All of your 4th of July plans are already scheduled and prepped, and you've even picked out the perfect swimsuit for the weekend. Now, it's time to start shopping the early Fourth of July sales that are already starting to launch. Many retailers have officially kicked off their sales, so you don't have to wait until next month to save big.

Whether you're looking for a new tablet, smart TV or another device to add to your tech collection, there are plenty of sales on electronics ahead of July 4. Other top sales range across nearly every category, including fashion, home, beauty and mattresses. If you're looking for a new washer and dryer duo, Samsung has you covered. Of course, we can't forget the 40% off deals on Solo Stove fire pits and double discounts at Madewell.

From Best Buy to Free People, we've gathered the best early Fourth of July sales happening right now. Make sure to check back here as we will be updating this list often with more of the can't-miss sales and deals as soon as they roll out.

Best Tech Sales for Fourth of July

From free earbuds and laptops to hundreds off smartphones, smart watches, and 8K TVs, Samsung's huge Discover summer sale is your best opportunity to snag Samsung tech for less.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra With the free memory upgrade, you can grab a 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for the price of 128GB. Plus, you can save up to $1,000 with enhanced trade-in credit. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. $1,300 $200 Buy Now

The retailer is gearing up for Amazon Prime Day 2022, but Amazon still made some time to debut some early deals ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Give yourself a major audio upgrade with the new and improved AirPods Pro. These AirPods have force sensors that'll let you control your music and answer or end calls. Plus, these AirPods are even sweat and water-resistant. $249 $175 BUY NOW

Best Buy has sales on top-rated headphones and various other best-selling electronics from smart 4K TVs, gaming consoles, laptops and beyond.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3" Touch Screen Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3" Touch Screen Bring the power of this 2-in-1 design to your classes or work. It holds up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it has Fast Charging capabilities so that you won't miss a thing. FYI, you can save even more on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with an eligible trade-in. Either way, a free 15-month Microsoft 365 membership is included in this offer. $1,030 $700 Buy Now

The international retailer has an assortment of electronics, which means it also has a vast array of deals on electronics ahead of July 4.

Best Home and Kitchen Sales for Fourth of July

If you missed Way Day 2022, you can still spruce up your living room with deals on furniture and other home goods before the 4th of July weekend begins.

Amazon's sales on vacuums, indoor and outdoor furniture and home decorations make revamping your every room of your house a bit easier this summer.

Best Buy has 4th of July sales across every category, but the brand has really amped up its deals on home and kitchen appliances. As a part of the early deals, you can get a $100 Best Buy e-Gift Card when you buy 3 or more eligible appliances totaling $1,499 or more. Plus, a ton of home and kitchen devices are marked down.

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save $900 on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $4,400 $3,500 Buy Now

Samsung seems to have a new deal on home and kitchen appliances every day, which is why it was so difficult to pick our top two deals.

The brand that's known for its portable and nearly smokeless fire pits has an expansive sale on during all of its products. Ahead of 4th of July, Solo Stove has 40% off on its new Pi Pizza Oven, Bonfire Fire Pit, accessories, bundles and more.

Bonfire Solo Stove Bonfire This Solo Stove fire pit is built for the backyard. Bonfire's unique and nearly smokeless features create limitless opportunities for all your outdoor fun. $400 $240 Buy Now

Pi Pizza Oven Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven Choose between the wood only or the wood and gas option, then start baking your favorite pizza recipes in your backyard or on your next camping trip. FYI, Solo Stove's newly released Pi Pizza Oven already has a perfect 5-star rating. $625 $470 Buy Now

From deals on air towers that will keep you cool all summer long to sales on bread makers, Walmart already has tons of home and kitchen deals.

Dyson Pure Cool TP02 Walmart Dyson Pure Cool TP02 The Dyson Pure Cool TP02 is a tower air purifier fan that is a must-have this summer. It connects to WiFi so the tower can be remotely controlled, and it has a night-time auto mode that purifies when needed, but only using the quietest settings. $300 $200 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i1+ Walmart iRobot Roomba i1+ This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base. $600 $469 Buy Now

Best Fashion and Beauty Sales for Fourth of July

From collaborations with Allbirds to new sneakers, Adidas has had a big year. Now, you can celebrate the 4th of July with some new kicks as a discount. Shop a couple of our favorite deals from the Adidas End of Season Sale below.

Get 40% off stylish tops, dresses, bedding essentials and home decor during Anthropologie's expansive sale.

The celeb-loved brand has kicked off its Summer Solstice Sale and you can get 20% off certain styles to celebrate the start of summer (but many items are discounted for more than 20% off right now).

What's better than a 4th of July sale? A sale on top of another sale. When you use code SALEONSALE, you get an extra 20% off all sale items at Madewell.

Shop your favorite luxe skincare products and save 20% off sitewide with code FF2022.

Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale is taking up to 60% off handbags, wallets, apparel and other accessories (and you can grab some sale items at an additional 25% off).

Jeweled Miller Sandal Tory Burch Jeweled Miller Sandal For something classier than your average pool flip flops, these elegant Jeweled Miller Sandals from Tory Burch can be yours at a discount. $298 $199 Buy Now

Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit Tory Burch Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit This pink and beige floral one-piece swimsuit is perfect for lounging poolside, and you can't beat the discount. All you need now is some good reading material, sunglasses and you're all set for your beach getaway this summer. $278 $127 Buy Now

Add some modern pieces and chic retro styles to your wardrobe with Urban Outfitters' sale on everything from apparel, accessories and even more.

Best Mattress Sales for Fourth of July

Check out Cocoon's 4th of July Sale to get 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress as well as free pillows and a free sheet set.

Save $500 on on TEMPUR-breeze mattresses and get a $300 Instant Gift with your Tempur-Pedic mattress set purchase.

TEMPUR-breeze Mattress Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-breeze Mattress Tempur-Pedic's top-rated breeze mattresses feature innovative materials that work together from cover to core to keep you cooler and more comfortable all night long. $5,449 $4,949 Buy Now

Through June 27, Nectar's 4th of July sale takes $100 off mattresses and includes a free sheet set, premium pillows, and mattress protector for a total savings of $599.

Use code FIREWORKS20 to save 20% on all mattresses and bedding at Allswell.

Now that you've found the perfect sale at Mattress Firm, you just have to decide how firm or plush you want your new mattress to be.

Awara is taking $300 off all mattresses, even the Premier, and giving you a cotton sheet set, 2 pillows, and a mattress protector for free through June 27.

With pre-Prime Day deals and early 4th of July sales, you're bound to find the right fit for your bedroom.

You always sleep a bit better when you know you got your mattress at a great deal, especially when that mattress is made from cloud-like material.

Tempur-Cloud Prima 10" Medium Firm Mattress Wayfair Tempur-Cloud Prima 10" Medium Firm Mattress Sink into a cushiony sleep with the extra-plush layers of the Tempur-Cloud Prima Mattress. It is a medium-soft mattress that offers softness paired with adaptive support and pressure relief. When you buy this mattress from Wayfair, you get a $300 gift card. $1,599 $1,299 WITH GIFT CARD Buy Now

