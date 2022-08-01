What's New On Disney Plus for August 2022

Disney+ has something new for everyone this month, whether you can hardly wait for new episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series or you're a Marvel fan counting down the days until She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premieres.

Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is sending the Wildcats off to camp to put on a high-stakes production of the musical Frozen with some help from High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu.

Andor, a thrilling new Star Wars series, arrives at the end of the month, and the latest Marvel series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, premieres on the platform on August 17.

Still not sure on what you should stream next? Keep reading to check out the highlights of what’s new on Disney+ in August, and be sure to check out everything new coming to Apple TV+, Hulu, Paramount+ and more this month.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (new episodes streaming weekly)

What time is it? Summertime! Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is sending the Wildcats to Camp Shallow Lake to enjoy the great outdoors, the taste of freedom and the musical Frozen. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester and more, with guest stars including Corbin Bleu, JoJo Siwa, Jason Earles and Olivia Rodrigo.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (August 17)

Jennifer Walters is a super attorney, and a 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo star in this new Marvel comedy series, premiering August 17 on Disney+.

Andor (August 31)

Set five years before the events of Rogue One, the newest Star Wars series stars Diego Luna, reprising his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor. The details of Andor are being kept under wraps for now, but this mysterious new series premieres August 31 on Disney+.



Here's everything coming to Disney+ in August:

August 3

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 - (Episode 2)

August 5

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba's Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

August 10

Bluey (Season 3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (Season 1)

I Am Groot

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 - (Episode 3)

August 12

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

August 17

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 - (Episode 4)

August 19

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

August 24

Blackish (Season 8)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (Season 2)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 2)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 - (Episode 5)

August 26

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

August 31

Andor (Episodes 1-2)

Europe From Above (Season 2)

America's National Parks (Season 1)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 3)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 (Episode 6)

