As the temperatures drop, it is important to keep your skin moisturized and protected. If you've been hoping to stock up or step up your skincare or makeup routine, the best beauty sales of the year are just beginning. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, there are plenty of promotions happening now to help you shop for yourself or for your mother, sister, Galentine, and special someone.

From Peter Thomas Roth's Valentine's BOGO Sale and SkinCeuticals' anti-aging value gift sets to Verishop's discounts on brands like Oribe, Dr. Barbara Sturm and GlamGlow, these deals are a great opportunity to treat your skin and makeup routine to some new products. And whether you're in the market for a more winter-friendly eyeshadow palette, refreshing hair products, or perhaps shape-giving skin tools, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more through the wide selection of beauty sales.

Ahead, peruse through the best makeup sales and beauty deals going on right now. Plus, check out the best deals on Halle Berry and Hailey Bieber-approved winter skincare products for a fresh look.

Avène Avène Avène Take 30% off select Avène favorites, including Kendall Jenner's fave Cold Cream Lip Butter, with the code 30LOVE through Feb. 16. Plus, get two deluxe samples and free shipping on orders over $45. USE CODE 30LOVE Shop Now

Macy's Macy's Macy's For Macy's Valentine's Day Sale, take up to an extra 15% off on select sale and clearance items with the code VDAY. Deals include makeup and skincare from Lancome, MAC, IT Cosmetics, Sunday Riley and more. UP TO EXTRA 20% OFF Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Pick one of Peter Thomas Roth's select products and get a second one of equal or lesser value free! Just use code VDAY until Feb. 14. BOGO PETER THOMAS ROTH USE CODE VDAY Shop Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Shop up to 50% off best-selling skincare brands like Elizabeth Arden, Dermalogica, Replenix & more during SkinStore's Winter Sale. UP TO 50% OFF SKINSTORE Shop Now

Verishop Verishop Verishop Use the code LOVE22 to take 15% off this rarely-discounted Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum. $300 $255 Buy Now

Urban Decay Urban Decay Urban Decay At the Urban Decay Sale, save up to 50% off select UD faves. No code is needed and you'll get a free 5-piece gift set with orders of $60 or more. UP TO 50% OFF URBAN DECAY Shop Now

ILIA ILIA ILIA Save up to 47% on four new bundles of ILIA’s most-loved products. You can also get an additional 10% off your order if you sign up for the brand’s email list. UP TO 47% OFF AT ILIA Shop Now

LookFantastic LookFantastic LookFantastic Use code LFBEAUTY15 for 15% off on over 12,000 beauty products. 15% OFF LOOKFANTASTIC Shop Now

Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Get your glow on and save 25% on kits and sets from Paula's Choice. Say goodbye to fine lines, redness, breakouts and clogged pores this year. 25% OFF KITS & SETS Shop Now

Nordstrom Nordstrom Nordstrom Get ready to glow and enjoy up to 75% off tons of top beauty brands, including La Mer, Olaplex, Jo Malone and more, with Nordstorm's Beauty & Fragrance Sale. UP TO 75% OFF AT NORDSTROM Shop Now

SkinCeuticals SkinCeuticals SkinCeuticals Looking to save on SkinCeutical products? These never-on-sale products are bundled together in beautiful sets and selling below value price. SKINCARE REGIMENS Shop Now

Sephora Sephora Sephora Nearly 300 beauty products are on sale at Sephora today. Get up to 50% off top skincare, plus free shipping with code FREESHIP. UP TO 50% OFF SEPHORA Shop Now

