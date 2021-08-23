17 Fall Essentials to Wear Back to the (Home) Office

Whether you’re preparing to return to in-person work at an office soon, or gearing up for another few months of working from home due to concerns over the Delta variant, a dependable work wardrobe that makes you feel put-together and professional can make all the difference in how you feel about getting back to work.

From dress pants that are covertly comfortable, to a laptop bag that doesn’t make you feel like it's your first day of school and you’re hauling around an oversized backpack, the contents of your back to work capsule wardrobe should help you feel polished and prepared- despite the majority of us working from our couch in sweats over the past year.

Try a wrap top with seemingly endless ways to style it, or a pair of loafers that are ready for some serious commuter miles. And remember, the perfect button up shirt will take your office outfits far.

Here are 17 things for you to wear back to work, whenever and wherever that may be.

Aday That's A Wrap Top Aday Aday That's A Wrap Top This wrap blouse from Aday is made with super soft technical silk and can be tied and draped in multiple ways for versatility. With professionally stylish pleats at the shoulders and snap fastening for a more custom cuff fit, you really can’t go wrong by adding this top into your capsule work wardrobe. $145 AT ADAY Buy Now

Timbuk2 Reusable Face Mask Timbuk2 Timbuk2 Reusable Face Mask This three-pack of reusable face masks from Timbuk2 is perfect for anyone working where social distancing is still in place or who is especially concerned about the Delta variant. The masks are made of extra soft jersey cotton fabric and they tie around the head as opposed to the ears so it’s more comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. $20 AT TIMBUK2 Buy Now

Aday Something Borrowed Shirt Aday Aday Something Borrowed Shirt Aday’s classic button up shirt is crafted with soft, breathable silk that will keep you totally comfortable at your desk while still looking sleek and professional. With a mandarin collar, a double lined front and side slits to aid your pursuit of the French tuck, this stylish top is a bestseller for a reason. $145 AT ADAY Buy Now

Soft boot-cut dress pants Yogipace via Amazon Soft boot-cut dress pants These boot-cut dress pants are made like yoga pants-- with nylon and spandex for added comfort and stretch. The pants have four functional pockets, belt loops, and a faux button and fly at the front to make them look dressier. $36 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Wool jersey turtleneck shell Nordstrom Wool jersey turtleneck shell This wool turtleneck top from Nordstrom can ward off the chill from that superpowered office air conditioner while still looking chic. $129 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Laptop bag with USB port Kroser via Amazon Laptop bag with USB port This stylish laptop bag with a built-in USB port is certainly a step up from a casual backpack, while still providing all the storage of one. Just add a power bank and this bag is ready to keep all your tech charged on the go. $28 AT AMAZON Buy Now

The Modern Loafer Everlane The Modern Loafer These loafers are made from soft-to-the-touch leather that appears polished and professional. With a small but significant heel, this shoe can comfortably elevate any office outfit. $100 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

High-waisted midi skirt Exlura via Amazon High-waisted midi skirt This high-waisted pull-on midi skirt is adorably office-appropriate without feeling stifling. It can easily transition from a meeting to an after-work happy hour. $30 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Reformation Hailey bodysuit Reformation Reformation Hailey bodysuit The Hailey bodysuit from Reformation is made with stretchy ribbed cotton fabric so it’s breathable but cozy. The low-cut collared neckline is stylish while still appearing professional, and since it’s a one piece, no need to worry about the top coming untucked. $88 AT REFORMATION Buy Now

Tumi Women's Hope Tote Amazon Tumi Women's Hope Tote With leather shoulder straps, a side-zip entry, a monogrammable leather charm and water resistant pockets, this Hope Women's Tote from Tumi is perfect for protecting your laptop and transporting other everyday essentials to and from the office. $225 ON AMAZON Buy Now

Kate Spade Staci Laptop Tote Kate Spade Kate Spade Staci Laptop Tote Kate Spade has a ton of great options for work bags. We especially love their totes, like this roomy one that comes with an interior zip laptop pocket. $159 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $449) Buy Now

