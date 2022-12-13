Whether you're visiting family for the holidays or using the extra time off for a winter getaway, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this month. As stressful as travel can be, having the right gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible. From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel products to grab ahead of your next holiday trip.

If your current suitcases have broken zippers or cracked exteriors, it's probably time to upgrade. Right now, you can bundle and save on the uber-popular Away suitcases, or take over 50% off a Samsonite duo. For long flights or train rides, make your travels more comfortable with deals on a hanging airplane footrest, noise-cancelling headphones and compression socks.

Below, check out 15 of the best deals on travel gear to shop before going away for the holidays. For even more savings, check out the best luggage deals to shop right now from Away, Samsonite, Travelpro and more.

Away The Carry On Suitcase Away Away The Carry On Suitcase Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy gift also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself. $275 GET $50 OFF 2 OR $100 OFF 3 Shop Now

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. $29 Shop Now

Ecosusi Laptop Tote Amazon Ecosusi Laptop Tote Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized. $57 $42 Shop Now

AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case Walmart AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design compared to its predecessors. The shorter stem can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $199 $160 Shop Now

