10 Fall Fashion Essentials From Express Under $100: Shop Bodysuits, Leather Pants, Denim, Sweaters, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Labor Day is over, and that means the season for summer fashion has come to an end. Though we're still not keen on the "no wearing white" rule, now is the time to start updating your wardrobe for the cooler days ahead. For fall fashion essentials that won't break the bank, there are hundreds of new pieces to shop from Express' latest collection.

One of our favorite lines from Express is the Body Contour collection: smoothing bodysuits, dresses, and even pants that sculpt your curves with built-in shapewear. These pieces hug you in all the right places while still being comfortable, meaning you can rock a skintight dress or top with confidence—no more worrying about your bra or shaping shorts showing through your clothes. Plus, the collection is buy one, get one 50% off today for stocking up on the staples.

Express has always been known for high-quality pieces that stand the test of time, and the brand's fall edit is no exception. From durable jeans that you'll wear for years to trendy tops to layer under your favorite jacket, Express has everything you need for building a fall wardrobe that will last far beyond this season.

Body Contour Silky Twisted One Shoulder Thong Bodysuit
Body Contour Silky Twisted One Shoulder Thong Bodysuit
Express
Body Contour Silky Twisted One Shoulder Thong Bodysuit

The twisted one-shoulder detail and range of autumnal hues such as this olive green makes this top an elevated choice for nights out this season.

$50
Mid Rise Dark Wash Patch Pocket 70s Flare Jeans
Mid Rise Dark Wash Patch Pocket 70s Flare Jeans
Express
Mid Rise Dark Wash Patch Pocket 70s Flare Jeans

Mid-rise is making a comeback, especially in a gorgeous dark wash with vintage-looking pockets.

$98
Luxe Comfort Straight Mini Skirt
Luxe Comfort Straight Mini Skirt
Express
Luxe Comfort Straight Mini Skirt

Soft, stretchy, and not too short, this little black skirt pairs perfectly with tights and knee-high boots making it a fall fashion must-have.

$50
Body Contour Wrap Front Tie Waist Midi Dress
Body Contour Wrap Front Tie Waist Midi Dress
Express
Body Contour Wrap Front Tie Waist Midi Dress

A wrap waist combined with built-in shapewear will make this dress one of the most flattering in your wardrobe.

$88
Super High Waisted Faux Leather Flare Trouser Pant
Super High Waisted Faux Leather Flare Trouser Pant
Express
Super High Waisted Faux Leather Flare Trouser Pant

The flare silhouette of these leather pants makes them a great match for bodysuits.

$98
Body Contour Matte Long Sleeve Scoop Back Thong Bodysuit
Body Contour Matte Long Sleeve Scoop Back Thong Bodysuit
Express
Body Contour Matte Long Sleeve Scoop Back Thong Bodysuit

The sultry low back on this staple long-sleeve bodysuit makes it a great choice for date nights.

$60
Super High Waisted Croc Faux Leather Shorts
Super High Waisted Croc Faux Leather Shorts
Express
Super High Waisted Croc Faux Leather Shorts

For days when you want to dress for fall but the weather still feels like summer, these leather shorts will keep you cool while looking hot.

$74
V-Neck Dolman Sleeve Cardigan
V-Neck Dolman Sleeve Cardigan
Express
V-Neck Dolman Sleeve Cardigan

Cardigans are a must-have layering piece for fall, especially in this cozy cream hue.

$88
Body Contour Silky High Neck Thong Bodysuit
Body Contour Silky High Neck Thong Bodysuit
Express
Body Contour Silky High Neck Thong Bodysuit

This staple bodysuit comes in a ton of fun colors, including this warm red, and pairs with everything from blazers and trousers to jeans and sweaters.

$34
Sweetheart Neckline Ribbed Midi Sweater Dress
Sweetheart Neckline Ribbed Midi Sweater Dress
Express
Sweetheart Neckline Ribbed Midi Sweater Dress

Sweater dresses make dressing for fall a no-brainer—just throw this sweetheart neck option on with your favorite pair of boots for an easy outfit.

$88

