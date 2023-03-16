Whether you have spring break travel coming up quickly or summer vacation plans on the horizon, a good plane outfit can make or break your jet-setting experience. Jeans and trousers may look polished, but who wants to wear real pants on a flight? And your grubby old sweatpants might be cozy, but there are plenty of comfy options out there that still make you look put-together.

To help you pick the perfect travel outfit, we've found the best loungewear options out there for every budget, style and size. If you're committed to sweats on the plane, a chic matching set from Abercrombie and Fitch or Oprah's favorite Cozy Earth will elevate your look. For a sportier aesthetic, a workout set from lululemon or Amazon is an easy choice. Can't be bothered to wear pants on a flight? An exercise dress or maxi skirt set is right for you.

Plus, we've even picked out the best shoes for traveling, from fashionable sneakers to slip-ons that make the TSA line a breeze.

Below, shop our favorite loungewear for travel from Amazon, Spanx, Girlfriend Collective and more. For even more travel hacks, check out our carry-on essentials for a smooth flight.

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress The OV Exercise Dress — which takes the shape of a classic tennis dress — has some new updates such as adjustable T-back straps and an additional pocket for your phone. Plus, it's made with the same LightSpeed material as the OG version, which will keep you cool and comfortable. $100 Shop Now

Superga 2750 COTU Classic Amazon Superga 2750 COTU Classic The Cotu Classic sneaker from Superga adds an element of casual polish to any outfit. It's no wonder they're a favorite of the always fashionable Kate Middleton. $65 $41 Shop Now

Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker Everlane Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker These cross-trainers from Everlane are made from recycled leather scraps, a process that requires no tanning or dyeing for minimal waste, so you can look good and feel good about wearing them. $110 Shop Now

