What's New on Netflix in May 2021
Netflix is refreshing your queue in the month of May. Some new TV shows and movies are hitting the streaming service for your continued watching enjoyment even as the weather gets warmer.
The Back to the Future movies, Zombieland, and 2005's Fun With Dick and Jane are among the titles to kick off the month, as May 2021 continues with the second seasons of both Selena: The Series, and Who Killed Sara? Additionally, in a bit of a surprise, the third season of Master of None is set to hit Netflix as well (Watch the Master of None season 3 trailer here) four years after season 2.
Read on below for everything new you can watch on Netflix in May. And be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, including new movies you can stream early, the best feel-good movies on every platform and the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream.
May 1, 2021
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
Sitting in Limbo
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
May 2, 2021
Hoarders: Season 11
May 4, 2021
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2
Trash Truck: Season 2
May 5, 2021
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness
May 6, 2021
Dead Man Down
May 7, 2021
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2
Jupiter’s Legacy
Milestone
Monster
May 8, 2021
Mine
Sleepless
May 11, 2021
Money, Explained
May 12, 2021
Dance of the Forty One
Oxygen
The Upshaws
May 13, 2021
Castlevania: Season 4
Layer Cake
May 14, 2021
Ferry
Haunted: Season 3
I Am All Girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
Move to Heaven
The Strange House
The Woman in the Window
May 16, 2021
Sleight
May 18, 2021
Sardar Ka Grandson
May 19, 2021
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
May 20, 2021
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
May 21, 2021
Army of the Dead
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
The Neighbor: Season 2
May 22, 2021
Sam Smith: Love Goes — Live At Abbey Road Studios
May 23, 2021
Master of None: Moments in Love
May 25, 2021
Home
May 26, 2021
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Nail Bomber: Manhunt
May 27, 2021
Black Space
Blue Miracle
Eden
Soy Rada: Serendipity
May 28, 2021
Dog Gone Trouble
Lucifer: Season 5, Part 2
The Kominsky Method: Season 3
May 31, 2021
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties
No Date Yet
AlRawabi School for Girls
Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir
Halston
Mad for Each Other
Racket Boys
Ragnarok: Season 2
