24 Holiday Beauty Gift Sales to Shop This Week: Tarte, Marc Jacobs, Tata Harper and More

By Kyley Warren‍
The Best Pre-Black Friday Beauty Sales Happening Right Now
Sephora

Cyber Week is officially over, but that doesn't mean the best beauty sales and makeup deals you've been waiting for all year are too! With Christmas being right around the corner, we'd argue that it's never too early to jump in on the savings of the upcoming holiday shopping season -- especially if they come in the form of Holiday beauty sales.

If you're hoping to update your beauty stock this fall or get a head start on your holiday shopping, now is arguably the prime time to do it. From Biossance's 30% off sale and Skinceuticals' limited-edition value gift sets to Nordstrom's massive Holiday Deals and Tata Harper's sitewide sale, the deals are truly endless.

And whether you're in the market for a more winter-friendly eyeshadow palette, refreshing hair products, or perhaps shape-giving skin tools, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more through the wide selection of holiday beauty sales. 

Ahead, peruse through the best holiday beauty sales that are happening right now. Plus, check out the best luxury beauty products available at Amazon's beauty sale -- including Kyle Richards' under eye patches and Sophie Turner's detox gel face mask.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Tarte Cosmetics
Tarte Cosmetics
Tarte
Tarte Cosmetics
Stock up on beauty must-haves with 30% off sitewide plus free shipping at Tarte's Last-Minute Gifting Sale. Just use code 30OFF at checkout until December 12. 
30% OFF W/CODE 30OFF
Tata Harper
Tata Harper
Tata Harper
Tata Harper
Treat yourself to 25% off all orders until December 14. 
25% OFF AT TATA HARPER
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty's festive favorite stocking stuffers are 20% off through Dec. 9.
20% OFF STOCKING STUFFERS
Ulta
Ulta mascaras
Ulta
Ulta
Ulta's holiday sale is here with deals up to 50% off over 700 products from Lancome, Tarte, Clinique, and many more!
UP TO 50% OFF AT ULTA
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills
If these brow products are good enough for J.Lo, they're definitely getting added to our carts! Not to mention, they're 30% off with Amazon's holiday deals today.
30% OFF AT AMAZON
Murad Skincare
Murad Cyber Week Sale
Murad
Murad Skincare
Get a free 3-piece gift and free shipping with orders of $85+. All you need is the code HOLIDAYTRIO. 
FREE 3-PIECE MINI GIFT
Biossance
Biossance Cyber Monday
Biossance
Biossance
Hydrated skin is happy skin and with Biossance's sale going on now, you can get 15% off sitewide. Plus, get a free 11-piece gift with purchases over $75.
15% OFF AT BIOSSANCE
Sephora
Sephora Black Friday Sale
Sephora
Sephora
Now through December 12, all Sephora shoppers can enjoy 20% off with the code GIFTEASY. The "Beauty for All" event takes 20% off La Mer, Olaplex, and everything else on Sephora's site. 
20% OFF AT SEPHORA
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Black Friday Beauty
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Get ready to glow and enjoy up to 50% off tons of top beauty brands, including La Mer, Olaplex, Jo Malone and more, with Nordstorm's Holiday Sale. 
UP TO 50% OFF AT NORDSTROM
SkinMedica
SkinMedica Age Defense Retinol Complex
Dermstore
SkinMedica
SkinMedica's age-defying skincare products are 20% off and utilize proven skin rejuvenators such as vitamins E and C, retinol, and tea tree. 
20% OFF SKINMEDICA
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Indulge in 50% off select Marc Jacobs Beauty products, including this silky and oh so blendable bronzer to give you that lit from within glow.
50% OFF SELECT MARC JACOBS BEAUTY PRODUCTS
NuFACE Trinity Facial Trainer Device
NuFACE Trinity Facial Trainer Device
Amazon
NuFACE Trinity Facial Trainer Device
The celeb-loved NuFACE Trinity microcurrent facial toning device is $50 off at Amazon. 
$339$254
SkinCeuticals
SkinCeuticals
SkinCeuticals
SkinCeuticals
Looking to save on SkinCeutical products? These never-on-sale products are bundled together in beautiful sets and selling below value price. Plus, get a free 4-piece gift with purchases over $185.
HOLIDAY VALUE SETS AT SKINCEUTICALS
SkinCeuticals Dermstore Exclusive Kit
Skinceuticals Dermstore Exclusive Kit
Dermstore
SkinCeuticals Dermstore Exclusive Kit
This kit of top sellers is packed with powerful skincare ingredients we've come to know and love Skincuticals for. This brand rarely offers discounts, so this limited-edition kit is a deal at $366 (valued at $431).
$431$366
TULA
TULA
TULA
TULA
TULA's Glow & Get It eye balm is foolproof for providing a hydrating and cooling sensation to the delicate skin under our eyes. Try using it before applying concealer for a lit from within look. Best of all? TULA's running 40% off supersize and select items right now.
40% OFF AT TULA
REN Skincare
REN
REN Skincare
REN Skincare
Looking to incorporate more clean ingredients into your skincare routine? This 3-Step Glow Kit was created in collaboration with beloved Peloton instructor Ally Love and and is on sale for $77.
$117$77
Kosas
Kosas 5 Minute Face-to-Go Kit
Kosas
Kosas
Kosas Holiday Sets are up to 49% off, like this 5 Minute Face-to-Go Kit with 3 full-size bestsellers: Weightless Lip Color, Cream Blush & Highlighter Duo, and Big Clean Mascara. 
49% OFF AT KOSAS
Credo Beauty
Credo Beauty
Credo Beauty
Credo Beauty
Take 10% off your first purchase of any item at Credo Beauty -- including the best-selling GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream -- with the code CLEAN10.
10% OFF AT CREDO BEAUTY
ILIA
ILIA holiday set
ILIA
ILIA
Save up to 47% on four new giftable bundles of ILIA's most-loved bestsellers. 
UP TO 47% OFF AT ILIA
Chanel
Chanel Gift Set
Chanel
Chanel
This time of year is the best time to score gift sets of iconic fragrances like Chanel N°5. This set inludes a classic bottle that adds a touch of sophistication to the top of any vanity, as well as a refillable and portable Twist and Spray bottle that's perfect for your purse or overnight bag.
HOLIDAY GIFT SETS AT CHANEL
It Cosmetics
It Cosmetics
It Cosmetics
It Cosmetics
Get a head start on holiday shopping with 50% off their best-selling CC Cream, 30% off everything else, plus up to 60% off select sale items at It Cosmetics. 
UP TO 60% OFF AT IT COSMETICS
Lancome
Lancome holiday set
Lancome
Lancome
For a limited time, shoppers can get 50% off select products and 30% off everything else -- plus free shipping on orders of $75+. 
30-50% OFF AT LANCOME
SkinStore
SkinStore Face Masks
SkinStore
SkinStore
Give your skin the rejuvenation and hydration it deserves with 25% off masks. New customers can get 20% off everything else with code NEWBIE. 
25% OFF MASKS
OLAY
OLAY
OLAY
OLAY
Take 25% off everything site-wide and get up to 60% off on clearance items. Plus use code STAYJUICY when you spend $150 to get a free limited-edition Juicy for OLAY velour tracksuit inspired by the new Vitamin C + Peptide 24 collection.
25% OFF AT OLAY

