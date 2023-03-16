15 Cute and Comfortable Loungewear Sets for Travel: Shop Sweatsuits, Athleisure, Exercise Dresses and More
Whether you have spring break travel coming up quickly or summer vacation plans on the horizon, a good plane outfit can make or break your jet-setting experience. Jeans and trousers may look polished, but who wants to wear real pants on a flight? And your grubby old sweatpants might be cozy, but there are plenty of comfy options out there that still make you look put-together.
To help you pick the perfect travel outfit, we've found the best loungewear options out there for every budget, style and size. If you're committed to sweats on the plane, a chic matching set from Abercrombie and Fitch or Oprah's favorite Cozy Earth will elevate your look. For a sportier aesthetic, a workout set from lululemon or Amazon is an easy choice. Can't be bothered to wear pants on a flight? An exercise dress or maxi skirt set is right for you.
Plus, we've even picked out the best shoes for traveling, from fashionable sneakers to slip-ons that make the TSA line a breeze.
Below, shop our favorite loungewear for travel from Amazon, Spanx, Girlfriend Collective and more. For even more travel hacks, check out our carry-on essentials for a smooth flight.
Best Sweatsuits for Travel
"If you're looking for a basic sweatshirt this is the one!!" raved one reviewer about this half-zip pullover. "You can wear it with anything and great for layering. So comfy and soft!"
With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the jogger set you've always wanted to wear. The cropped outfit comes in 18 vibrant colors.
Oprah-approved brand Cozy Earth's ribbed set features a viscose-bamboo fabric. Not only are they stylish and soft, but they're also sustainable.
Even if you're still technically wearing sweats, you'll feel more put-together in a cute and comfy matching set.
This ultra-soft sweatshirt with a cropped fit, dropped shoulder, and raw edge details is about to become your new favorite hoodie.
Best Athleisure Sets for Travel
Available in sizes XS-4X, this tank provides light support to keep you cool and comfy on your journey.
These leggings are adored by TikTok for their waist-snatching capabilities.
Featuring a compression crop top and seamless yoga pants, this set can be worn together or separately with ease. It comes in this sunny yellow color, as well as black, brown, grey, red, orange, white, blue and green.
Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.
Feel sleek and snatched in this long-sleeved tee and legging set.
Best Dresses and Skirt Sets for Travel
When in doubt, a breezy T-shirt dress is always a good option for travel.
The OV Exercise Dress — which takes the shape of a classic tennis dress — has some new updates such as adjustable T-back straps and an additional pocket for your phone. Plus, it's made with the same LightSpeed material as the OG version, which will keep you cool and comfortable.
It looks fancy because of the skirt, but this sweater set is so cozy and stretchy that you'll be comfortable wearing it all day.
Abercrombie's take on the athleisure dress has built-in shorts and side pockets for comfort and convenience.
This mock neck dress is composed of ultra-lightweight AirEssentials fabric, making it a comfortable choice for travel.
Best Comfy Shoes for Travel
The Cotu Classic sneaker from Superga adds an element of casual polish to any outfit. It's no wonder they're a favorite of the always fashionable Kate Middleton.
These chunky sneakers are made of 100% leather with a cushioned sole.
These elegant ballet flats are easy to slip on and off during security check-in.
These cross-trainers from Everlane are made from recycled leather scraps, a process that requires no tanning or dyeing for minimal waste, so you can look good and feel good about wearing them.
For days when you can't be bothered to lace up a pair of shoes, go for these ultra-comfy slip-ons.
RELATED CONTENT:
Spanx Added a Jumpsuit and Romper to Its Oprah-Approved Collection
SKIMS Brings the Valentine’s Day Heat With Limited-Edition Collection
The Best Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter
Amazon's Comfiest Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
Monos Teams Up With Magnolia Bakery to Make Travel Even Sweeter
The Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now