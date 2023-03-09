Walmart's Best Spring Deals to Shop Now: Apple Watch Series 8, Beats Earbuds, Roomba and More
Whether you're searching for patio furniture and backyard essentials for spring or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, Walmart is putting some excellent products on sale right now. You can score major spring savings on everything from an Apple Watch Series 8 to sleeper sofas and robot vacuums. To make scrolling through the thousands of promotions easier for you, we're regularly gathering the best Walmart deals to shop today.
The spring deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty like La Mer more affordable along with everyday tech like an Apple iPad or a charcoal BBQ grill. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+.
If you're in the market for a new smart TV to watch March Madness, or a kitchen appliance to upgrade your home this spring, read ahead for the best Walmart deals to shop now.
The Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today
Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.
Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact design, through an entirely customized acoustic platform. One charge provides crystal-clear audio that lasts up to eight hours.
Save $99 on Apple's latest iPad Air. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making the iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse.
The Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning and mapping your home room-by-room so it can clean the room you want, when you want.
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
The Best Walmart Tech Deals
The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.
Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4. It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and Auto Workout Tracking.
The versatile LG OLED C Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some.
See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22.
The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals
This sofa's linen-inspired fabric and matching throw pillows create a relaxed look and feel. You'll want to spend the day lounging on the large cushions, which are extra comfy thanks to the super-soft foam fill.
This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.
Charcoal grills are great for infusing your food with a decadent smoky flavor. And, you can't beat this deal ahead of all your outdoor parties.
Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.
Relax and enjoy the breeze with this 3-piece outdoor set.
The Coleman Atlantis' Soothing AirJet system uses 140 air jets for the optimal hot tubbing experience.
The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals
The slimmed down version of the classic Vitamix gives you more counter space, but still has plenty of room to play. It’ll blend tough, fibrous fruits and veggies into smoothies, dressings, sauces, purees, and frozen desserts.
Cook up something fresh any night of the week with this Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — a staple piece from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line at Walmart. Ideal for serving 5-7 people, the Beautiful Air Fryer preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.
Start your mornings right with a delicious cup of coffee. The Keurig K-Compact Brewer in turquoise is perfect for a small space and pours a single-serve K-Cup in 3 different sizes, while sporting a trendy color for your kitchen decor.
The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals
If you’ve already experienced the joy of having a robot vacuum sweep your floors, you’re probably an easy convert to the robot mop -- and lucky for you, this highly rated iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum mop-vac combo is on sale. The Autovac Eclipse will save you a lot of time and hassle if you don’t like sweeping and mopping.
Clean your entire home from top to bottom with Dyson's long-lasting cordless vacuum. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar.
The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.
Cut down on multiple household chores with this robot vacuum and mopper. It comes with a docking port that automatically empties the vessel when it's full meaning less work on cleaning day.
The Best Walmart Beauty Deals
Give lips the perfect pout with this TikTok favorite, nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask.
After a hard day, a heated eye massager will help with eye strain and dryness. Renpho's eye massager is wireless (and USB rechargeable) so you can refresh your eyes anywhere.
A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.
This Elizabeth Arden moisturizing cream helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin by delivering a blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Big on Samsung Appliances With Spring Cleaning Deals
15 Natural Cleaning Products on Amazon That Actually Work
Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning With the Best Deals on Robot Vacuums
Your Spring Cleaning Checklist: Shop the Best Cleaning Supplies
Spring Cleaning Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums
John Legend Launches Affordable Skincare Line Loved01 at Walmart
17 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop This Week
The 14 Best Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers to Shop Now
The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now