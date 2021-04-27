What's New on Netflix in May 2021

Netflix is refreshing your queue in the month of May. Some new TV shows and movies are hitting the streaming service for your continued watching enjoyment even as the weather gets warmer.

The Back to the Future movies, Zombieland, and 2005's Fun With Dick and Jane are among the titles to kick off the month, as May 2021 continues with the second seasons of both Selena: The Series, and Who Killed Sara? Additionally, in a bit of a surprise, the third season of Master of None is set to hit Netflix as well (Watch the Master of None season 3 trailer here) four years after season 2.

Read on below for everything new you can watch on Netflix in May. And be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, including new movies you can stream early, the best feel-good movies on every platform and the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream.

May 1, 2021

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

Sitting in Limbo

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

May 2, 2021

Hoarders: Season 11

May 4, 2021

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2

Trash Truck: Season 2

May 5, 2021

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

May 6, 2021

Dead Man Down

May 7, 2021

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2

Jupiter’s Legacy

Milestone

Monster

May 8, 2021

Mine

Sleepless

May 11, 2021

Money, Explained

May 12, 2021

Dance of the Forty One

Oxygen

The Upshaws

May 13, 2021

Castlevania: Season 4

Layer Cake

May 14, 2021

Ferry

Haunted: Season 3

I Am All Girls

Jungle Beat: The Movie

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2

Move to Heaven

The Strange House

The Woman in the Window

May 16, 2021

Sleight

May 18, 2021

Sardar Ka Grandson

May 19, 2021

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

May 20, 2021

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

May 21, 2021

Army of the Dead

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3

The Neighbor: Season 2

May 22, 2021

Sam Smith: Love Goes — Live At Abbey Road Studios

May 23, 2021

Master of None: Moments in Love

May 25, 2021

Home

May 26, 2021

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

May 27, 2021

Black Space

Blue Miracle

Eden

Soy Rada: Serendipity

May 28, 2021

Dog Gone Trouble

Lucifer: Season 5, Part 2

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

May 31, 2021

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties

No Date Yet

AlRawabi School for Girls

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir

Halston

Mad for Each Other

Racket Boys

Ragnarok: Season 2

