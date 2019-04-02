Although Will Smith's a seasoned performer, his latest challenge for Will Smith’s Bucket List nevertheless involved some mishaps!



On this week’s episode, the leading man tries his hand at one of Bollywood’s renowned group dance routines, and ET has an exclusive look at the episode, including a hilarious confession on the part of the actor.



"I don’t know who it was…but I elbowed somebody really hard in their chest trying to get the flute [a dance move] up," he quietly shares with the camera during a break from dancing. "And I should apologize but I don’t know who it was."



While attempting the dance moves, the 50-year-old movie star also admits he should have worn a belt for rehearsals. The teaser also showcases (while also bleeping out) the countless times Smith curses to himself when flubbing dance moves.



He was only given an hour to prepare for the routine, which he readily admits is unlike any dancing he’s tackled in the past.

"The moves are a little bit different than, like, the hip-hop stuff that I am used to," he states in the clip. "It’s got a little bit of a different flavor."



In previous episodes, Smith has bungee-jumped into the Grand Canyon, swam cage-free with sharks, ran a half marathon and attempted stand-up comedy. And that's not all. In last week’s episode, he and his eldest son, Trey, headed to Abu Dhabi to get a driving lesson from Formula 1 champ Lewis Hamilton before squaring off to see which Smith is a better driver.



The episode also touched on the actor rebuilding his relationship with Trey after he and his son’s mother, Sheree Zampino, got a divorce.

"This relationship with Trey is brand new," Smith admitted during the episode. "When you get divorced and start another family, that had effects on Trey that we’re still healing and overcoming."



"Really in the last two years has there been enough wisdom and emotional development to be able to lovingly address the issues," he added. "We’re diving into creating a divine, loving friendship."

Smith was nominated for two Webby Awards on Tuesday for his jump out of a helicopter. The video, which accumulated over 19.5 million views, was nominated in the Viral Video and Events & Live Streams categories.



The new episode of Will Smith’s Bucket List will drop Wednesday at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST on Facebook Watch.

