12 Best Presidents' Day Beauty Sales of 2022: Shop Deals at Nordstrom, ILIA, Avène and More

By Kyley Warren‍
The Best Beauty Sales to Shop Now Happening Right Now
Sephora

As the temperatures drop, it is important to keep your skin moisturized and protected. If you've been hoping to stock up or step up your skincare or makeup routine before heading into spring, the best Presidents’ Day beauty sales are a perfect place to start. We've combed through all the Presidents' Day deals happening now to find the most exciting markdowns. 

From sitewide discounts at Paula's Choice and SkinCeuticals' anti-aging value gift sets to SkinStore's Presidents' Day Deals on brands like Elizabeth Arden, REN Skincare, and NuFACE, these deals are a great opportunity to treat your skin and makeup routine to some new products. And whether you're in the market for a more winter-friendly eyeshadow palette, refreshing hair products, or perhaps shape-giving skin tools, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more through the wide selection of beauty sales. 

Ahead, peruse through the best Presidents' Day skincare sales and beauty deals going on right now. 

Avène
avene
Avène
Avène
Take 30% off select Avène favorites, including Kendall Jenner's fave Cold Cream Lip Butter, with the code 30LOVE through Feb. 16. Plus, get two deluxe samples and free shipping on orders over $45. 
USE CODE 30LOVE
Peace Out Power Couple Retinol Duo
Peace Out Power Couple Retinol Duo
Peace Out
Peace Out Power Couple Retinol Duo
For a limited time only, get the cult-favorite Retinol Face Stick and Retinol Eye Stick together for just $49. 
$62$49
SkinStore
SkinStore
SkinStore
SkinStore
Use the code PRESIDENT at checkout to score 25% off cult-favorite beauty brands. You can also shop up to 50% off best-selling skincare brands like Elizabeth Arden, Dermalogica, Replenix and more. 
UP TO 50% OFF SKINSTORE
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
SkinStore
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
NuFACE is 20% off at SkinStore's Presidents' Day Sale. The discount will apply automatically at your cart.
$209$167
Paula's Choice
Paula's Choice Holiday Kits
Paula's Choice
Paula's Choice
Save 15% on everything from Paula's Choice and say goodbye to fine lines, redness, breakouts and clogged pores this year. 
15% OFF PAULA'S CHOICE
Urban Decay
Urban Decay
Urban Decay
Urban Decay
At the Urban Decay Sale, save up to 50% off select UD faves. No code is needed and you'll get a free 5-piece gift set with orders of $60 or more. 
UP TO 50% OFF URBAN DECAY
ILIA
ILIA holiday set
ILIA
ILIA
Save up to 47% on four new bundles of ILIA’s most-loved products. You can also get an additional 10% off your order if you sign up for the brand’s email list.
UP TO 47% OFF AT ILIA
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush
The Revlon hot air brush that TikTok compares to Dyson's Airwrap is 30% off right now. 
$60$35
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Indulge in 50% off select Marc Jacobs Beauty products. Limited stock available. 
50% OFF MARC JACOBS BEAUTY
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream
Save on this moisturizing eye cream with hyaluronic acid, specially designed to smooth skin around the delicate eye area. 
$19$14
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Black Friday Beauty
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Get ready to glow and enjoy up to 75% off tons of top beauty brands, including La Mer, Olaplex, Jo Malone and more, with Nordstorm's Beauty & Fragrance Sale. 
UP TO 75% OFF AT NORDSTROM
SkinCeuticals
SkinCeuticals
SkinCeuticals
SkinCeuticals
Looking to save on SkinCeutical products? These never-on-sale products are bundled together in beautiful sets and selling below value price. 
SKINCARE REGIMENS
Sephora
Sephora
Sephora
Sephora
Nearly 300 beauty products are on sale at Sephora today. Get up to 50% off top skincare, plus free shipping with code FREESHIP. 
UP TO 50% OFF SEPHORA

