This week's best tech deals at Walmart include top-rated laptops, headphones, TVs and more.
Whether you're shopping for the new tech you didn't get over Presidents' Day weekend, or you're just ready for an upgrade, Walmart is the place to go for seriously discounted tech products. Right now, you can score a wide variety of great deals on some of the biggest names in TVs, tablets, headphones, laptops and gaming including Apple, Samsung and Xbox.
Shop the Tech Deals at Walmart
Walmart's spring savings are nothing to scoff at, with hundreds of dollars off of fan-favorite displays like Samsung's The Frame TV, earbuds like Apple AirPods Pro 2, and so much more. Plus, if you're a Walmart+ member, you can score same-day delivery and in-store pickup on many of these deals, meaning you won't have to wait long for your new tech gadgets to arrive.
Whether you're looking for a new pair of headphones or want to upgrade your smartwatch, there's plenty to sift through, from the biggest Apple Watch Series 8 deals to powerful MSI gaming laptops, all at great prices. Kick the weekend off right with fantastic bargains on top-rated electronics.
Ahead, pick up a new home gadget or grab something you've been eyeing for a while with the best Walmart tech deals available today.
Best TV Deals at Walmart
Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
This eye-popping TV fills your TV with gorgeous colors, bright whites, and the darkest blacks to create a gorgeous picture. When you're finished watching, it can transform into the perfect canvas to display your favorite works of art.
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV
This incredibly thin TV offers an OLED experience like no other, with built-in Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound Lite to make sure you always feel like you're in the center of the action with this show-stopping display.
LG 70" Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV
Snag a massive TV for less (but don't skimp on the quality) thanks to this tried-and-true LG option. With a 4K AI processor, it can take your favorite older content and make it sing with gorgeous definition. Plus, get access to all your streaming apps with the built-in webOS 22.
55" Samsung Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The Terrace is also designed with Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Glare technology so you'll have a great view from any seat.
Hisense 75" R Series 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV
The Hisense TV packs incredible details into a 4K Ultra High Definition picture. The R6 series also features High Dynamic Range that boosts color and contrast, and Motion Rate 120 technology which makes it easier to follow fast action scenes.
Best Headphone Deals at Walmart
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple's indomitable earbuds are some of the best on the market, and offer excellent sound in a wireless form factor. Their included charging case make them perfect for using on long road trips.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple's latest iteration of the brand's best earbuds are some of the best you can buy. They connect seamlessly to iOS devices and serve up to 30 hours of listening time and even longer with their charging case.
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones
These fan-favorite wireless headphones offer superior noise cancellation with an option to block out all outside noise or to let it pass through so you can hear the world around you. All those perks, along with Bose's signature audio and a lengthy listening time, make these the perfect option for office work at home and on the go.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy Beats' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.
Best Smartwatch Deals at Walmart
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)
Get 60% off the Apple Watch Series 8 in four different colorways.
Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)
The best of the best of Apple's non-Ultra smartwatch lineup includes a super-bright display, on-device Siri for faster queries, and Precision Finding for iPhone. While its blood oxygen monitor is no longer available due to a legal patent dispute, it's still as valuable for iPhone owners and fitness enthusiasts as ever.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm)
Android owners should absolutely opt for the Galaxy smartwatch line, and this iteration is packed with valuable features. Its sleek exterior and circular face paired with its suite of fitness tracking, smartphone connectivity options, and great-looking design make it a must-have for any Samsung device owner.
Garmin Forerunner 945 GPS Running Smartwatch
This veritable super-powered fitness watch is one of the best on offer, on par with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and then some. It's all about running, with training load balance and other fitness tracking options, smartwatch connectivity features, and contactless payments that make it your go-to watch while you're zipping from point A to point B.
Best Gaming Deals at Walmart
Xbox Series X
Save $50 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom expands the massive world of Hyrule, dives deeper into its narrative, and introduces bigger dungeons, weapon crafting and detailed building mechanics. It’s one of the best games the Switch has to offer.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Whether you're zipping around Rainbow Road or dodging infuriating blue shells, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the pinnacle of the series. Dive in with eight local friends, race online, and choose from a vast roster of beloved Nintendo characters.
LG 34" UltraGear 21:9 Curved HDR Gaming Monitor
Level up to more immersive pro-level gaming with the LG 34" QHD UltraGear Monitor. This monitor creates a vivid, rich virtual world. Whatever genre you're into, enjoy picture quality as intense as the game itself, along with ultra-fast response rates.
Best Laptop Deals at Walmart
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptop
This slim, sleek laptop is the perfect portable workstation. It's low-profile, lightweight, and more than powerful enough to handle all of your daily tasks and more. Plus, it has an excellent Lenovo keyboard that really gives you the tactile feedback you need while going about your day.
Asus TUF F15 15.6" Gaming Laptop
If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, why not go all out with the TUF line? More than just a souped up gaming PC, this laptop is hardy and tough, with an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU and a 8GB of RAM to power its on-the-go gaming performance. Play on, even when you have to leave your house.
MSI Katana 15.6" Gaming Laptop
Whether you want to play the latest games with cutting-edge graphics or show off a flashy gaming laptop with rainbow LEDs, this one has you covered. With a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and 8GB of RAM, it's going to be your go-to gaming machine for the foreseeable future — for less.
