Shopping

Walmart's Best Spring Deals to Shop Now: Save On Tech, Home, Kitchen, Beauty and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Walmart Deals in March 2023
Walmart

Whether you're searching for patio furniture and backyard essentials for spring or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, Walmart is putting some excellent products on sale right now. You can score major spring savings on everything from Apple products to sleeper sofas and robot vacuums. To make scrolling through the thousands of Rollbacks easier for you, we've gathered the best Walmart deals to shop this week.

Shop All Walmart Deals

The spring deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty like La Mer more affordable along with everyday tech like an Apple iPad or a charcoal BBQ grill. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+

If you're in the market for a new smart TV to watch March Madness, or a kitchen appliance to upgrade your home this spring, read ahead for the best Walmart deals to shop now. 

The Best Walmart Tech Deals

Apple 10.2" 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation)
Apple 10.2-inch 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation)
Walmart
Apple 10.2" 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation)

The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.

$479$399
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm

Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4. It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and Auto Workout Tracking.

$350$169
LG 65" C2 Series 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV
LG 65" C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Walmart
LG 65" C2 Series 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV

The versatile LG OLED C Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. 

$3,785$1,599
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Walmart
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some. 

    $1,200$979
    LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
    LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
    Walmart
    LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

    See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22. 

    $448$358
    Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
    Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
    Walmart
    Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

    The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.

    $279$199

    The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals

    Gap Home Upholstered Wood Base Sofa
    Gap Home Upholstered Wood Base Sofa
    Walmart
    Gap Home Upholstered Wood Base Sofa

    This sofa's linen-inspired fabric and matching throw pillows create a relaxed look and feel. You'll want to spend the day lounging on the large cushions, which are extra comfy thanks to the super-soft foam fill. 

    $635$500
    Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen
    Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen
    Walmart
    Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen

    This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.

    $563$295
    Zimtown Charcoal BBQ Grill
    Zimtown Charcoal BBQ Grill
    Walmart
    Zimtown Charcoal BBQ Grill

    Charcoal grills are great for infusing your food with a decadent smoky flavor. And, you can't beat this deal ahead of all your outdoor parties.

    $186$130
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
    Walmart
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB

    Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.

    $369$265
    Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
    Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
    Walmart
    Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set

    Relax and enjoy the breeze with this 3-piece outdoor set.

    $323$204
    Coleman Atlantis SaluSpa 140 AirJet
    Coleman Atlantis SaluSpa 140 AirJet
    Walmart
    Coleman Atlantis SaluSpa 140 AirJet

    The Coleman Atlantis' Soothing AirJet system uses 140 air jets for the optimal hot tubbing experience. 

    $570$421

    The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

    Vitamix ONE Blender
    Vitamix One
    Walmart
    Vitamix ONE Blender

    The slimmed down version of the classic Vitamix gives you more counter space, but still has plenty of room to play. It’ll blend tough, fibrous fruits and veggies into smoothies, dressings, sauces, purees, and frozen desserts.

      $250$130
      Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
      Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
      Walmart
      Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer

      Cook up something fresh any night of the week with this Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — a staple piece from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line at Walmart. Ideal for serving 5-7 people, the Beautiful Air Fryer preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven. 

      $89$69
      Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker
      Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker
      Walmart
      Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker

      Start your mornings right with a delicious cup of coffee. The Keurig K-Compact Brewer in turquoise is perfect for a small space and pours a single-serve K-Cup in 3 different sizes, while sporting a trendy color for your kitchen decor.

      $95$79

      The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals

      iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
      iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
      Walmart
      iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

      The Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning and mapping your home room-by-room so it can clean the room you want, when you want. 

      $550$399
      iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum
      iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum
      Walmart
      iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum

      If you’ve already experienced the joy of having a robot vacuum sweep your floors, you’re probably an easy convert to the robot mop -- and lucky for you, this highly rated iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum mop-vac combo is on sale. The Autovac Eclipse will save you a lot of time and hassle if you don’t like sweeping and mopping.

      $259$199
      Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
      Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
      Walmart
      Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

      Clean your entire home from top to bottom with Dyson's long-lasting cordless vacuum. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. 

      $400$230
      Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
      Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
      Walmart
      Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum

      The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.

      $199$97
      Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner
      Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner
      Walmart
      Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner

      Cut down on multiple household chores with this robot vacuum and mopper. It comes with a docking port that automatically empties the vessel when it's full meaning less work on cleaning day.

       

       

      $650$268

      The Best Walmart Beauty Deals

      Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
      Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask EX Berry
      Walmart
      Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

      Give lips the perfect pout with this TikTok favorite, nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask.

      $22$17
      La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz
      La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
      Walmart
      La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz

      Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

        $380$87
        Renpho Eye Massager with Heat
        Renpho Eye Massager with Heat
        Walmart
        Renpho Eye Massager with Heat

        After a hard day, a heated eye massager will help with eye strain and dryness. Renpho's eye massager is wireless (and USB rechargeable) so you can refresh your eyes anywhere.

        $130$52
        Marc Jacobs Daisy
        Marc Jacobs Daisy
        Walmart
        Marc Jacobs Daisy

        A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.

        $75$65
        Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
        Elizabeth Arden 2.5oz Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
        Walmart
        Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex

        This Elizabeth Arden moisturizing cream helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin by delivering a blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.

        $37$21

        RELATED CONTENT:

        Save Big on Samsung Appliances With Spring Cleaning Deals

        15 Natural Cleaning Products on Amazon That Actually Work

        Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning With the Best Deals on Robot Vacuums

        Your Spring Cleaning Checklist: Shop the Best Cleaning Supplies

        Spring Cleaning Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums

        John Legend Launches Affordable Skincare Line Loved01 at Walmart

        17 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop This Week

        The 14 Best Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers to Shop Now

        The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now

         