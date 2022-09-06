10 Best Labor Day 2022 Beauty Sales You Can Still Shop at Laura Geller, Kiehl's, Nordstrom and More
We're looking forward to a break from the summer humidity and heat this fall, but cooler temperatures bring their own challenges when it comes to taking care of your skin. The season deserves its own beauty regimen with thirst-quenching moisturizers, skin-smoothing exfoliants, and fall-friendly makeup shades. To help you step up your skincare or makeup routine for fall, many beauty brands and retailers are still offering Labor Day beauty discounts right now with deals on must-have products.
From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale to sitewide discounts on Vegamour and Kiehl's, now is a great time to treat your skin and makeup routine to a refresh. Whether you're in the market for a magic wrinkle eraser, nourishing hair products, or even daily SPF essentials, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best beauty sales below.
It's the perfect time to shop for your favorite skincare, makeup, and hair care products. But hurry—these deals won't last long, and many best-selling products are already selling out. Get glowing with the best Labor Day beauty deals you can still shop now.
The Best Labor Day 2022 Beauty Sales Still Happening Now
Through September 12, the Nordstrom Sale is taking up to 60% off best-selling beauty brands like Olaplex, Lancôme, and Herbivore Botanicals.
Peace Out Skincare focuses on creating 1-step solutions for skin concerns. Stock up on skin saviors and score 25% off sitewide until September 6.
Take 25% off Vegamour's entire collection of clinically tested, plant-based hair products including hair growth serums and anti-graying supplements from now through September 6 with code CELEBRATE6.
Laura Geller Beauty's high-performance, easy to apply makeup is up to 60% off right. From the Baked Balance-n-Brighten foundation to blushes and eyeshadows, save on best-sellers and use our exclusive code ET35 for 35% off.
Save up to 25% off select products SkinStore with code LABOR, plus receive a free 12-piece beauty bag (worth $93) when you spend $130 or more.
Every day through September 17, Ulta is offering 50% off best-selling products for 24 hours only during the 21 Days of Beauty event. For more details, click here.
From the cult favorite drying lotion to hydrating cleansers and brightening masks, you can save 25% off Mario Badescu from August 31 through September 6.
e.l.f. Cosmetics is already known for its affordable beauty products, and now you can save even more with 30% off select items through September 9.
Ward off wrinkles, banish blemishes, hydrate, exfoliate, and more with 25% off Kiehl's entire collection of skin, hair, and body products from September 1 through September 11.
Whether you're looking to nourish your hair, achieve bronzed skin, or test out new body products, you can save up to 50% off best-selling products from Coco & Eve through September 8.
