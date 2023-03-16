Shopping

Walmart's Best Spring Deals to Shop Now: AirPods Pro 2, LG TVs, Patio Furniture and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Walmart Deals in March 2023
Walmart

Whether you're searching for patio furniture and backyard essentials for spring or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of Walmart deals with new sales appearing every day. You can score major spring savings on everything from an Apple Watch Series 8 to Samsung TVs and robot vacuums. To make scrolling through the retailer's Rollbacks easier for you, we're regularly gathering the best deals at Walmart to shop today.

The spring deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty like La Mer more affordable along with everyday essentials like Keurig coffee makers and pajamas. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+

If you're in the market for a new 4K TV to watch March Madness, a discounted pair of AirPods Pro 2, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen this spring, read ahead for the best Walmart deals to shop now. 

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The new AirPods Pro offer up to six hours of listening time, as well as up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case.

$249$200
Costway 4 Piece Rattan Furniture Set
Costway 4 Piece Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart
Costway 4 Piece Rattan Furniture Set

This 4-piece cushioned rattan patio set comes with a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. Save big on outdoor furniture made of premium steel and rattan that will actually last. 

$448$190
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm

Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.

$369$329
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
apple pencil
Walmart
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

The new Apple Pencil delivers pixel-perfect precision, making it great for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, marking up emails, and more. Made specifically for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation), it attaches magnetically for automatic charging and pairing.

$129$89
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule in this stunning Open-Air Adventure.

$60$40
LG 65" C2 Series 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV
LG 65" C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Walmart
LG 65" C2 Series 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV

The versatile LG OLED C Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. 

$3,785$1,599
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Walmart
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

The Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning and mapping your home room-by-room so it can clean the room you want, when you want. 

$550$399
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
Walmart
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

    $380$85

    The Best Walmart Tech Deals

    Apple iPad (9th Generation)
    Apple 10.2-inch 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation)
    Walmart
    Apple iPad (9th Generation)

    The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.

    $479$399
    Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
    Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
    Walmart
    Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

    Stay connected thanks to this affordable Apple Watch SE. Track workouts, reply to texts and more all from your wrist. 

    $279$199
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
    Walmart
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm

    Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4. It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and Auto Workout Tracking.

    $350$169
    Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
    Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
    Walmart
    Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

    Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some. 

      $1,200$979
      LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
      LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
      Walmart
      LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

      See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22. 

      $448$358

      The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals

      Gap Home Upholstered Wood Base Sofa
      Gap Home Upholstered Wood Base Sofa
      Walmart
      Gap Home Upholstered Wood Base Sofa

      This sofa's linen-inspired fabric and matching throw pillows create a relaxed look and feel. You'll want to spend the day lounging on the large cushions, which are extra comfy thanks to the super-soft foam fill. 

      $635$500
      Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen
      Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen
      Walmart
      Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen

      This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.

      $563$295
      Zimtown Charcoal BBQ Grill
      Zimtown Charcoal BBQ Grill
      Walmart
      Zimtown Charcoal BBQ Grill

      Charcoal grills are great for infusing your food with a decadent smoky flavor. And, you can't beat this deal ahead of all your outdoor parties.

      $186$130
      Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
      Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
      Walmart
      Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB

      Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.

      $369$265
      Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
      Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
      Walmart
      Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set

      Relax and enjoy the breeze with this 3-piece outdoor set.

      $323$204
      Coleman Atlantis SaluSpa 140 AirJet
      Coleman Atlantis SaluSpa 140 AirJet
      Walmart
      Coleman Atlantis SaluSpa 140 AirJet

      The Coleman Atlantis' Soothing AirJet system uses 140 air jets for the optimal hot tubbing experience. 

      $570$421

      The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

      Vitamix ONE Blender
      Vitamix One
      Walmart
      Vitamix ONE Blender

      The slimmed down version of the classic Vitamix gives you more counter space, but still has plenty of room to play. It’ll blend tough, fibrous fruits and veggies into smoothies, dressings, sauces, purees, and frozen desserts.

        $250$130
        Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
        Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
        Walmart
        Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer

        Cook up something fresh any night of the week with this Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — a staple piece from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line at Walmart. Ideal for serving 5-7 people, the Beautiful Air Fryer preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven. 

        $89$69
        Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker
        Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker
        Walmart
        Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker

        Start your mornings right with a delicious cup of coffee. The Keurig K-Compact Brewer in turquoise is perfect for a small space and pours a single-serve K-Cup in 3 different sizes, while sporting a trendy color for your kitchen decor.

        $95$79

        The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals

        iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum
        iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum
        Walmart
        iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum

        If you’ve already experienced the joy of having a robot vacuum sweep your floors, you’re probably an easy convert to the robot mop -- and lucky for you, this highly rated iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum mop-vac combo is on sale. The Autovac Eclipse will save you a lot of time and hassle if you don’t like sweeping and mopping.

        $259$199
        Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum
        Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
        Walmart
        Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum

        Clean your entire home from top to bottom with Dyson's long-lasting cordless vacuum. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. 

        $400$230
        Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
        Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
        Walmart
        Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum

        The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.

        $199$97
        Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner
        Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner
        Walmart
        Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner

        Cut down on multiple household chores with this robot vacuum and mopper. It comes with a docking port that automatically empties the vessel when it's full meaning less work on cleaning day.

         

         

        $650$268

        The Best Walmart Beauty Deals

        Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
        Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask EX Berry
        Walmart
        Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

        Give lips the perfect pout with this TikTok favorite, nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask.

        $22$17
        Renpho Eye Massager with Heat
        Renpho Eye Massager with Heat
        Walmart
        Renpho Eye Massager with Heat

        After a hard day, a heated eye massager will help with eye strain and dryness. Renpho's eye massager is wireless (and USB rechargeable) so you can refresh your eyes anywhere.

        $130$52
        Marc Jacobs Daisy
        Marc Jacobs Daisy
        Walmart
        Marc Jacobs Daisy

        A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.

        $75$65
        Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
        Elizabeth Arden 2.5oz Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
        Walmart
        Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex

        This Elizabeth Arden moisturizing cream helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin by delivering a blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.

        $37$21

