Spring hasn't quite sprung yet, but with just a couple more weeks to go, there's no better time for a beauty routine refresh than now. While many of us are busy freshening up our spring wardrobes, transitioning our skin, hair, and makeup essentials for warmer-weather staples is equally important. The only thing we love more than spring finally springing is unreal beauty deals, of course.

We combed through the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening now to find everything actually worth shopping. Whether your thirst-quenching moisturizer needs replenishing or you’re waiting for that coveted serum with hyaluronic acid to finally go on sale, there are hoards of products to choose from beloved brands offering major discounts. Top-rated beauty brands like La Mer, Augustinus Bader, EltaMD, and NuFace currently have deals to save on tried-and-true products.

If you're in the market for a skin plumping serum, nourishing hair products, or even an anti-aging eye cream, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening this weekend. Get ahead of the new season by taking advantage of the following beauty must-haves at incredibly low prices.

The Best Beauty Deals to Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Dermstore Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), which has been optimized for skin cell renewal, the ingredient soak into your skin creating an optimal environment for repair and renewal. $290 $247 WITH CODE REFRESH Shop Now

Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Set Olaplex Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Set Delivering some of the best results for treating damaged hair, Olaplex will transform your mane. Worth $90, the Hair Repair Treatment Kit features four Olaplex best sellers to rebuild broken bonds and protect from damage like breakage and split ends. $62 $50 Shop Now

NuFACE NuFACE NuFACE Save 20% on all of NuFace's award-winning microcurrent devices, sets, and skincare to get your best lift ever. 20% OFF NUFACE Shop Now

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Dermstore RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner RevitaLash's award-winning lash conditioner helps protect against breakage while improving flexibility and shine. Apply daily on the lash line for healthier-looking, longer and stronger eyelashes. $100 $80 WITH THE CODE REFRESH Shop Now

Dermstore Dermstore Dermstore Refresh your routine for spring with Dermstore's huge Beauty Refresh Sale. Use code REFRESH to take up to 20% off over 6,000 products until March 10. UP TO 20% OFF WITH CODE REFRESH Shop Now

