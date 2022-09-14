Now that September has finally arrived, it’s official, fall is here! And nothing helps to celebrate the season of sweater weather and all things cozy quite like a scented candle.

From large candles that can burn for hours on end and fill your home with classic fall fragrances, to smaller, more distinctive-smelling ones to light on special occasions this autumn, simple candle jars or more artistic candle holders a candle to make your entire place smell like spiced pumpkin or balsam fir is a fantastic way to craft that fall feeling in your home (and nose).

When it comes to selecting the perfect scented candle, there are two aspects to focus on: wax and smell. Soy wax generally has a longer burn time, while paraffin wax is known to produce a more pungent smell as it melts. You really can’t go wrong with popular seasonal scents such as salted caramel or pine birchwood, but if you’re trying to corner the market on a signature scent for your space, try going for a less common fragrance, such as whiskey caramel or wood smoke.

Whatever it is that you’re searching for in a candle, there’s one out there that will most definitely light your fire. Here are 10 great smelling candles on Amazon to fill your home (and nose) with fall.

Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin Scented Amazon Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin Scented This substantially sized candle will have the house smelling like a pumpkin all autumn long, with notes of clove and ginger. This candle has a burn time of up to 150 hours and is crafted with paraffin wax that should melt in an even manner. $28 Buy Now

Whiskey caramel scented candle Craft & Kin Whiskey caramel scented candle With a slightly more distinctive take on the classic fall caramel scents, this whiskey caramel candle from Craft & Kin is made from non-toxic soy wax, has a burn time of up to 45 hours and comes in a stylishly rustic amber glass that will suit fall decor nicely. $17 Buy Now

Sweet Water Decor farmhouse kitchen Candle Sweet Water Decor via Amazon Sweet Water Decor farmhouse kitchen Candle Nothing says “fall” like some farmhouse ambience. This farmhouse kitchen candle from Sweet Water Decor will make any room smell like a blissfully busy kitchen with its sweet apple maple fragrance. With strong notes of bourbon, vanilla and cinnamon leaf, tangerine, mandarin and orange essential oils round out this aromatic experience. This candle has over 40 hours of burn time. $24 $20 Buy Now

Fall assortment mini mason jar candles Our Own Candle Company via Amazon Fall assortment mini mason jar candles This four-pack of mini mason jar candles come in the cozy fall scents of caramel pecan, mulled cider, pumpkin spice, and macintosh apple for a wider variety of fall fragrances. These candles are crafted with a special blend of soy and paraffin wax, and have a built-in wick straightener, patented by Our Own Candle Company, that promises a consistently centered wick that won’t get lost in the wax. Each candle in this four pack provides up to 30 hours of burn time. $30 $25 Buy Now

Balsam fir large apothecary jar scented candle Village Candle via Amazon Balsam fir large apothecary jar scented candle Bring the great outdoors inside this fall with the notes of evergreen, citrus bergamot and fresh balsam from this large apothecary jar candle, crafted with paraffin wax and essential oils. The dual wicks in this candle provide a more stable scent and reduce soot as it burns. This candle has a burn time of up to 170 hours. $20 Buy Now

Pumpkin-shaped scented candle Home Lights via Amazon Pumpkin-shaped scented candle Go one step further in committing to crafting the perfect fall ambience with this pumpkin shaped scented candle in the scent farmhouse pumpkin tweed, which promises the fragrance of a “cool autumn night.” This soy candle has a 50 hour burn time and will make a festive centerpiece on any mantle. $23 Buy Now

La Jolíe Muse pine birchwood scented candle La Jolíe Muse via Amazon La Jolíe Muse pine birchwood scented candle Looking for a candle to work for both fall and winter? This pine birchwood scented candle, crafted in a geometric ceramic jar that will look great on display, features a warm and cozy blend of smells that encapsulate that special transitory time, including birchwood, bergamot, mandarin, floral jasmine, lily, and rose, with subtle notes of classic musk, vetiver, caramel and patchouli. This soy candle has a burn time of up to 80 hours. $18 Buy Now

One Fur All pecan pie odor eliminating candle One Fur All via Amazon One Fur All pecan pie odor eliminating candle Make sure that furry friends don’t spoil any of the fall fun with this pet odor eliminating candle from One Fur All. This candle has a scent blend of pecans, maple and toasted coconut with notes of vanilla and decadent pie crust. It’s specially formulated to neutralize pet odors, non-toxic and dye-free. This candle has a burn time of up to 60 hours. $22 Buy Now

