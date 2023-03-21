Shopping

10 Best Spring Beauty Deals to Shop This Week: Youth To The People, SkinStore, NuFace and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Youth to the People Sale
Youth to the People

Spring has begun and it’s time to start prepping our hair and skin for the warmer weather. While many of us are busy freshening up our spring wardrobes, transitioning our skin, hair, and makeup essentials for warmer-weather staples is equally important. The only thing we love more than spring finally springing is unreal beauty deals, of course.

We combed through the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening now to find everything actually worth shopping. Whether your thirst-quenching moisturizer needs replenishing or you’re waiting for that coveted serum with hyaluronic acid to finally go on sale, there are hoards of products to choose from beloved brands offering major discounts. Top-rated beauty brands like Youth To The People, Kiehl's, SkinStore, and Ulta Beauty currently have deals to save on tried-and-true products.

If you're in the market for a skin plumping serum, nourishing hair products, or even an anti-aging eye cream, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening this week. Start off spring with beautiful savings with these beauty must-haves at incredibly low prices.

The Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Now

Kiehl's
Kiehl's
Kiehl's
Kiehl's

Get 25% off bestselling skincare at Kiehl's Friends & Family Sale. Favorite skincare products include the Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil, Ultra Facial Moisturizer, and Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream. 

25% OFF KIEHL'S
Youth To The People
Youth To The People
Youth To The People
Youth To The People

Enjoy 25% off sitewide at Youth To The People, including their award-winning Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask, which is the moisturizing pick-me-up your dry skin is dreaming of.

25% OFF YOUTH TO THE PEOPLE
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set
NuFace
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set

The NuFACE Trinity and ELE Attachment Set transforms your anti-aging skincare regime, providing a powerful system that visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin from the comfort of your own home.

$449$269
WITH CODE TOOL40
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Laneige
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer for deeper, longer-lasting hydration.

$45$35
SkinStore
SkinStore
SkinStore
SkinStore

Enjoy 15% off everyday beauty favorites and protect your skin all season long with the code SS15.

15% OFF SKINSTORE
WITH CODE SS15
T3 AireBrush Duo
T3 AireBrush Duo
SkinStore
T3 AireBrush Duo

Get the look of a professional blowout in the comfort of your own home when you use the T3 AireBrush Duo. The blow drying brush has two different attachments depending on the style you want: volume and bounce or sleek and straight. 

$190$114
WITH CODE TOOL40
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about.

$49$25
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

Achieve at-home blowouts with this hot air brush featuring a slim handle, a small oval-shaped head, and an additional medium heat setting. The detachable design allows for even greater control and easier storage. 

$70$40
Sephora
Sephora
Sephora
Sephora

Get 50% off your favorite beauty during Sephora's Oh! Snap Sale. Every day until April 1, a handful of best-sellers will be majorly marked down.

50% OFF AT SEPHORA
Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty

Until April 1, Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event is taking 50% off makeup, skincare, haircare and bath faves. Check out the daily beauty steals. 

50% OFF AT ULTA

RELATED CONTENT:

John Legend Launches Affordable Skincare Line Loved01 at Walmart

Spring Into the New Season with These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends

Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products

Get 20% Off Kate Somerville Products for Your Spring Skincare Routine

The 11 Best Neck Creams, Serums and Treatments for Firmer Skin in 2023

Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Spring with Dermstore's Sale

Save on Jennifer Aniston & Victoria Beckham’s Favorite Luxury Skincare

The Best Deals on Matching Workout Sets Under $30 to Shop at Amazon