15 Valentine's Day Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now: ILIA, SkinCeuticals, Kiehl's and More

By Kyley Warren‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sephora

As the temperatures drop, it is important to keep your skin moisturized and protected. If you've been hoping to step up your skincare or makeup routine in 2022, the best beauty sales of the year are just beginning. With Valentine's Day coming up, there are plenty of promotions happening now to help you shop for your mother, sister, Galentine, or special someone. 

From Soko Glam and Kiehl's Lunar New Year Sale and SkinCeuticals' limited-edition value gift sets to Nordstrom's discounts on anti-aging wonders, these deals are a great opportunity to treat your skin and makeup routine to some new products. And whether you're in the market for a more winter-friendly eyeshadow palette, refreshing hair products, or perhaps shape-giving skin tools, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more through the wide selection of beauty sales. 

Ahead, peruse through the best makeup sales and beauty deals going on right now. Plus, check out the best deals on Halle Berry and Hailey Bieber-approved winter skincare products for a fresh look. 

The K-Beauty retailer is celebrating the Year of the Tiger by offering up to 30% off its bestsellers.
UP TO 30% OFF
SkinStore
SkinStore Selects Limited Edition Collection
Revamp your whole skincare routine with $350 worth of top skincare products for just $56. This curated assortment of skincare selections includes Dr. Dennis Gross, Peter Thomas Roth, SiO, Decorté, Caudalie, Erborian, RéVive, PCA Skin, and Aesop. 
$350$56
Happy Lunar New Year! Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with 25% off Kiehl's. 
25% OFF KIEHL'S
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream
Get 50% off this moisturizing eye cream with hyaluronic acid, specially designed to smooth skin around the delicate eye area. 
$19$9
At the Urban Decay Sale, save up to 50% off select UD faves. No code is needed and you'll get a free 5-piece gift set with orders of $60 or more. 
UP TO 50% OFF URBAN DECAY
ILIA holiday set
ILIA
ILIA
Save up to 47% on four new bundles of ILIA’s most-loved products. You can also get an additional 10% off your order if you sign up for the brand’s email list.
UP TO 47% OFF AT ILIA
Use code LFBEAUTY15 for 15% off on over 12,000 beauty products. 
20% OFF LOOKFANTASTIC
Indulge in 50% off select Marc Jacobs Beauty products, including this hydrating lip gloss stick that helps protect, moisturize and soften lips. 
50% OFF MARC JACOBS BEAUTY
Paula's Choice Holiday Kits
Paula's Choice
Paula's Choice
Get your glow on and save 25% on kits and sets from Paula's Choice. Say goodbye to fine lines, redness, breakouts and clogged pores this year. You can also save 20% when you buy any 2+ products together. 
25% OFF KITS & SETS
Acne-Fighting Dream Team
Peace Out
ACNE-FIGHTING DREAM TEAM
Peace Out
Acne-Fighting Dream Team
Peace Out
Looking to zap zits fast? Save 30% on these popular zit-zapping patches for a limited time.
$53$37
Nordstrom Black Friday Beauty
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Get ready to glow and enjoy up to 60% off tons of top beauty brands, including La Mer, Olaplex, Jo Malone and more, with Nordstorm's Beauty & Fragrance Sale. 
UP TO 60% OFF AT NORDSTROM
Looking to save on SkinCeutical products? These never-on-sale products are bundled together in beautiful sets and selling below value price. 
SKINCARE REGIMENS
REN Skincare 3-Step Glow Kit
REN
REN Skincare
REN Skincare 3-Step Glow Kit
Looking to incorporate more clean ingredients into your skincare routine? This 3-Step Glow Kit was created in collaboration with beloved Peloton instructor Ally Love and and is on sale for $77.
$117$77
Kosas Face-to-Go Kit
Kosas 5 Minute Face-to-Go Kit
Kosas
Kosas Face-to-Go Kit
Kosas 5 Minute Face-to-Go Kit is 49% off with 3 full-size bestsellers: Weightless Lip Color, Cream Blush & Highlighter Duo, and Big Clean Mascara. 
$88$45
Nearly 300 beauty products are on sale at Sephora today. Get up to 50% off top skincare, plus free shipping with code FREESHIP. 
UP TO 50% OFF SEPHORA

