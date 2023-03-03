Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products
Walmart runs are usually for grabbing stuff like trash bags, dog toys and electronics. But did you know that you can now add La Mer face cream and Versace perfume to your Walmart shopping list?
We stumbled upon the mega retailer's dedicated Premium Beauty category, which is full of luxury skincare, hair and makeup products from a wide range of top brands — think Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, and Urban Decay — at supremely slashed prices. (That $380 La Mer moisturizer, for example, is deeply discounted.)
Not just any item can get that coveted "Premium Beauty" tag. Qualifying products are either from a designer label, a boutique brand or an in-demand overseas company (like ones in Korea and Japan). If these high-end products are new territory for you, Walmart suggests reading customer reviews and ingredient lists to find the best match. And if you're already familiar with these brand names and love a good deal? Simply start adding to cart.
Below are ET's favorite luxury beauty products currently on sale and available at Walmart now. Looking for more beauty product inspiration? Check out more of our top picks for skincare and hair care essentials for this spring.
This Estée Lauder super serum works all night so you can wake up with hydrated, plump skin. Reduce dry skin and signs of aging for skin that looks smoother and more radiant.
Smooth fine lines with RoC Retinol Correxion Daily Cleansing Pads. Your skin will begin to show signs of improvement in just one week!
This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.
Say goodbye to fake lashes and eyelash extensions and hello to longer lashes with Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara. This volumizing and lengthening mascara with a false lash effect is smudge-proof and does not flake.
Give lips the perfect pout with this TikTok favorite, nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask.
Words we never thought we’d read in the same sentence: “La Mer” and “available at Walmart.” It’s true, and the two-ounce jar is 33% off the regular price. (We’re still in shock, too.)
This eye shadow offering from Urban Decay’s iconic Naked lineup contains 12 amber-hued neutrals to mix and match with any skin tone and style.
Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that claims to do just that. The mask transforms from white to chrome as it dries, so you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off. So futuristic!
Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.
Grays aren’t the only sign of aging hair -- there are also signs like dryness, dullness and breakage. Protect and replenish your strands with this luxurious conditioner, which contains caviar extract.
This indulgent face mask contains hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 72 hours. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a radiant glow for the rest of your day.
RELATED CONTENT:
John Legend Launches Affordable Skincare Line Loved01 at Walmart
Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon
Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite Snail Mucin Serum Is On Sale at Amazon
Introducing Cloud Skin, TikTok's Modern Solution to Matte Makeup
Jennifer Lopez's Secret for Brighter Eyes Is Only $21 on Amazon
29 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine
17 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop This Week
The 14 Best Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers to Shop Now
The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now
The Best Keurig Deals: Save On Highly-Rated Single-Serve Coffee Makers
Save Up to $135 On the PlayStation 5 at Walmart and QVC Now