10 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now: Olaplex, La Mer, Augustinus Bader and More
Spring hasn't quite sprung yet, but with just a couple more weeks to go, there's no better time for a beauty routine refresh than now. While many of us are busy freshening up our spring wardrobes, transitioning our skin, hair, and makeup essentials for warmer-weather staples is equally important. The only thing we love more than spring finally springing is unreal beauty deals, of course.
We combed through the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening now to find everything actually worth shopping. Whether your thirst-quenching moisturizer needs replenishing or you’re waiting for that coveted serum with hyaluronic acid to finally go on sale, there are hoards of products to choose from beloved brands offering major discounts. Top-rated beauty brands like La Mer, Augustinus Bader, EltaMD, and NuFace currently have deals to save on tried-and-true products.
If you're in the market for a skin plumping serum, nourishing hair products, or even an anti-aging eye cream, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening this weekend. Get ahead of the new season by taking advantage of the following beauty must-haves at incredibly low prices.
The Best Beauty Deals to Shop Now
This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), which has been optimized for skin cell renewal, the ingredient soak into your skin creating an optimal environment for repair and renewal.
Delivering some of the best results for treating damaged hair, Olaplex will transform your mane. Worth $90, the Hair Repair Treatment Kit features four Olaplex best sellers to rebuild broken bonds and protect from damage like breakage and split ends.
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer for deeper, longer-lasting hydration.
EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin with an even stronger moisture barrier.
RevitaLash's award-winning lash conditioner helps protect against breakage while improving flexibility and shine. Apply daily on the lash line for healthier-looking, longer and stronger eyelashes.
The brand's most popular product is a best-seller for a reason. The leave-on exfoliant is composed of salicylic acid ingredients, which work to unclog pores and even out the skin tone.
Remove oil, dirt and other lingering impurities at the source with Kate Somerville's gentle daily cleanser — crafted for all skin types.
