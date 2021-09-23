Shopping

You've Got Mail: The Cutest Holiday Cards to Send This Year

By Kyley Warren‍
The thrill of receiving a meaningful card or email from someone special is pretty incomparable. And few have depicted it better than Meg Ryan's character, Kathleen Kelly, in the '90s cult-favorite romcom, You've Got Mail: "I turn on my computer. I wait impatiently as it connects. I go online, and my breath catches in my chest until I hear three little words: 'You've got mail'." 

The holidays are just around the corner. And while you might not be experiencing the same levels of email angst as Ryan's character in the Nora Ephron flick, you've likely already pondered the inevitability of having to send a digital or paper holiday card for the upcoming season -- which brings about a certain kind of stress in itself.

Within the span of only a few months, you're confronted with having to figure out not only who you should send holiday cards to, but also when they should be sent. Should you get new photos taken for them? What's the most festive holiday card design? Will you need to factor these expenses into your holiday budget? It's *surprisingly* a pretty extensive process.

To help simplify the whole affair, the ET Style team has searched far and wide across the Internet and found (at least, what we believe to be) the cutest holiday cards to send for Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali or whatever else you'll be celebrating this season. With physical and digital options from Minted, Zazzle, Papier and Shutterfly, among others, the options are pretty endless.

This year, "you've got mail" is about to take on a whole new -- and much more stylish -- meaning. Ahead, shop the absolute best holiday cards to send to friends, family and co-workers alike this season.

Looking to get a head-start on your holiday shopping too? Check out the best advent calendars of 2021, with options from Sephora and Disney.

Festive Arch Holiday Card
Festive Arch Holiday Card
Minted
Festive Arch Holiday Card
Take your holiday card game to new heights with this colorful, arch-centric design from Minted.
$3 PER CARD AT MINTED
Very Merry Portrait Holiday Card
Very Merry Portrait Holiday Card
Minted
Very Merry Portrait Holiday Card
Minimalistic and merry -- this design has all the makings of an unforgettable holiday card.
$3 PER CARD AT MINTED
You Get A Holiday Greeting Card
You Get A Holiday Greeting Card
Paper Source
You Get A Holiday Greeting Card
Why gift people cars when you can just gift everyone a holiday greeting card?
$5 PER CARD AT PAPER SOURCE
Ruff Year Dog Holiday Card
Ruff Year Dog Holiday Card
Zazzle
Ruff Year Dog Holiday Card
These days, there's no better way to say "happy holidays" than with a photo of your cute pup.
$2 PER CARD AT ZAZZLE
Happy Hanukkah Holiday Card
Happy Hanukkah Holiday Card
Zazzle
Happy Hanukkah Holiday Card
Celebrate peace, love and light this Hanukkah with Zazzle's simple, matte holiday card.
$2 PER CARD AT ZAZZLE
Merry & Dwight Holiday Card
Merry & Dwight Holiday Card
Paper Source
Merry & Dwight Holiday Card
It's not a proper Office party if Dwight Schrute isn't somehow involved.
$6 PER CARD AT PAPER SOURCE
Sweet Stamp Holiday Card
Sweet Stamp Holiday Card
Shutterfly
Sweet Stamp Holiday Card
Shoppers love the way this card mirrors a vintage stamp.
$2 PER CARD AT SHUTTERFLY
Farmhouse Wreath Holiday Card
Farmhouse Wreath Holiday Card
Zazzle
Farmhouse Wreath Holiday Card
Put your favorite photos of 2021 on full display with this multi-pic wreath card.
$2 PER CARD AT ZAZZLE
Christmas Typography Holiday Card
Christmas Typography Holiday Card
Minted
Christmas Typography Holiday Card
Add some modern design flair to your Christmas card with this creative style.
$3 PER CARD AT MINTED
Happy Hopes Holiday Card
Happy Hopes Holiday Card
Shutterfly
Happy Hopes Holiday Card
Keep it sweet and simple with this hopeful holiday card from Shutterfly.
$2 PER CARD AT SHUTTERFLY
12 Squares of Christmas Holiday Card
12 Squares of Christmas Holiday Card
Papier
12 Squares of Christmas Holiday Card
Shoppers love the fresh "12 Days of Christmas" spin on this photo-heavy holiday card design.
$2 PER CARD AT PAPIER
Joyful Forest Holiday Card
Joyful Forest Holiday Card
Minted
Joyful Forest Holiday Card
Embrace the darker hues of winter with this forest-friendly holiday design from Minted.
$3 AT MINTED
Minimal Mistletoe Holiday Card
Minimal Mistletoe Holiday Card
Papier
Minimal Mistletoe Holiday Card
Spice up your holiday season with a minimalistic mistletoe card.
$2 PER CARD AT PAPIER
From Us To You Holiday Card
From Us to You Holiday Card
Shutterfly
From Us To You Holiday Card
Forget the extra design elements -- send this photo-focused holiday card to all of the people you love this holiday season.
$2 PER CARD AT ZAZZLE
Watercolor Festival Menorah Holiday Card
Watercolor Festival Menorah Holiday Card
Zazzle
Watercolor Festival Menorah Holiday Card
Pair a cute photo with this watercolor design, and you've got a perfect holiday card on your hands.
$1 PER CARD AT ZAZZLE
A Normal Christmas Holiday Card
A Normal Christmas Holiday Card
Minted
A Normal Christmas Holiday Card
Celebrate your delightfully quirky and imperfect family with this refreshing holiday card.
$3 PER CARD AT MINTED
Love From Afar Holiday Card
Love From Afar Holiday Card
Papier
Love From Afar Holiday Card
Even if you can't be with your loved ones this Christmas, you can send them love from afar with this delicate, neutral card.
$2 PER CARD AT PAPIER
Colorful & Joyful Holiday Card
Colorful & Joyful Holiday Card
Minted
Colorful & Joyful Holiday Card
Let the photos do the talking with this "joyful" holiday card.
$3 PER CARD AT MINTED
Watercolor Botanical Holiday Card
Watercolor Botanical Holiday Card
Minted
Watercolor Botanical Holiday Card
Remove the stress of holiday photos altogether and embrace this classic, intricately-designed Christmas card.
$3 PER CARD AT MINTED
Very Merry Schittmas Holiday Card
Very Merry Schittmas Holiday Card
Paper Source
Very Merry Schittmas Holiday Card
The Schitt's Creek fan in your life deserves this.
$6 PER CARD AT PAPER SOURCE

