Walmart's Best Alternative Prime Day Deals: Save on Cookware, Electronics and More

By ETonline Staff
Walmart Prime Day Deals
Walmart

If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Walmart is currently dropping prices on popular items across all categories to rival Amazon Prime Day 2022 — which started on Tuesday, July 12. There are major markdowns on furniture, fashion, tech and more that are some of the best deals we've seen this year. 

Whether you're in the market for a high-quality TV, looking to freshen up your patio with new outdoor furniture, or finally ready to invest in a better kitchen appliance and cookware set, Walmart is the place to go for all of your summer shopping needs. Unlike Prime Day deals, which are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, Walmart's discounts are open to everyone right now. If you want free shipping with all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, then you'll want to check out Walmart+.

Ahead, shop the best alternative Prime Day deals from Walmart. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.

The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart

Ninja Nutri-Blender Personal Blender
Ninja Nutri-Blender Personal Blender
Walmart
Ninja Nutri-Blender Personal Blender

Ninja's personal blender comes with a 20 oz. dishwasher-safe to-go cup and a spout lid. This 600-watt blender is exactly what a smoothie fanatic needs in their lives.

$40$30
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Walmart
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Just add fresh water, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes. 

$90$60
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
Walmart
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set

We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.

$199$149
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Walmart
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender

Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.

$66$40
Ninja SP100 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven
Ninja SP100 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven
Walmart
Ninja SP100 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

An air fryer, convection oven, and toaster oven all in one. Get XL capacity without sacrificing counter space with Ninja's unique design that allows you to flip it up against your backsplash when not in use.

$199$179

 

The Best Tech Deals at Walmart

Evercross Electric Scooter
Evercross Electric Scooter
Walmart
Evercross Electric Scooter

Now is the time to save at the pump by using your car less and scooting around more. This electric scooter folds and is lightweight for easy portability.

$800$559
Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds
Walmart
Beats Studio Buds

With two distinct listening modes, you are in total control of your sound. Active Noise Cancelling blocks unwanted outside noise while Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you at the press of a button. 

$150$99
65" Samsung Frame QLED Smart TV
65" Samsung Frame QLED Smart TV
Walmart
65" Samsung Frame QLED Smart TV

TV when it’s on, and art when it’s off.  Showcase artwork, watch television, movies, or display photos on this beautiful QLED screen.

$1,800$1,598
Sony 55" 4K Smart TV
Sony 55" 4K Smart TV
Walmart
Sony 55" 4K Smart TV

The Sony 4K smart TV boasts lifelike picture quality that'll enhance your viewing experience.

$698$598
Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14" FHD PC Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14" FHD PC Laptop
Walmart
Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14" FHD PC Laptop

This laptop is a steal at $300 off. 

$699$399

 

The Best Home Deals at Walmart

Dreo Tower Fan
Dreo Tower Fan
Walmart
Dreo Tower Fan

A powerful, oscillating floor fan that'll be there for you during any heatwave that may come your way.

$90$58
Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair
Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair
Walmart
Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair

Grab two of these classic rocking chairs for your patio.

$124$89
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Walmart
Shark ION Robot Vacuum

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.

$250$129
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

The Better Homes Garden outdoor dining patio set comes with a dining table, 2 cushioned ottomans and a 2-piece sectional sofa. Host an outdoor dinner party with this set that can comfortably seat seven.

$997$897
Midea Mechanical Window Air Conditioner
Midea Mechanical Window Air Conditioner
Walmart
Midea Mechanical Window Air Conditioner

Find relief during hot summer days with this air conditioner you can install on a window sill.

$172$154
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set
Walmart
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set

Outdoor hosting season is here. Get your backyard or patio space prepped and ready with this Costway Patio Furniture Set.

$1,260$490
Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa
Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa
Walmart
Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa

This comfy sofa comes with a side pocket and a USB power outlet for added convenience.

$600$315
Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart
Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Relax and enjoy the breeze with this outdoor set.

$270$155
Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
Pink Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
Walmart
Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge

This retro fridge is as space-saving as it is chic. It'll make a great gift for a high school grad going off to college.

$40$22
Geemax 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
Geemax 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
Walmart
Geemax 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill

The compact Geemax folding treadmill can be adjusted to fit under your desk and can be controlled with a remote control for a convenient home workout.

$375$250
Bestway Paradise Palms Inflatable Pool Set
Bestway Paradise Palms Inflatable Pool Set
Walmart
Bestway Paradise Palms Inflatable Pool Set

A must-have item for the summer, this cute, inflatable pool set is easy to set-up and put away. It's durable and can fit the whole family for some pool-time fun.

$200$119

 

