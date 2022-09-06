Labor Day is over, and that means the season for summer fashion has come to an end. Though we're still not keen on the "no wearing white" rule, now is the time to start updating your wardrobe for the cooler days ahead. For fall fashion essentials that won't break the bank, there are hundreds of new pieces to shop from Express' latest collection.

Shop Express New Arrivals

One of our favorite lines from Express is the Body Contour collection: smoothing bodysuits, dresses, and even pants that sculpt your curves with built-in shapewear. These pieces hug you in all the right places while still being comfortable, meaning you can rock a skintight dress or top with confidence—no more worrying about your bra or shaping shorts showing through your clothes. Plus, the collection is buy one, get one 50% off today for stocking up on the staples.

Express has always been known for high-quality pieces that stand the test of time, and the brand's fall edit is no exception. From durable jeans that you'll wear for years to trendy tops to layer under your favorite jacket, Express has everything you need for building a fall wardrobe that will last far beyond this season.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Rack Sale: The Best Deals on Fall Fashion 2022

Tory Burch’s Summer Sale Offers Discounts on Timeless Fall Staples

10 Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200 From Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS

TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are On Sale

What Is ‘Plazacore Style’ and Why Is TikTok Swooning Over It for Fall

Shop the Viral Fashion Trends from #BamaRush TikTok 2022

The Best Deals to Shop from Coach Outlet's Labor Day Sale