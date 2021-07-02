Wayfair is having a huge sale for the Fourth of July! The online homeware retailer's 4th of July Clearance Sale is offering up to 60% off across categories through July 5.

The Wayfair 4th of July Clearance Sale has big deals: up to 65% off living room seating, bedroom furniture from $125, area rugs from $49, kitchen and dining up to 55% off, outdoor furniture up to 50% off, bathroom upgrades up to 50% off and decor from $25.

If you're wanting to spruce up your space for the summer, this Wayfair sale is the perfect event to shop for all your home upgrading needs before summer comes to an end. From home office essentials to stylish decor accessories, Wayfair has an expansive inventory with already low prices.

And if you're looking for the perfect gift for newlyweds or a homeware lover, check out these gifts cards that don't require any shipping.

Shop the Wayfair 4th of July Clearance Sale and check out ET Style's top picks from the sale below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Surprise Sale -- Take Up to 75% Off!

Revolve Sale: Take Up to 75% Off with Last Call Sale

Nordstrom Designer Clearance Sale: Up to 60% Off Top Brands

Coach Holiday Sale: Take Extra 15% Off Sale Styles