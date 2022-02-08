Shopping

20 Valentine's Day Chocolate, Candy and Sweet Gifts That Will Arrive By February 14

By ETonline Staff
cclickclick/Getty Images

There's less than a week left to get your Valentine a gift they won't forget. And while there are many ways to show someone you love how much you appreciate them, for Valentine's Day, you can't go wrong with chocolate and candy.

Of course, you can spoil your loved one with fancy jewelry or a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, but we all know sweet treats and Valentine's Day go hand-in-hand. And with the romantic holiday right around the corner, it's definitely time to shop for Valentine's Day gifts -- if you want them to be delivered in time for February 14th.

From an assorted gift box of gourmet chocolate truffles to chocolate chip cookies, we've gathered sugary treats that'll satisfy any sweet tooth in your life. Whether you're gifting your sweetheart, parents or best friends, ET has selected the best chocolate and other Valentine's Day candy gifts for your loved one.

If anything, sweets and chocolates are the perfect go-to last minute gifts.

ET's Picks for Valentine's Day Chocolate and Candy Gifts:

The Valentine’s Day Red Velvet PieCaken
The Valentine’s Day Red Velvet PieCaken
Goldbelly
The Valentine’s Day Red Velvet PieCaken
For the person who knows no bounds when it comes to confections, the Red Velvet PieCaken is a confection to remember Valentine's Day 2022.
$100
Salt and Straw Pints of the Month
Salt and Straw Pints of the Month
Salt and Straw
Salt and Straw Pints of the Month
For a unique gift idea for the sweetheart with a sweet tooth that isn't into decadent chocolates, an ice cream subscription from Portland-based Salt & Straw. The hand-made pints come in various inspired flavors like Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper or Chocolate Caramel Potato Chip Cupcake for an unusual and perfect last minute gift for your Valentine.
$65
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
Levain Bakery
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary chocolate chip cookies from New York's Levain Bakery is the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This chocolate chip cookie has walnuts in it, but you can also get peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. 
$27 AND UP
Popcorn Sugarwish
Popcorn Sugarwish
Sugarwish
Popcorn Sugarwish
If your Valentine likes their treats sweet and salty, a popcorn mix is in order. You can get a variety of combination treats starting at $23 at Sugarwish. 
$23 AND UP
Mouth Boozy Sweets Box
Mouth Boozy Sweets Box
Mouth
Mouth Boozy Sweets Box
For treats that are a little more adult, the Boozy Sweets Box from Mouth swanky booze-infused confections like Tennessee Whiskey Shortbread Coins,  Chocolate Whiskey Truffle Bars and Single Malt Scotch Caramels.  
$82
Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Gift Box
Ghirardelli Caramel Duet Hearts
Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Gift Box
For the gourmet chocolate lover, this pink heart shaped box of heart shaped chocolates and caramel duets from Ghirardelli is the perfect gift for all special occasions.  
$7
The Milk Bar Sampler
Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler
Milk Bar
The Milk Bar Sampler
Send a box of delicious cookies from the famous Milk Bar as a Valentine's Day gift. The tin includes Birthday Truffles in vanilla and chocolate, a slice of Milk Bar Pie and six assorted cookies. 
$55
DeLight Patisserie Love Message Shortbread Cookies
DeLight Patisserie Love Message Shortbread Cookies
Uncommon Goods
DeLight Patisserie Love Message Shortbread Cookies
These delicious "I Love You" vanilla shortbread cookies by DeLight Patisserie are an adorable alternative to chocolate. 
$39
Ethel M The Truffle Collection, Premium Chocolate Assortment Box
Ethel M The Truffle Collection, Premium Chocolate Assortment Box
Ethel M
Ethel M The Truffle Collection, Premium Chocolate Assortment Box
A 24-piece collection of truffles from Ethel M. The premium chocolate bites are filled with honey, espresso, white chocolate, milk chocolate, cinnamon pecan and dark chocolate ganache cream.
$30
The Baklava Box
The Baklava Box
Cratejoy
The Baklava Box
Not everyone likes Valentine's Day chocolate and if your S.O. is in that camp, this baklava box contains a mix of treats from the Middle East: burma, ballorieh, basma, baklava, bird's nests, cashew fingers, and cashew fingers.
$60
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box, Gold Ribbon, 36 pc.
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box, Gold Ribbon, 36 pc.
Godiva
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box, Gold Ribbon, 36 pc.
An assorted box of Valentine's Day chocolates is a staple for the holiday. This Godiva chocolate box has 36 pieces of dark chocolate, milk chocolate and white chocolate candy.
$50
Mouth Candy Land Gift Box
Mouth Candy Land
Mouth
Mouth Candy Land Gift Box
The Mouth Candy Land gift basket has got everything for the sweet tooth from independent candy brands, including gummies, chocolates, marshmallows and popcorn.
$126
Cookies by Design Conversation Hearts BouTray
Cookies by Design Conversation Hearts BouTray
Cookies by Design
Cookies by Design Conversation Hearts BouTray
If you love sending messages with conversation hearts to someone who prefers cookies, try this conversation heart cookies from Cookies by Design. 
$54 AND UP
See's Candy Raspberry Heart Tin
See's Candy Raspberry Heart Tin
See's Candy
See's Candy Raspberry Heart Tin
Perfect for friends or little ones (or as a companion for the gift to your sweetheart), these raspberry candies come in a keepsake heart-shaped tin. 
$7
Golden State Fruit Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Golden State Fruit Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Amazon
Golden State Fruit Chocolate Covered Strawberries
it's just not Valentine's Day without a chocolate covered strawberry—and you can get next day delivery with these chocolate-dipped berries.
$33
Brach's Large Conversation Hearts Valentine's Candy
Brach's Large Conversation Hearts Valentine's Candy
Amazon
Brach's Large Conversation Hearts Valentine's Candy
It just wouldn't be Valentine's Day with out candy conversation hearts! These candy hearts are essential elements for the most romantic day of the year whether you're celebrating with your SO or you're celebrating in home room.
$20
Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Candy
Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Candy
Walmart
Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Candy
Ferrero Rocher is the chocolate gift anyone will love. It has all the chocolate flavor you need, plus a little hazelnut crunch.
$10
Harry & David Rose Cake
Harry & David Rose Cake
Harry & David
Harry & David Rose Cake
If your loved one doesn't like chocolate, opt for this beautiful rose cake from Harry & David instead. This decadent dessert is a three-layer vanilla cake with raspberry filling and buttercream roses on top.
$80
Simply Chocolate Valentine Confections Tin
Simply Chocolate Valentine Confections Tin
Simply Chocolate
Simply Chocolate Valentine Confections Tin
Simply Chocolate offers a variety of sweet treat gifts. This Valentine's candy tin comes with dessert favorites such as chocolate-covered pretzels, caramel pecan clusters and peanut butter cups.
$40
Shari's Berries Champagne Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Shari's Berries Champagne Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Shari's Berries
Shari's Berries Champagne Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Chocolate covered strawberries are a classic Valentine's Day gift. We love these luxurious berries covered with champagne-infused white and pink chocolate sprinkled with sugar.
$65 FOR A DOZEN

Looking for more Valentine's Day inspo? Check out ET Style's Valentine's Day Gift Guide for everything you need to make the day romantic.  

