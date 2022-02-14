Shopping

16 Best Beauty Deals and Skincare Sales to Shop on Valentine's Day: Avène, Kiehl's and More

By Kyley Warren‍
The Best Beauty Sales to Shop Now Happening Right Now
As the temperatures drop, it is important to keep your skin moisturized and protected. If you've been hoping to stock up or step up your skincare or makeup routine, the best beauty sales of the year are just beginning. To celebrate Valentine's Day, there are plenty of promotions happening now to help you shop for yourself or for your mother, sister, Galentine, and special someone. 

From Kiehl's sitewide Valentine's Day Sale and SkinCeuticals' anti-aging value gift sets to Verishop's discounts on brands like Oribe, Dr. Barbara Sturm and GlamGlow, these deals are a great opportunity to treat your skin and makeup routine to some new products. And whether you're in the market for a more winter-friendly eyeshadow palette, refreshing hair products, or perhaps shape-giving skin tools, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more through the wide selection of beauty sales. 

Ahead, peruse through the best makeup sales and beauty deals going on right now. Plus, check out the best deals on Halle Berry and Hailey Bieber-approved winter skincare products for a fresh look. 

Take 30% off select Avène favorites, including Kendall Jenner's fave Cold Cream Lip Butter, with the code 30LOVE through Feb. 16. Plus, get two deluxe samples and free shipping on orders over $45. 
Find the perfect gift for loved ones and yourself with 25% off Kiehl's skincare products. 
Peace Out Power Couple Retinol Duo
Peace Out Power Couple Retinol Duo
Peace Out
Peace Out Power Couple Retinol Duo
For a limited time only, get the cult-favorite Retinol Face Stick and Retinol Eye Stick together for just $49. 
$62$49
lancome
Macy's
Macy's
For Macy's Valentine's Day Sale, take up to an extra 15% off on select sale and clearance items with the code VDAY. Deals include makeup and skincare from Lancome, MAC, IT Cosmetics, Sunday Riley and more. 
Pick one of Peter Thomas Roth's select products and get a second one of equal or lesser value free! Just use code VDAY until Feb. 14. 
Shop up to 50% off best-selling skincare brands like Elizabeth Arden, Dermalogica, Replenix & more during SkinStore's Winter Sale. 
Hyaluronic Serum
Verishop
Verishop
Use the code LOVE22 to take 15% off this rarely-discounted Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum. 
$300$255
SkinStore
SkinStore Selects Limited Edition Collection
Revamp your whole skincare routine with $350 worth of top skincare products for just $56. This curated assortment of skincare selections includes Dr. Dennis Gross, Peter Thomas Roth, SiO, Decorté, Caudalie, Erborian, RéVive, PCA Skin, and Aesop. 
$350$56
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream
Save on this moisturizing eye cream with hyaluronic acid, specially designed to smooth skin around the delicate eye area. 
$19$14
At the Urban Decay Sale, save up to 50% off select UD faves. No code is needed and you'll get a free 5-piece gift set with orders of $60 or more. 
ILIA holiday set
ILIA
ILIA
Save up to 47% on four new bundles of ILIA’s most-loved products. You can also get an additional 10% off your order if you sign up for the brand’s email list.
Use code LFLOVE for 15% off on over 12,000 beauty products. 
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Indulge in 50% off select Marc Jacobs Beauty products. Limited stock available. 
Paula's Choice Holiday Kits
Paula's Choice
Paula's Choice
Get your glow on and save 25% on kits and sets from Paula's Choice. Say goodbye to fine lines, redness, breakouts and clogged pores this year. 
Nordstrom Black Friday Beauty
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Get ready to glow and enjoy up to 75% off tons of top beauty brands, including La Mer, Olaplex, Jo Malone and more, with Nordstorm's Beauty & Fragrance Sale. 
Looking to save on SkinCeutical products? These never-on-sale products are bundled together in beautiful sets and selling below value price. 
Nearly 300 beauty products are on sale at Sephora today. Get up to 50% off top skincare, plus free shipping with code FREESHIP. 
