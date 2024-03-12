Melissa Benoist has moved on from the flowing red cape of Supergirl onto new projects, and she's looking forward to seeing what forthcoming Supergirl Milly Alcock is going to bring to the role.

However, she wants to let Alcock, 23, have the space needed to craft a truly great take on the character that is all her own.

On Tuesday, Benoist, 35, attended the New York premiere of her new drama series, The Girls on the Bus, held at the DGA Theater, where she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about why she doesn't necessarily feel it's right to offer advice to the young star.

"I hesitate to give anyone advice because I feel like the joy that Supergirl exudes [and] what she stands for, everyone that is able to don the cape -- [the way] I was lucky to be able to -- should have their own spin on it," Benoist shared.

"I'm just excited to see what she does," Benoist added. "She doesn't need my advice. She's going to make her own Supergirl."

Benoist embodied the super-powered Kryptonian, Kara Zor-El, for six seasons on The CW's Supergirl until the show came to an end in 2021.

It was confirmed in January that Alcock -- best known for her work in House of the Dragon -- had been cast as the iconic superhero in the forthcoming DC film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. She is also expected to appear in the role in anther DC film before her solo outing -- possibly opposite David Corenswet's Man of Steel in Superman, set to hit theaters in 2025.

However, for Benoist, stepping away from the Supergirl role has been something of a relief, given how physically challenging and demanding a show like that proved to be.

"I'm certainly much [more] well-rested," Benoist said with a laugh.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The actress is now starring in the Max political drama The Girls on the Bus, in which she stars as journalist Sadie McCarthy -- one of four women covering a fictionalized 2024 presidential campaign race and the lives of the flawed candidates looking to win the highest office in the land.

"I think that Sadie McCarthy is passionate and unapologetic in what she wants, and I appreciated that," Benoist said of her role in the new series. "I read the character in the pilot [and] she just jumped off the page and was scrappy and tenacious, and that really got me."

The Girls on the Bus -- which also stars Natasha Behnam, Christina Elmore, Brandon Scott, Scott Foley, Carla Gugino, Mark Consuelos and Griffin Dunne -- premieres March14 on Max.

