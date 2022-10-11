What do we love more than fall? Amazing beauty deals, of course. While Amazon’s two-day Prime Early Access Sale spans until the end of the day on Wednesday, October 12, the competing Prime Day beauty sales have arrived. With thirst-quenching moisturizers, skin-smoothing exfoliants, and fall-friendly makeup, you can save big on your daily beauty must-haves with the beloved brands offering major deals of their own during Amazon's October Prime Day.

From up to 30% off sitewide discounts on SkinStore to 25% off Kjaer Weis and 20% off Tatcha, now is a great time to treat your skin and makeup routine to a refresh. Whether you're in the market for a skin plumping treatment, nourishing hair products, or even an eye mask, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with this week's competing Prime Day beauty sales and skincare deals happening now.

It's the perfect time to shop for your favorite skincare, makeup, and hair care products. But hurry—like Amazon's Second Prime Day—these deals won't last long, and many best-selling products are already selling out. Get glowing with the best beauty deals of fall 2022 you can shop now. Get ahead of your Black Friday shopping by taking advantage of these beauty must-haves at incredibly low prices.

The Best Competing Prime Day Beauty and Skincare Sales Happening Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Save up to 25% off select products SkinStore with code FRIENDS, plus receive a free Glo Skin Beauty Bio-Renew EGF Cream 15 ml (Worth $53) when you spend $150 or more on your purchase. 25% OFF SKINSTORE WITH CODE FRIENDS Shop Now

Tatcha Tatcha Tatcha Take 20% off all of Tatcha's trending beauty and skincare staples at the Tatcha skincare sale. Just use the code THANKYOU to unlock the discount across the entire site. 20% OFF TATCHA WITH CODE THANKYOU Shop Now

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer Tatcha Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer Get 20% off a dewy, healthy glow with Tatcha's rich, moisturizing cream for plumping hydration. Ideal for dry skin. Antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice protects against pollution and stress and can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture. $69 $55 WITH CODE THANKYOU Buy Now

TULA Skincare TULA TULA Skincare Shop the Best of Tula Sale, now through 12/31, with an average saving of 40%! Tula skincare is made with probiotic extracts and superfoods to help you get your healthiest, brightest skin. 20% OFF TULA SKINCARE WITH CODE SAVE20 Shop Now

Kjaer Weis Kjaer Weis Kjaer Weis Stock up on organic, high-performance makeup with Kjaer Weis' Friends & Family event, offering 25% off sitewide. 25% OFF KJAER WEIS Shop Now

Walmart Walmart Walmart Shop Walmart's new, amazing Rollback Deals! Now through October 13, check out the best deals on our favorite makeup, skin care, and fragrances. AMAZING DEALS AT WALMART Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Walmart Marc Jacobs Daisy A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful. $106 $72 Buy Now

Vegamour Vegamour Vegamour Shop Vegamour's 20% off sale featuring their most popular shampoo + conditioner sets, plus scalp detoxes! Save up to 20% on best-sellers and use our exclusive code EGCFB721T. 20% OFF VEGAMOUR WITH CODE EGCFB721T Shop Now

Skin Gym Skin Gym Skin Gym Sale live for 2 Days only! Shop Skin Gym for 20% off all products including best sellers with code BOO2022.

20% OFF SKIN GYM WITH CODE BOO2022 Shop Now

Rovectin Rovectin Rovectin Shop Rovectin for 25% off all products including best sellers with code HOWL25OFF, for 3 days only! 25% OFF ROVECTIN WITH CODE HOWL25OFF Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Gigi Hadid Says These Two Products Are the Secret to Her Flawless Glow

Shop the Best Deals From Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale

Maneskin Rocks Lil Kim-Inspired VMAs Look, Talks History-Making Win

The 29 Best Face Moisturizers for Every Skin Type in 2022

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Drops ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Line

The 38 Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon for Fall 2022

TikTok is Obsessed with Valentino's Eye2Cheek Blush—Here's How To Shop

The 35 Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon for Fall 2022

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars For Christmas 2022