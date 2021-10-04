10 Great Smelling Candles on Amazon to Fill Your Home (and Nose) with Fall
Now that October has finally arrived, it’s official, fall is here! And nothing helps to celebrate the season of sweater weather and all things cozy quite like a scented candle.
From large candles that can burn for hours on end and fill your home with classic fall fragrances, to smaller, more distinctive-smelling ones to light on special occasions this autumn, simple candle jars or more artistic candle holders a candle to make your entire place smell like spiced pumpkin or balsam fir is a fantastic way to craft that fall feeling in your home (and nose).
When it comes to selecting the perfect scented candle, there are two aspects to focus on: wax and smell. Soy wax generally has a longer burn time, while paraffin wax is known to produce a more pungent smell as it melts. You really can’t go wrong with popular seasonal scents such as salted caramel or pine birchwood, but if you’re trying to corner the market on a signature scent for your space, try going for a less common fragrance, such as whiskey caramel or wood smoke.
Whatever it is that you’re searching for in a candle, there’s one out there that will most definitely light your fire. Here are 10 great smelling candles on Amazon to fill your home (and nose) with fall.
