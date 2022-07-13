If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Walmart is currently dropping prices on popular items across all categories to rival Amazon Prime Day 2022 — which started on Tuesday, July 12. There are major markdowns on furniture, fashion, tech and more that are some of the best deals we've seen this year.

Whether you're in the market for a high-quality TV, looking to freshen up your patio with new outdoor furniture, or finally ready to invest in a better kitchen appliance and cookware set, Walmart is the place to go for all of your summer shopping needs. Unlike Prime Day deals, which are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, Walmart's discounts are open to everyone right now. If you want free shipping with all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, then you'll want to check out Walmart+.

Ahead, shop the best alternative Prime Day deals from Walmart. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.

The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart

The Best Tech Deals at Walmart

Evercross Electric Scooter Walmart Evercross Electric Scooter Now is the time to save at the pump by using your car less and scooting around more. This electric scooter folds and is lightweight for easy portability. $800 $559 Buy Now

Beats Studio Buds Walmart Beats Studio Buds With two distinct listening modes, you are in total control of your sound. Active Noise Cancelling blocks unwanted outside noise while Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you at the press of a button. $150 $99 Buy Now

The Best Home Deals at Walmart

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Walmart Shark ION Robot Vacuum The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant. $250 $129 Buy Now

