15 Black-Owned Brands To Shop at Nordstrom Before Black Business Month Is Over
August is almost over, but there's still time to celebrate Black Business Month by shopping from Black-owned and founded companies. One of our favorite retailers, Nordstrom, features a wide variety of Black-owned brands for revamping your fall wardrobe, decorating your home, or trying out some new beauty products.
Many of the brands you already know and love happen to have Black founders. Good American, known for its size-inclusive denim and basic s, was founded by Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian in 2016 and is worn by the likes of Lizzo, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Gabrielle Union, and more. Budding Instagram cult favorite Estelle Colored Glass is also available at Nordstrom, with colorful wine glasses, champagne coupes, decanters, and more that make for a great hostess gift or treat for yourself.
Another popular Black-owned brand you can shop at Nordstrom is Briogeo, founded by green beauty advocate Nancy Twine. Briogeo offers a variety of clean hair products for all types and textures and was the first young female African American-owned brand to have a product line at Sephora. You can try out three of their best-selling hair masks to see the quality for yourself.
No matter what you're in the market for, Nordstrom has plenty of fabulous brands you can support far beyond the end of Black Business Month.
Clothing
This waist-cinching dress flatters your figure while keeping you comfortable with a stretchy ribbed cotton blend material.
Ballet flats are everywhere this season, and this pointed-toe pair comes in black as well as a variety of neutrals.
Available up to a size 26, these buttery leather pants are a must-have for your fall 'fits. The classic straight leg and gap proof waistband ensure a great fit, but make sure to size up — reviewers say these pants run small.
For days when you can't be bothered to put on a real bra, this bralette is supportive enough for larger chests and goes up to a size 3X.
Everything about these jeans is timeless, from the relaxed boot cut to the neutral medium wash. They're available in straight and plus sizes, but make sure to order them in one size up!
Beauty
This delicious plummy brown lipstick is perfect for fall, and Uoma Beauty's inclusive shade range will help you perfect your pout.
Over 500 five-star reviewers love this glow-promoting skin serum for brightening and promoting cell turnover.
Get silky soft skin with 54 Thrones' beauty butter, made of an ultra-hydrating waterless formula infused with West and East African shea butter. This two-pack comes with the heavenly scents of Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint and Ugandan Vanilla + Ethiopian Honey.
Try a three-pack of hair masks from clean beauty brand Briogeo. The three masks—a deep conditioner, a charcoal and tea tree hydrating mask, and an avocado and kiwi moisturizing masks — leave every hair type soft and nourished.
Nail the Hailey Bieber manicure by using this long-lasting baby pink polish underneath chrome eyeshadow.
Home
Celebrate the start of fall and Black Business Month at the same time with a new candle infused with the heady, rich scents of tobacco, amber, leather, clove, and vanilla scent.
Hand-blown in Poland, this set of six richly colored wine glasses adds a vintage charm to your bar cart.
Keep your plant babies happy with a glossy ceramic pot in a punchy shade.
Cuddle up with an amber, oud, and nutmeg candle that "feels like snuggling in after a night on the town" in stylish, minimalist packaging.
An eye-catching pillow made from wool yarn livens up any space with a graphic pop.
