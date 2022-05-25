Summer always brings us a reason to step up our skin care for longer days in the sun and even longer nights. We have to be honest with you — summer heat and humidity is hard on your hair, skin, and face. The season deserves its own beauty regimen with tinted moisturizers, SPF essentials, body mists, and vitamin C serums. If you've been hoping to step up your skincare or makeup routine for the warmer days, the Memorial Day beauty sales of 2022 are a perfect place to start.

From 25% off luxurious Kjaer Weise products and Violet Grey's Augustinus Bader deals to Peter Thomas Roth's 60% off essentials, now is great time to treat your skin and makeup routine to a refresh. We even found discounts on NuFace's anti-aging facial toning devices. And whether you're in the market for a magic wrinkle eraser, refreshing hair products, or even daily SPF essentials, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best Memorial Day beauty sales below.

Best Memorial Day 2022 Beauty Sales Happening Now

Violet Grey Violet Grey Violet Grey Violet Grey's spring "Put It In The Bag" event is taking 20% off bestsellers from Augustinus Bader, La Mer, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and more. 20% OFF VIOLET GREY Shop Now

Kjaer Weise Kjaer Weise Kjaer Weise The Kjaer Weis Friends and Family sale is here and everything is 25% off. There's no discount code required for this very rare, epic sale on minimalistic cosmetics that deliver high-quality pigment and ingredients. 25% OFF KJAER WEISE Shop Now

Dermstore Dermstore Dermstore Shop Dermstore's Summer to save 20% on top beauty products from ILIA, Kate Somerville, La Roche-Posay and more. Use the code SUN to update your routine for summer. 20% OFF DERMSTORE WITH CODE SUN Shop Now

ILIA Multi-Stick Dermstore ILIA Multi-Stick ILIA's easy-wearing stick gives your lips and cheeks a fresh flush of color while a blend of organic shea butter and organic sunflower oil support soft and glowing skin. $34 $27 WITH CODE SUN Buy Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Save up to 50% off top-selling brands like Estée Lauder, Colorscience, and Obagi and get an extra 10% off almost everything with code MD10. UP TO 50% OFF SKINSTORE USE CODE MD10 Shop Now

SiO Beauty SiO Beauty SiO Beauty Spend $75 and get 20% off your purchase at SiO Beauty with code MEMORIAL22. SiO Beauty's wrinkle-reducing and skin hydrating silicone patches help you see smoother, brighter skin in just a few hours. 20% OFF SIO BEAUTY WITH CODE MEMORIAL22 Shop Now

NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device Nordstrom NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device Get 40% off NuFACE's handheld body toning device that balances and smooths your complexion to reduce the appearance of dimpling and uneven texture. The device comes with a hydrating gel primer to keep moisture levels boosted for skin that glows all over. $399 $239 Buy Now

Ulta Ulta Ulta Shop Ulta's annual Gorgeous Hair Event for products to style and treat your unique hair needs — at up to 50% off. 50% OFF ULTA Shop Now

EltaMD EltaMD EltaMD If you are new to SkinStore, all of EltaMD's sunscreen and skin care is 20% off with code NEWBIE. The dermatologist-favorite UV Clear Facial Sunscreen is used by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber. 20% OFF ELTAMD WITH CODE NEWBIE Buy Now

NARS NARS NARS NARS products from blushes to highlighters and eyeshadows are 30% off with the brand's limited time deals. 30% OFF NARS Shop Now

