What's New On Disney Plus for August 2022
Disney+ has something new for everyone this month, whether you can hardly wait for new episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series or you're a Marvel fan counting down the days until She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premieres.
Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is sending the Wildcats off to camp to put on a high-stakes production of the musical Frozen with some help from High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu.
Andor, a thrilling new Star Wars series, arrives at the end of the month, and the latest Marvel series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, premieres on the platform on August 17.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (new episodes streaming weekly)
What time is it? Summertime! Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is sending the Wildcats to Camp Shallow Lake to enjoy the great outdoors, the taste of freedom and the musical Frozen. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester and more, with guest stars including Corbin Bleu, JoJo Siwa, Jason Earles and Olivia Rodrigo.
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (August 17)
Jennifer Walters is a super attorney, and a 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo star in this new Marvel comedy series, premiering August 17 on Disney+.
Andor (August 31)
Set five years before the events of Rogue One, the newest Star Wars series stars Diego Luna, reprising his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor. The details of Andor are being kept under wraps for now, but this mysterious new series premieres August 31 on Disney+.
Watch on August 31
Here's everything coming to Disney+ in August:
August 3
Alice's Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 5 episodes)
The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 1, 5 episodes)
Lightyear
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 - (Episode 2)
August 5
The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
The Lion King II: Simba's Pride (Sing-Along Version)
Old Dogs
LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation
August 10
Bluey (Season 3, 25 episodes)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (Season 1)
I Am Groot
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 - (Episode 3)
August 12
Disney Summer Magic Quest
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride Part II
August 17
Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2)
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 1)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 - (Episode 4)
August 19
Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
Tangled (Sing-Along Version)
August 24
Blackish (Season 8)
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (Season 2)
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 2)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 - (Episode 5)
August 26
Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!
August 31
Andor (Episodes 1-2)
Europe From Above (Season 2)
America's National Parks (Season 1)
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 3)
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 3)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 (Episode 6)
