Shopping

25 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Squishmallows
Walmart, Amazon

You can expect to see a lot of Squishmallows this holiday season. If you don't know what they are, they're those ridiculously cute stuffed animals/pillows that are everywhere right now. They're already turning out to be popular for holiday gifts and, in case you haven't heard, supply chain issues are expected to slow down holiday shopping, so if you want one for the holidays, now's the time to shop. The round, plush stuffed animal toys were first introduced in 2017 and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment for 2021 -- think the Gen Z equivalent to Webkinz or Beanie Baby, but even more adorable.

Each plush animal is available in a variety of colors and sizes, and can range anywhere from $15 to $50 in price. But what makes Squishmallows so unique is the expansive selection of characters that toy lovers can choose from. Each animal boasts its own name and thoughtful backstory -- plus, there's even versions of notable characters available like Winnie the Pooh and Hello Kitty, among others.

Whether you're a kid that's an avid TikTok user (and a fan of the platform's "SquishTok" niche), you're in need of bedtime buddies instead of pillows or you're just a college student looking to add some life to your dorm room with couch companions, you'll find that Squishmallows are truly a toy for everyone.

With more than 800 different Squishmallow characters available on the market though, it can be pretty overwhelming trying to determine which character is most worth the investment. Right now, there are adorable Halloween Squishmallows, but you might want to get a jump on holiday shopping now to avoid any shipping issues expected because of the supply chain slow down. 

To help you on your search for the right plush toy for playtime, the ET Style team has rounded up some of the most adorable and quirky Squishmallows that are available to buy right now -- including Meemie the Waffle, Squishmallow Baby Yoda and Keith the Tie-Dye Dragon.

Below, check out ET Style's picks for the most adorable Squishmallows you can get right now. Plus, shop the best face masks for kids and Amazon's best deals on kids' shoes

Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Dumbo
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Dumbo
Amazon
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Dumbo
$25 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Nemo
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Nemo
Amazon
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Nemo
$20 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Kellytoy 8" Tracey The Zebra
Squishmallow Kellytoy 8" Tracey The Zebra
Amazon
Squishmallow Kellytoy 8" Tracey The Zebra
$18 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Plush 12" Mango
Squishmallow Mango
Walmart
Squishmallow Plush 12" Mango
$13 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Plush 12" Cactus
Squishmallow Cactus
Walmart
Squishmallow Plush 12" Cactus
$14 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Plush 12" Ice Cream
Squishmallow Ice Cream
Walmart
Squishmallow Plush 12" Ice Cream
$45 AT WALMART
Squishmallows Plush 12" Maui the Pineapple
Squishmallows Plush 12" Maui the Pineapple
Walmart
Squishmallows Plush 12" Maui the Pineapple
$20 $14 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Plush 16" Wanda The Watermelon
Squishmallow Wanda the Watermelon
Amazon
Squishmallow Plush 16" Wanda The Watermelon
$20 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow 16" Austin The Avocado
Squishmallow Austin The Avocado
Amazon
Squishmallow 16" Austin The Avocado
$20 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Plush 16" Pink Crab with Multi Colored Legs
Squishmallow Pink Crab
Walmart
Squishmallow Plush 16" Pink Crab with Multi Colored Legs
$15 AT WALMART
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 15" Tatiana the Dragon
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 15" Tatiana the Dragon (Easter 2021) - Ultrasoft Plush Toy
Walmart
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 15" Tatiana the Dragon
$43 AT WALMART
Squishmallow 12" Aqua the Sloth
Squishmallow Aqua the Sloth
Amazon
Squishmallow 12" Aqua the Sloth
$14 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Ham Alligator Crocodile Stuffed Plush Toy
Squishmallow Ham Alligator Crocodile Stuffed Plush Toy
Amazon
Squishmallow Ham Alligator Crocodile Stuffed Plush Toy
$37$32 AT AMAZON
Squishmallows 20" Unicorn Stuffed Animal
Squishmallow Unicorn
Target
Squishmallows 20" Unicorn Stuffed Animal
$30 AT TARGET
Squishmallow Plush 16" Peach Dog
Squishmallow Peach Dog
Walmart
Squishmallow Plush 16" Peach Dog
$20 AT WALMART
Squishmallow 8" Meemie the Waffle
Squishmallow Meemie the Waffle
Amazon
Squishmallow 8" Meemie the Waffle
$45 AT AMAZON
Squishmallows Jack Skellington Nightmare Before Christmas
Squishmallows Jack Skellington Nightmare Before Christmas
Amazon
Squishmallows Jack Skellington Nightmare Before Christmas
$60 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow 12" Winnie The Walrus
Squishmallow Winnie the Walrus
Amazon
Squishmallow 12" Winnie The Walrus
$15 AT AMAZON
Squishmallows 8" Xiomara Black Panther Cat Plush
Squishmallows 8" Xiomara Black Panther Cat Plush
Walmart
Squishmallows 8" Xiomara Black Panther Cat Plush
$45 AT WALMART
Squishville Mini Squishmallows 6-Pack Fruit Squad
Squishville Mini Squishmallows 6-Pack Fruit Squad
Walmart
Squishville Mini Squishmallows 6-Pack Fruit Squad
$37 $14 AT WALMART
Squishmallow 20" Hello Kitty Floral Plush
Squishmallow Hello Kitty
Walmart
Squishmallow 20" Hello Kitty Floral Plush
$40 AT WALMART
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 20" Shark
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 20" Shark
Walmart
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 20" Shark
$40 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Plush 20" Queen Bee
Squishmallow Queen Bee
Walmart
Squishmallow Plush 20" Queen Bee
$40$20 AT WALMART
Squishmallow 10" Disney Baby Yoda
Squishmallow Baby Yoda
Walmart
Squishmallow 10" Disney Baby Yoda
$28 $20 AT WALMART
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 16" Ashlyn the Cheetah Fairy
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 16" Ashlyn the Cheetah Fairy
Walmart
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 16" Ashlyn the Cheetah Fairy
$20

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

The Hottest Toys at Walmart, as Chosen by Kids

Best Funko Pop! Toys to Give as Gifts for the Holidays

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Just Dropped the Holiday Collection

'Zoey's Playlist' Holiday Movie Sets Premiere Date: Watch First Look

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Shop Cozy Decor From Joanna Gaines' 2021 Magnolia Holiday Collection

Shop the Best Holiday Pajama Sets for Lounging

The Best Gifts for Gamers This Holiday