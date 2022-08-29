The days leading up to fall include a lot to look forward to, especially now that all the best Labor Day sales are here. Walmart's Labor Day sale has some of the biggest price cuts on home essentials, must-have tech and luxury beauty products. One thing we know about Walmart is that it is overflowing with great deals all year long, and the Walmart Labor Day sale lets shoppers score even deeper discounts on the retailer’s already low prices.

Shop Walmart's Labor Day Sale

Whether you're in the market for a new Samsung TV, Ninja kitchen appliance, or are looking to freshen up your fall beauty routine with La Mer moisturizer, Walmart is the place to go for all of your shopping needs. If you want free shipping with all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, then you'll want to check out Walmart+.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Walmart's 2022 Labor Day sale. Plus, be sure to check out all the best Labor Day furniture sales as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.

The Best Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart's Labor Day Sale

Marc Jacobs Daisy Walmart Marc Jacobs Daisy A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful. $106 $75 Buy Now

mowbie Beard Trimmer Walmart mowbie Beard Trimmer This waterproof hair trimmer and sonic cleanser keep your beard tidy and your face clean. Use the built-in skin scrubber to clean your skin, massage your beard, or apply beard and face products. $35 $25 Buy Now

The Best Home & Kitchen Deals at Walmart's Labor Day Sale

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum This upright vacuum has a detachable pod for portable cleaning power. With the push of a button, you can lift the pod for easy access to hard-to-reach areas, and it has a Swivel Steering system for increased maneuverability, along with HEPA filters to trap allergens. $199 $98 Buy Now

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Walmart Shark ION Robot Vacuum The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant. $199 $144 Buy Now

The Best Tech Deals at Walmart's Labor Day Sale

HP 11.6" Chromebook Walmart HP 11.6" Chromebook With this durable HP Chromebook, students can keep up with their active lifestyles. It features a metal-reinforced corner, and is 122 cm drop tested—higher than most desks. The Chromebook is resistant to spills, key removal, and is equipped with a spill-resistant keyboard. $199 $98 Buy Now

Evercross Electric Scooter Walmart Evercross Electric Scooter Now is the time to save at the pump by using your car less and scooting around more. This electric scooter folds and is lightweight for easy portability. $1,000 $660 Buy Now

Beats Studio Buds Walmart Beats Studio Buds With two distinct listening modes, you are in total control of your sound. Active Noise Cancelling blocks unwanted outside noise while Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you at the press of a button. $150 $100 Buy Now

The Best Furniture Deals at Walmart's Labor Day Sale

