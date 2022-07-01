Shopping

15 Best Fourth of July Beauty Sales to Shop Right Now: Biossance, Sephora, Soko Glam and More

By ETonline Staff
Sephora

Summer always brings us a reason to step up our skin care for longer days in the sun and even longer nights. Let's be real — summer heat and humidity is hard on your hair, skin, and face. The season deserves its own beauty regimen with tinted moisturizers, SPF essentials, body mists, and vitamin C serums. To help you step up your skincare or makeup routine for the long hot summer, many beauty brands and retailers are celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with major discounts on must-have products.  

From 30% off Biossance to Sephora's 4th of July Sale, now is great time to treat your skin and makeup routine to a refresh. We even found discounts on NuFace's award-winning microcurrent facial toning devices. Whether you're in the market for a magic wrinkle eraser, refreshing hair products, or even daily SPF essentials, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best Fourth of July beauty sales below.

It's the perfect time to shop for your favorite skin care, makeup, and hair care products. But hurry — these deals won't last long and many best-selling products are already sold out. So, get shopping below with the best deals today's Fourth of July sales 2022 have to offer.

The Best 4th of July Beauty Sales 2022

Sephora

Sephora’s 4th of July Sale features up to 40% off beloved brands like Fenty Beauty, KVD, Ole Henriksen, and Anastasia Beverly Hills. You can also get free shipping with code FREESHIP

UP TO 40% OFF SEPHORA
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

The Rich Cream is an intensely luxurious, hydrating and nourishing moisturizer that supports cellular renewal to dramatically improve your complexion's appearance. 

$175$140
WITH CODE FOURTH
Credo Beauty

Take 30% off select clean beauty from brands like Kinship, Kjaer Weis, and Saint Cosmetics. 

30% OFF CREDO BEAUTY
Soko Glam

The K-Beauty retailer is taking 20% off sitewide with code THEHOTLIST2022. Whether its cult-status SPFs, or travel-sized essentials, Soko Glam has everything you need to stock up for the sunny season. 


20% OFF SOKO GLAM
WITH CODE THEHOTLIST2022
Peace Out Skincare

Now's the perfect time to stock up on Peace Out Skincare's most-loved formulas and get 30% off along with free shipping. 

30% OFF PEACE OUT SKINCARE
Biossance

Save 30% on your summer staples from Biossance for youthful, glowing skin. From moisturizers to serums and face oils, sustainable, squalane-based skin care products are on sale until July 4. 

30% OFF BIOSSANCE
SkinStore

Prep for a fun-filled 4th of July weekend with 20% off sitewide when you use the code JULY4.

20% OFF SKINSTORE
WITH CODE JULY4
NuFace Mini Starter Kit

This NuFace set includes a mini facial toning device, 2oz of NuFace gel primer and a power adapter. Everything you need to start your skin firming journey.

$209$167
WITH CODE JULY4
NuFACE FIX Starter Kit

This starter kit includes a FIX device and line smoothing serum to smooth and tighten your skin in no time. Plus, it's 40% off!

$149$90
Herbivore Botanicals

Herbivore is taking 25% off each of their all natural, organic skincare products until July 3. Just use code HAPPY11 at the Birthday Sale.  

25% OFF HERBIVORE
WITH CODE HAPPY11
FOREO

Shop up to 40% off FOREO's skin care devices to help your skin look firmer, including the brand's popular facial cleansing brushes. 

UP TO 40% OFF FOREO
Vitruvi

Until July 4th, take 25% off sitewide and snag 40% off select Vitruvi items such as essential oils and stone diffusers. 

UP TO 40% OFF VITRUVI
Dermstore

Use code EXTRA10 for 10% off sale items on top of Dermstore's up to 40% off deals. 

EXTRA 10% OFF DERMSTORE
WITH CODE EXTRA10
Space NK

Enjoy 20% off (almost) everything when you use the code FOURTH at Space NK. 

20% OFF SPACE NK
WITH CODE FOURTH
EltaMD

If you are new to SkinStore, all of EltaMD's sunscreen and skin care is 20% off with code NEWBIE. The dermatologist-favorite UV Clear Facial Sunscreen is used by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber. 

20% OFF ELTAMD
WITH CODE NEWBIE

