium Beauty" tag. Qualifying products are either from a designer label, a boutique brand or an in-demand overseas company (like ones in Korea and Japan). If these high-end products are new territory for you, Walmart suggests reading customer reviews and ingredient lists to find the best match. And if you're already familiar with these brand names and love a good deal? Simply start adding to cart.

Below are ET's favorite luxury beauty products currently on sale and available at Walmart now. Looking for more beauty product inspiration? Check out more of our top picks for skincare and hair care essentials for this spring.  

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II Face Serum
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II Face Serum
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II Face Serum

This Estée Lauder super serum works all night so you can wake up with hydrated, plump skin. Reduce dry skin and signs of aging for skin that looks smoother and more radiant. 

$58$47
RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Daily Cleansing Pads, 28 ct
RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Daily Cleansing Pads, 28 ct
RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Daily Cleansing Pads, 28 ct

Smooth fine lines with RoC Retinol Correxion Daily Cleansing Pads. Your skin will begin to show signs of improvement in just one week!

$14$10
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.

$64$54
Lancome Monsieur Big Mascara Black
Lancome Monsieur Big Mascara Black
Lancome Monsieur Big Mascara Black

Say goodbye to fake lashes and eyelash extensions and hello to longer lashes with Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara. This volumizing and lengthening mascara with a false lash effect is smudge-proof and does not flake.

$27$24
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask EX Berry
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask EX Berry
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask EX Berry

Give lips the perfect pout with this TikTok favorite, nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask.

$22$17
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream

Words we never thought we’d read in the same sentence: “La Mer” and “available at Walmart.” It’s true, and the two-ounce jar is 33% off the regular price. (We’re still in shock, too.)

$230$154
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette

This eye shadow offering from Urban Decay’s iconic Naked lineup contains 12 amber-hued neutrals to mix and match with any skin tone and style.

$39$35
GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment
GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment Face Mask
GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment

Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that claims to do just that. The mask transforms from white to chrome as it dries, so you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off. So futuristic! 

$59$29
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume for Women
Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette for Women
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume for Women

Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.

$62$45
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner
Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner

Grays aren’t the only sign of aging hair -- there are also signs like dryness, dullness and breakage. Protect and replenish your strands with this luxurious conditioner, which contains caviar extract.

$52$27
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Peter Thomas Roth Gold Mask
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

This indulgent face mask contains hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 72 hours. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a radiant glow for the rest of your day.

$54$32

