White Elephant Gifts for This Holiday Season
With just weeks left before the start of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, you're probably pondering the perfect gift idea for your upcoming gift exchange. Whether you call it a White Elephant gift exchange, Yankee swap or Secret Santa gift party, it's so important to be prepared with just the right gift, even if the get together is happening virtually this year.
Whether you need to arrive with -- or send -- a gag gift or funny gift for a good laugh, a wrapped gift for a lucky recipient taking part in a secret Santa game, or can get away with a gift card for your gift swap, ET Style is here to help you track down the perfect gift. Major retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Sephora, Walmart, Macy’s, and Kohl’s, are revving up mega-markdowns on tons of holiday gift ideas that include men’s and women’s apparel, clothing for a kid or baby, fun toys, home decor essentials, accessories, sunglasses, jewelry, books, accent furniture, candles, bedding, cookware, beauty items, stocking stuffers, gifts under $50, gifts under $100, and more.
If you're shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away. You'll know you scored a great gift for your holiday party.
Below, find our picks for the best options for the perfect white elephant gift idea.
Under $10
These lightweight Filigree Dangle nickel-free earrings by LC by Lauren Conrad will add a little glamour to any look.
An oversized plush velvet blanket that comes in a variety of colors.
Fitted beanies are perfect for chilly weather.
An electronic handheld retro classic childhood Tetris handheld game with nostalgic vibes.
Under $20
A matte black stoneware 'But First Coffee' mug from World Market for the coffee lover in your life.
Scented portable mini tin aromatherapy candles made from soy wax brings a colorful element to any room.
This vintage-inspired wooden tic-tac-toe-set doubles as a great conversation piece.
Under $50
These Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady.
New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine.
A compact version of the popular fragrance that fits in your purse, or pocket.
Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz -- a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house. Use the exclusive link below to receive free shipping on your orders for a year. You can get your first six wines now for $39.95 plus shipping (retail price: $112.99).
The Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case is the absolute perfect stocking stuffer for your daughter or one of your girls.
Under $100
An 18k gold plated sterling silver bracelet with cubic zirconia.
Make holiday baking even more fun with these reindeer hand-painted porcelain measuring spoons.
This elegant celebration complete tea set by Teabloom comes complete with a stovetop safe glass teapot with lid, glass infuser, warmer and candle; four double-wall glass teacups, and 12 flowering teas.
Whether you want keto, paleo, gluten free or vegetarian meals, Sun Basket will ship healthy dinners packed with organic ingredients and delicious flavors straight to your door. Select at least two weekly dinner meal options and then add on items for breakfast, lunch, snacks and more (you can even get specialty meat!). All recipes come with simple cooking or heat-only instructions, making Sun Basket a top contender for those who want to spend more time at the dinner table and less time in the kitchen.
The Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant is the perfect understated necklace for every age and style.
