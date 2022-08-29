Shopping

15 Black-Owned Brands To Shop at Nordstrom Before Black Business Month Is Over

By Lauren Gruber‍
August is almost over, but there's still time to celebrate Black Business Month by shopping from Black-owned and founded companies. One of our favorite retailers, Nordstrom, features a wide variety of Black-owned brands for revamping your fall wardrobe, decorating your home, or trying out some new beauty products.

Many of the brands you already know and love happen to have Black founders. Good American, known for its size-inclusive denim and basic s, was founded by Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian in 2016 and is worn by the likes of LizzoBella and Gigi HadidGabrielle Union, and more. Budding Instagram cult favorite Estelle Colored Glass is also available at Nordstrom, with colorful wine glasses, champagne coupes, decanters, and more that make for a great hostess gift or treat for yourself.

Another popular Black-owned brand you can shop at Nordstrom is Briogeo, founded by green beauty advocate Nancy Twine. Briogeo offers a variety of clean hair products for all types and textures and was the first young female African American-owned brand to have a product line at Sephora. You can try out three of their best-selling hair masks to see the quality for yourself.

No matter what you're in the market for, Nordstrom has plenty of fabulous brands you can support far beyond the end of Black Business Month. 

Clothing

Good American Rib Knit Tie Waist Midi Dress
Good American Rib Knit Tie Waist Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Good American Rib Knit Tie Waist Midi Dress

This waist-cinching dress flatters your figure while keeping you comfortable with a stretchy ribbed cotton blend material.

$149
Rebecca Allen The Skim Flat
Rebecca Allen The Skim Flat
Nordstrom
Rebecca Allen The Skim Flat

Ballet flats are everywhere this season, and this pointed-toe pair comes in black as well as a variety of neutrals.

$265
Good American Good Classic Faux Leather Pants
Good American Good Classic Faux Leather Pants
Nordstrom
Good American Good Classic Faux Leather Pants

Available up to a size 26, these buttery leather pants are a must-have for your fall 'fits. The classic straight leg and gap proof waistband ensure a great fit, but make sure to size up — reviewers say these pants run small.

$179
Curvy Couture Smooth Seamless Comfort Bralette
Curvy Couture Smooth Seamless Comfort Bralette
Nordstrom
Curvy Couture Smooth Seamless Comfort Bralette

For days when you can't be bothered to put on a real bra, this bralette is supportive enough for larger chests and goes up to a size 3X.

$38
Good American Good Classic Raw Hem Bootcut Jeans
Good American Good Classic Raw Hem Bootcut Jeans
Nordstrom
Good American Good Classic Raw Hem Bootcut Jeans

Everything about these jeans is timeless, from the relaxed boot cut to the neutral medium wash. They're available in straight and plus sizes, but make sure to order them in one size up!

$169

Beauty

Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Lipstick
Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Lipstick
Nordstrom
Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Lipstick

This delicious plummy brown lipstick is perfect for fall, and Uoma Beauty's inclusive shade range will help you perfect your pout.

$24
Buttah Skin Vitamin C Serum
Buttah Skin Vitamin C Serum
Nordstrom
Buttah Skin Vitamin C Serum

Over 500 five-star reviewers love this glow-promoting skin serum for brightening and promoting cell turnover.

$39
54 Thrones Beauty Butter Duo
54 Thrones Beauty Butter Duo
Nordstrom
54 Thrones Beauty Butter Duo

Get silky soft skin with 54 Thrones' beauty butter, made of an ultra-hydrating waterless formula infused with West and East African shea butter. This two-pack comes with the heavenly scents of Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint and Ugandan Vanilla + Ethiopian Honey.

$54
Briogeo Hydrate + Repair Mask Kit
Briogeo Hydrate + Repair Mask Kit
Nordstrom
Briogeo Hydrate + Repair Mask Kit

Try a three-pack of hair masks from clean beauty brand Briogeo. The three masks—a deep conditioner, a charcoal and tea tree hydrating mask, and an avocado and kiwi moisturizing masks — leave every hair type soft and nourished.

$29
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color
Nordstrom
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color

Nail the Hailey Bieber manicure by using this long-lasting baby pink polish underneath chrome eyeshadow.

$20

Home

Harlem Candle Company Renaissance Langston Luxury Candle
Harlem Candle Company Renaissance Langston Luxury Candle
Nordstrom
Harlem Candle Company Renaissance Langston Luxury Candle

Celebrate the start of fall and Black Business Month at the same time with a new candle infused with the heady, rich scents of tobacco, amber, leather, clove, and vanilla scent.

$48
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 6 Wine Glasses
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 6 Wine Glasses
Nordstrom
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 6 Wine Glasses

Hand-blown in Poland, this set of six richly colored wine glasses adds a vintage charm to your bar cart.

$165
Palette Pots The Mug Small Glossy Ceramic Plant Pot
Palette Pots The Mug Small Glossy Ceramic Plant Pot
Nordstrom
Palette Pots The Mug Small Glossy Ceramic Plant Pot

Keep your plant babies happy with a glossy ceramic pot in a punchy shade.

$45
CLR Blue Scented Candle
CLR Blue Scented Candle
Nordstrom
CLR Blue Scented Candle

Cuddle up with an amber, oud, and nutmeg candle that "feels like snuggling in after a night on the town" in stylish, minimalist packaging.

$48
Justina Blakeny Hypnotic Hook Pom Pom Wool & Cotton Accent Pillow
Justina Blakeny Hypnotic Hook Pom Pom Wool & Cotton Accent Pillow
Nordstrom
Justina Blakeny Hypnotic Hook Pom Pom Wool & Cotton Accent Pillow

An eye-catching pillow made from wool yarn livens up any space with a graphic pop.

$45

