Oscars 2018 Live Updates: A Minute-By-Minute Breakdown of the 90th Annual Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has pulled out all the stops for the 2018 Oscars. They've enlisted a who's who of A-listers to present, including Gal Gadot! Mark Hamill! Nicole Kidman! And Tiffany Haddish! (But who will take over for Casey Affleck...?) We'll see performances from Mary J. Blige (yas!) and Sufjan Stevens. (We're already blubbering.) And one film will be crowned Best Picture, but which one?!

That's just one of many questions that will be answered when the telecast kicks off live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Equally pressing is whether this year's Oscars will manage to avoid repeating last year's La La Land-Moonlight mix-up. "I'm still not clear on how the wrong envelope got into Warren Beatty's hands," host Jimmy Kimmel said. "Color coding might be a nice thing to think of this time around, but I'll be honest, it would be funny if it happened again."

Here's a minute-by-minute breakdown of the 90th annual Academy Awards:

