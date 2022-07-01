Summer always brings us a reason to step up our skin care for longer days in the sun and even longer nights. Let's be real — summer heat and humidity is hard on your hair, skin, and face. The season deserves its own beauty regimen with tinted moisturizers, SPF essentials, body mists, and vitamin C serums. To help you step up your skincare or makeup routine for the long hot summer, many beauty brands and retailers are celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with major discounts on must-have products.

From 30% off Biossance to Sephora's 4th of July Sale, now is great time to treat your skin and makeup routine to a refresh. We even found discounts on NuFace's award-winning microcurrent facial toning devices. Whether you're in the market for a magic wrinkle eraser, refreshing hair products, or even daily SPF essentials, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best Fourth of July beauty sales below.

It's the perfect time to shop for your favorite skin care, makeup, and hair care products. But hurry — these deals won't last long and many best-selling products are already sold out. So, get shopping below with the best deals today's Fourth of July sales 2022 have to offer.

The Best 4th of July Beauty Sales 2022

Sephora Sephora Sephora Sephora’s 4th of July Sale features up to 40% off beloved brands like Fenty Beauty, KVD, Ole Henriksen, and Anastasia Beverly Hills. You can also get free shipping with code FREESHIP. UP TO 40% OFF SEPHORA Shop Now

Credo Beauty Credo Beauty Credo Beauty Take 30% off select clean beauty from brands like Kinship, Kjaer Weis, and Saint Cosmetics. 30% OFF CREDO BEAUTY Shop Now

Soko Glam Soko Glam Soko Glam The K-Beauty retailer is taking 20% off sitewide with code THEHOTLIST2022. Whether its cult-status SPFs, or travel-sized essentials, Soko Glam has everything you need to stock up for the sunny season.

20% OFF SOKO GLAM WITH CODE THEHOTLIST2022 Shop Now

Peace Out Skincare Peace Out Skincare Peace Out Skincare Now's the perfect time to stock up on Peace Out Skincare's most-loved formulas and get 30% off along with free shipping. 30% OFF PEACE OUT SKINCARE Shop Now

Biossance Biossance Biossance Save 30% on your summer staples from Biossance for youthful, glowing skin. From moisturizers to serums and face oils, sustainable, squalane-based skin care products are on sale until July 4. 30% OFF BIOSSANCE Shop Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Prep for a fun-filled 4th of July weekend with 20% off sitewide when you use the code JULY4. 20% OFF SKINSTORE WITH CODE JULY4 Shop Now

NuFace Mini Starter Kit SkinStore NuFace Mini Starter Kit This NuFace set includes a mini facial toning device, 2oz of NuFace gel primer and a power adapter. Everything you need to start your skin firming journey. $209 $167 WITH CODE JULY4 Buy Now

Herbivore Botanicals Herbivore Botanicals Herbivore Botanicals Herbivore is taking 25% off each of their all natural, organic skincare products until July 3. Just use code HAPPY11 at the Birthday Sale. 25% OFF HERBIVORE WITH CODE HAPPY11 Shop Now

FOREO FOREO FOREO Shop up to 40% off FOREO's skin care devices to help your skin look firmer, including the brand's popular facial cleansing brushes. UP TO 40% OFF FOREO Shop Now

Vitruvi Vitruvi Vitruvi Until July 4th, take 25% off sitewide and snag 40% off select Vitruvi items such as essential oils and stone diffusers. UP TO 40% OFF VITRUVI Shop Now

Dermstore Dermstore Dermstore Use code EXTRA10 for 10% off sale items on top of Dermstore's up to 40% off deals. EXTRA 10% OFF DERMSTORE WITH CODE EXTRA10 Shop Now

Space NK Charlotte Tilbury Space NK Enjoy 20% off (almost) everything when you use the code FOURTH at Space NK. 20% OFF SPACE NK WITH CODE FOURTH Shop Now

EltaMD EltaMD EltaMD If you are new to SkinStore, all of EltaMD's sunscreen and skin care is 20% off with code NEWBIE. The dermatologist-favorite UV Clear Facial Sunscreen is used by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber. 20% OFF ELTAMD WITH CODE NEWBIE Buy Now

