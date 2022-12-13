15 Best Travel Gear Deals to Shop Before Your Holiday Trip: Samsonite Luggage, Beats Headphones and More
Whether you're visiting family for the holidays or using the extra time off for a winter getaway, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this month. As stressful as travel can be, having the right gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible. From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel products to grab ahead of your next holiday trip.
If your current suitcases have broken zippers or cracked exteriors, it's probably time to upgrade. Right now, you can bundle and save on the uber-popular Away suitcases, or take over 50% off a Samsonite duo. For long flights or train rides, make your travels more comfortable with deals on a hanging airplane footrest, noise-cancelling headphones and compression socks.
Below, check out 15 of the best deals on travel gear to shop before going away for the holidays. For even more savings, check out the best luggage deals to shop right now from Away, Samsonite, Travelpro and more.
Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy gift also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself.
Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone.
Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table.
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real-time.
These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your travel essentials organized.
Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized.
Made with water-resistant nylon and a spill-proof interior, this toiletry bag can be hung on a door or wall for easy access.
Double up and save on a two-piece set from Samsonite with a carry-on and medium spinner suitcase.
This collapsible water bottle easily shrinks to fit into your purse or carry-on.
Save some money on a Nintendo Switch for the ultimate holiday entertainment this year. It's sold through Amazon Renewed, which means it's pre-owned but in excellent condition as determined by Amazon experts who've backed these claims with a 90-day guarantee.
If you have a long flight ahead of you, you might want to add compression socks to your ultimate travel packing list.
For weekend trips as well as the gym, this waterproof duffle bag has a ventilated side pocket for keeping your shoes separate from the rest of your luggage.
Stay comfy while protecting yourself against COVID-19 and other viruses with this pack of KN95s.
The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design compared to its predecessors. The shorter stem can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out.
Keep all your toiletries together and accessible in this flat-laying toiletry kit. It has water-resistant coating for easy clean up in case any of your products spring a leak.
Come bearing gifts! For gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
