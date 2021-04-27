Netflix

What's New on Netflix in May 2021

By Alex Ungerman‍
Lena Waithe on Master of None
Netflix is refreshing your queue in the month of May. Some new TV shows and movies are hitting the streaming service for your continued watching enjoyment even as the weather gets warmer.

The Back to the Future movies, Zombieland, and 2005's Fun With Dick and Jane are among the titles to kick off the month, as May 2021 continues with the second seasons of both Selena: The Series, and Who Killed Sara? Additionally, in a bit of a surprise, the third season of Master of None is set to hit Netflix as well (Watch the Master of None season 3 trailer here) four years after season 2.

Read on below for everything new you can watch on Netflix in May. And be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, including new movies you can stream early, the best feel-good movies on every platform and the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream.

May 1, 2021

Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
Sitting in Limbo
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland

May 2, 2021

Hoarders: Season 11

May 4, 2021

The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2
Trash Truck: Season 2

May 5, 2021

Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

May 6, 2021

Dead Man Down

May 7, 2021

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2
Jupiter’s Legacy
Milestone
Monster

May 8, 2021

Mine
Sleepless

May 11, 2021

Money, Explained

May 12, 2021

Dance of the Forty One
Oxygen
The Upshaws

May 13, 2021

Castlevania: Season 4
Layer Cake

May 14, 2021

Ferry
Haunted: Season 3
I Am All Girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
Move to Heaven
The Strange House
The Woman in the Window

May 16, 2021

Sleight

May 18, 2021

Sardar Ka Grandson

May 19, 2021

The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

May 20, 2021

Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

May 21, 2021

Army of the Dead
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
The Neighbor: Season 2

May 22, 2021

Sam Smith: Love Goes — Live At Abbey Road Studios

May 23, 2021

Master of None: Moments in Love

May 25, 2021

Home

May 26, 2021

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Nail Bomber: Manhunt

May 27, 2021

Black Space
Blue Miracle
Eden
Soy Rada: Serendipity

May 28, 2021

Dog Gone Trouble
Lucifer: Season 5, Part 2
The Kominsky Method: Season 3

May 31, 2021

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties

No Date Yet

AlRawabi School for Girls
Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir
Halston
Mad for Each Other
Racket Boys
Ragnarok: Season 2

Need more to stream? Check out our guides for what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and also how to watch the Oscar-winning films from this year's awards show.

Meanwhile, watch below for more of what's coming out on Netflix.

