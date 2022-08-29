August is almost over, but there's still time to celebrate Black Business Month by shopping from Black-owned and founded companies. One of our favorite retailers, Nordstrom, features a wide variety of Black-owned brands for revamping your fall wardrobe, decorating your home, or trying out some new beauty products.

Many of the brands you already know and love happen to have Black founders. Good American, known for its size-inclusive denim and basic s, was founded by Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian in 2016 and is worn by the likes of Lizzo, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Gabrielle Union, and more. Budding Instagram cult favorite Estelle Colored Glass is also available at Nordstrom, with colorful wine glasses, champagne coupes, decanters, and more that make for a great hostess gift or treat for yourself.

Another popular Black-owned brand you can shop at Nordstrom is Briogeo, founded by green beauty advocate Nancy Twine. Briogeo offers a variety of clean hair products for all types and textures and was the first young female African American-owned brand to have a product line at Sephora. You can try out three of their best-selling hair masks to see the quality for yourself.

No matter what you're in the market for, Nordstrom has plenty of fabulous brands you can support far beyond the end of Black Business Month.

54 Thrones Beauty Butter Duo Nordstrom 54 Thrones Beauty Butter Duo Get silky soft skin with 54 Thrones' beauty butter, made of an ultra-hydrating waterless formula infused with West and East African shea butter. This two-pack comes with the heavenly scents of Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint and Ugandan Vanilla + Ethiopian Honey. $54 Buy Now

