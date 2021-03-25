Shopping

15 Amazing Deals We Found on Amazon's Secret Spring Cleaning Storefront

By ETonline Staff
Spring Cleaning
Grab your sponges, the season of spring cleaning has officially arrived! Whether or not you're the type of person who enjoys a solid deep cleaning session, there's no doubt that the right products (you know, the ones that actually get at the grime, dust and dirt that's collected in the corners of your home) will make each minute go by that much faster. Finding these types of miracle products seems easier said than done, but we'll let you in on a little secret: there are plenty of amazing deals on cleaning products available at Amazon right now.

If you ask us, the feeling of a fresh start that comes with seasonal cleaning is always a welcome sentiment. And by now, you're probably ready to make your home spotless, with a complete spring cleaning checklist in hand. But before you get started, be sure to look through Amazon's expansive stock of home cleaning products to get all the tools and cleansers you need. From everyday essentials like rubber gloves and scrubbing brushes to tough stain removers, the retailer will have it, no doubt.

Once you've wiped off the counters and brushed away the dust bunnies, it's time to focus on another part of spring cleaning: decluttering. And with new, fresh and clean spaces in your home, we suggest tidying up your rooms with additional storage containers and other organizing hacks.

Ahead, shop the best deals we found from Amazon's Spring Cleaning storefront and then get cleaning.

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate
Amazon
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate
If you're going to go all-out with your deep cleaning session, be sure to get bulk-size cleaners, like this one from Mrs. Meyer's.
$13 (REGULARLY $16)
Tub O Towels Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes
Tub O Towels Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes
Amazon
Tub O Towels Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes
Every good deep clean should start with a wipe down of every surface possible. If you're planning to do that -- and get some grit off in the process -- we suggest grabbing these.
$14 (REGULARLY $16)
12 Pack Assorted Colors Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
12 Pack Assorted Colors Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
Amazon
12 Pack Assorted Colors Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
Why have one microfiber cloth when you can have two? Use these for electronic screens to get a smudge-free shine.
$4 (REGULARLY $9)
Scrubbing Bubbles Fresh Gel Toilet Bowl Cleaning Stamps
Scrubbing Bubbles Fresh Gel Toilet Bowl Cleaning Stamps
Amazon
Scrubbing Bubbles Fresh Gel Toilet Bowl Cleaning Stamps
When you move on to the bathroom, make the work easy with these gel stamps, which go right under the lip of the toilet bowl.
$4 AT AMAZON
Green Works Compostable Cleaning Wipes
Green Works Compostable Cleaning Wipes
Amazon
Green Works Compostable Cleaning Wipes
Remove the dirt and dust from your home without creating too much waste with these biodegradable, compostable cleaning wipes.
$16 (REGULARLY $20)
Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges
Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges
Amazon
Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges
Grab a pack of these non-scratch sponges on sale for nearly half off while you can.
$5 (REGULARLY $10)
The Pink Stuff Miracle Paste All Purpose Cleaner
The Pink Stuff Miracle Paste All Purpose Cleaner
Amazon
The Pink Stuff Miracle Paste All Purpose Cleaner
Customers swear by this pink-hued paste, which they say gets the toughest stains out.
$15 (REGULARLY $16)
Zhaoyun Window Cleaning Brush
Zhaoyun Window Cleaning Brush
Amazon
Zhaoyun Window Cleaning Brush
Even the smallest grooves of your house need a good once-over, and this brush will make cleaning them as easy as ever.
$3 (REGULARLY $5)
Delux Microfiber Feather Duster
Delux Microfiber Feather Duster
Amazon
Delux Microfiber Feather Duster
When you can't reach an area of the house with a simple microfiber cloth, opt for an extendable duster that'll reach everywhere else (like the ceiling fan).
$12 (REGULARLY $16)
Dabagosa Mamison Reusable Rubber Gloves
Dabagosa Mamison Reusable Rubber Gloves
Amazon
Dabagosa Mamison Reusable Rubber Gloves
Keep your hands safe from the grime and harsh cleaning chemicals with a sturdy pair of rubber gloves.
$7 (REGULARLY $9)
Bissell Deep Clean Pro 4X Concentrated Carpet Shampoo
Bissell Deep Clean Pro 4X Concentrated Carpet Shampoo
Amazon
Bissell Deep Clean Pro 4X Concentrated Carpet Shampoo
A good, quality deep clean wouldn't be complete without an extensive wash of the carpets.
$22 (REGULARLY $30)
Asogo Floor Mop with a Refillable Spray Bottle and 2 Washable Pads
Asogo Floor Mop with a Refillable Spray Bottle and 2 Washable Pads
Amazon
Asogo Floor Mop with a Refillable Spray Bottle and 2 Washable Pads
Your hardwood floors are no match for this spray mop, which is on sale for $26.
$26 (REGULARLY $29)
Unger 2-in-1 Grout and Corner Scrubber
Unger 2-in-1 Grout and Corner Scrubber
Amazon
Unger 2-in-1 Grout and Corner Scrubber
An angled brush is perfect for the hard-to-reach areas of your shower or kitchen.
$8 (REGULARLY $10)
S&T Inc. Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
S&T Inc. Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
Amazon
S&T Inc. Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
Whether you use these for dusting your shelves, cleaning your windows or wiping down your car, these microfiber cloths have a virtually endless list of uses.
$17 (REGULARLY $18)
Better Life Natural All-Purpose Cleaner
Better Life Natural All-Purpose Cleaner
Amazon
Better Life Natural All-Purpose Cleaner
Those of you who want to take a greener approach to their spring cleaning will love this plant-based cleaner, which is safe to use around kids and pets.
$11 (REGULARLY $13)

